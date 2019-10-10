Ambev SA: The Future Looks Bright, Shame About The Present

Ambev SA (ABEV), a Brazil-based beverage company with a diverse portfolio consisting of beers, carbonated soft drinks, non-alcoholic, and non-carbonated products, recently outlined its long-term outlook and its push to reinvent itself at its latest Investor Day. The overall message revolved around the importance of innovation and how the company's two-year-old innovation and technology center is driving new product offerings, increasing efficiency, and transforming the overall business. As one of the first movers driving technological transformation amongst its beverage peers, ABEV has an edge in capturing new markets and trends, as well as improving supply chain capabilities.

Although I do believe ABEV’s innovation efforts are commendable, the positives seem to have already been priced into the shares. I am also particularly wary of the prevailing economic downturn in Brazil and LatAm, which could be a cyclical drag on the stock for a while. Thus, while ABEV remains a quality name due to its market leadership, I'd hesitate to pay the premium multiple commanded by shares at the moment.

Mid- and Long-Term Strategy Centered on Innovation and Technology

At the company's recent Investor Day, management reiterated its strong commitment to strengthening its brand and product offerings via improved packaging, distribution, and operations, while leveraging a digital strategy to capture new markets.

The company aims to develop and improve its overall positioning through its two-year-old Center for Innovation, where new ideas and new products and packaging are created, along with new processes and formulations. The innovation factory has now become a key business driver, e.g., allowing innovations to reach the market within a much shorter time frame (4 vs. 8 months).

Below is a summary of ABEV’s six key priorities for the medium to long term:

Focus Details "Premiumize at Scale" Capture new growth markets by becoming consumer-centric versus brand-focused. The facility will hasten the process of innovating and introducing launches to the market from 8 months to 4 months. To date, SKU evolution has increased by 5.4%, while the overall market share also improved. "Differentiate the Core" and "Smart Affordability" ABEV has developed an innovative new freshness technology which will enable a smaller carbon footprint and drive energy savings. Meanwhile, ABEV will also be rolling out its regional cassava-based beers (Maranhao, Ceara, and Pernambuco) in more developing areas, e.g., throughout Africa. "Growth in Adjacencies" Near-beer offerings are also gaining traction, e.g., the new protein by-products, which is expected to be a growth driver over the next few years. "Enhance Reputation & License to Operate" In 2019, ABEV trained more than 5,000 employees to increase organization-wide beer knowledge. "Drive Operational Leverage" To drive operational leverage, the company has created a knowledge ecosystem and fostered knowledge sharing partnerships with educational institutions such as universities and companies such as GE and Loreal (OTCPK:LRLCF). "Business Transformation Enabled by Technology" ABEV is leveraging its Center for Innovation to drive new insights and business practices to improve the long-term business model. The three key pillars underpinning the business transformation include "logistics of the future," "brewery of the future" and "innovation of the future."

The company provided little insight into short-term trends, but the overall Investor Day message was encouraging for the mid-to-long term. In particular, the technological developments and efforts on innovation which ABEV has put into place two years ago are starting to see positive results. To date, innovation has contributed 10% to the total portfolio (includes new formulations and portfolio offerings and packaging) versus 5% in 2018.

ABEV has also started using tools such as Big Data (e.g., Venda Certa, which provides customized suggestions for each point of sale), which could open up new opportunities and provide new insights into what its consumers' want and need.

The emphasis on technological change, the innovation ecosystem and ABEV’s initiatives to bring new offerings to the market puts ABEV in a strong position versus competitors to gradually capture market share.

Premiumization - Still A Huge Driver

As the premiumization trend continues to be front and center, maintaining a differentiated brand portfolio is key. The premium segment has seen rapid expansion across the industry, increasing by 3x in Brazil over the past six years, for instance, and is expected to continue growing over the long haul, especially in the beer category.

The trend has been consistent across regions - the US saw its premium segment share rise from 19% of total market in 2009 to 33% in 2017.

Hence the need for a diverse brand portfolio to service the changing consumer trends. As 77% of the premium market in Brazil is dominated by the top 4 brands, there is plenty of untapped potential to take a bigger slice of the market from the incumbents. Compare that to other countries such as the US, France, and the UK, where only a third of the overall market is dominated by the top 4 brands.

ABEV is already gaining traction in premium - the recent launches of premium brands Skol Hops and Becks have been quite successful, resulting in double-digit growth in volume and market share in 2Q 2019.

Brazil Remains Challenging

ABEV’s net revenue grew strongly in the first two quarters of 2019 on the back of increased pricing and flat overall volume growth. Although total net revenue growth decelerated to 7.2% YoY in Q2 (vs. 13.7% YoY in Q1), there was still improvement relative to 2018, which saw ~5.0% YoY growth over the corresponding period due to flat volume growth.

Positive volume trends in Beer Brazil and Brazil NAB, however, were offset by weak growth in Central America and declining volumes in the Caribbean, Latin America South, and Canada. Note, however, that for segments in Brazil, ABEV exceeded expectations and outperformed actual industry growth for two consecutive quarters.

I am not, however, particularly confident that the positive trend will continue, especially for the Brazil beer segment, given the flattish industry growth in Q2 2019. The slowdown could be indicating that demand remains sluggish amid macro headwinds. Labor-related factors such as unemployment and disposable income have shown little signs of an upturn. Given the elastic demand profile for ABEV's products, segment volumes are likely to remain weak.

Valuation

At the current price, I believe ABEV is already trading at fair value and does not have a near-term catalyst. Shares trade at 26.6x, slightly above the market average of 26.1x P/E but largely in line with peers. On P/B and P/S, however, ABEV is already trading at a premium. Furthermore, the macro overhang in the South American region remains a concern.

ABEV may be unattractive from a valuation perspective, but shares still offer quality given its leading market position. The company is well-positioned to capture growth as the economy recovers, with the company's continuous efforts to innovate placing it well ahead of the competition as competition heats up in the beer segment.

Conclusion

Overall, management’s focus on innovation and technology to shorten time to market and better understand its consumer base should see it capture a greater share of consumer surplus going forward. Additionally, the company's efforts to capitalize on the premiumization trend should eventually yield growth given the untapped potential across its addressable markets. However, shares already reflect most of the positives, with P/S and P/B at a premium to peers and no near-term catalyst in sight. With the LatAm macro overhang showing little sign of abating, investors might be better served by sitting this one out.

