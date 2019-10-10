Why I Sold All My V.F. Corp. Shares

I have decided to sell the rest of my position, believing my money will generate a better return elsewhere in the upcoming years.

I waited until after the spinoff to analyze the position again.

Written by Sam Kovacs

Introduction

Five months ago, prior to the Kontoor Brands (KTB) spinoff, I sold half of my shares in V.F. Corp. (VFC). At the time, the stock yielded around 2.3%. At $90 per share, the stock had nicely appreciated from the low $50s in May 2017, when we both added VFC shares to our portfolios.

I had stated earlier this year that if the shares were to yield less than 2%, I’d be compelled to sell them and find a replacement for my portfolio. I suspected that this could happen following the KTB spinoff, and it did. As a consequence, $0.08 of the company’s $0.53 quarterly dividend will now be paid to KTB shareholders, which currently yield 6.48%. The remaining $0.43 will be paid to VFC shareholders, which now yields 1.95%.

While I have enjoyed being a VFC shareholder for the past 2 years, for it has been a pleasant and profitable holding, I have now sold the rest of my position. At 26x forward earnings, with a dividend yield below 2%, I couldn’t justify keeping it in my portfolio.

Spinning off KTB was a smart decision for the company. Doing so has allowed the company to take the slowest-growing quintile of its revenue and move it out of the company, without a single dollar being sacrificed in valuation.

This alone generated about $5 per share in value in the form of Kontoor stock. For that, I’m happy I withheld a position in VFC until now. However, the opportunity cost of keeping the stock has now become too high.

The new VFC has 80% of the old company’s revenue. Yet, it has retained 94% of its SG&A. This has caused operating profit to be 43% lower in the quarter ended on the 31st of June than it was the previous year, despite revenues in the remaining segments growing by 6%.

We must not ignore that this has shifted VFC towards a “growth” business model, which operates on lower margins now that its sluggish but cash-generating Kontoor brands have been moved out of the company.

The set-up naturally makes the company less friendly towards dividend investors. Management intends to grow the dividend at the same rate as earnings, and describes what investors can expect as a “market average dividend”. For reference, the S&P 500 (SPY) currently yields 1.85%.

Illustrating the opportunity cost of keeping VFC

It is our belief that many dividend investors wrongly evaluate the trade-off between dividend growth and dividend yield.

While we all understand that the lower the dividend yield, the higher the dividend growth required, we aren’t accurate in quantifying that trade-off off the top of our heads.

Perhaps this is why there are measures like the “chowder” score, which sums up dividend yield with a historical dividend growth rate.

Such measures suggest you should be indifferent between stocks which yield 2% and grow their dividend 10% per year and stocks which yield 8% and grow their dividend 4% per year.

And if you were investing with a 25-year horizon without reinvesting dividends, this would look like it made sense.

0.8 *1.04^25 = 2.128

0.2 *1.1^25 = 2.15

For instance, if we projected dividend income from $10,000 invested today into each:

V.F. Corp., which yields 1.95% and grows the dividend at an assumed 10% per year

Altria (MO), which yield 7.95% and grows the dividend at an assumed 4% per year.

By year 2045, you could expect $2,200 in yearly dividends from MO and $2,300 from VFC.

Chart 1: Dividend projection from mad-dividends.com (MO in yellow / VFC in orange)

Note that this wouldn’t work 10 years from now, when MO would yield $1.2k and VFC $500.

Therefore, the trade-off between yield and dividend growth is subjective to the time horizon.

Unfortunately, it is also subject to other cash flows, most notably reinvesting dividends.

Let’s now introduce dividend reinvestments to our simulation.

For VFC, we will assume that dividends are reinvested at a 2% dividend yield, and that the dividend grows at 10% per annum.

For MO, we will assume that dividends are reinvested at an 8% yield, and that the dividend grows at 4% per annum.

Chart 2: VFC's projected income assuming 2% dividend yield and 10% dividend growth (mad-dividends.com)

In the case of VFC, reinvesting dividends would lead to annual income of $3,769 in 25 years.

Chart 3: MO's projected income assuming 8% dividend yield and 4% dividend growth (mad-dividends.com)

Yet, for MO, it is a totally different story. The company would generate $15,500 in annual income 25 years from now if the dividends were reinvested each year at 8% with dividend growth of 4%.

This is miles ahead of where VFC would be. In fact, VFC would have to increase its dividend by 16% each year for 25 years to generate a similar amount of income.

Chart 4: VFC's projected income assuming 2% dividend yield and 16% dividend growth (mad-dividends.com)

Now, this example may not be realistic. It suggests that over the next 25 years, MO increased its dividend by 150%. No idea whether this will be possible for the company. For VFC, 16% dividend growth compounded over 25 years would imply 3980% growth in the dividend. 10% dividend growth would have required a 980% increase.

This example was used to drive the message home: low dividend-yielding stocks need a lot more dividend growth than their higher-yielding counterparts.

What could have prevented me from selling?

The only thing that would keep me from selling my VFC shares would have been if there was significant value to be realized in the stock. However, with a Value Score of 53 / 100, VFC doesn’t seem cheap. It trades at higher multiples of earnings, sales and cash flow than the consumer discretionary medians.

(Source: mad-dividends.com)

At over 30x earnings, VFC is in the 3 most overvalued deciles of the stock market. It is also at a premium to the stock’s 5-year average P/E of 28x.

(Source: mad-dividends.com)

By no means does VFC look cheap at current prices. If anything, the stock looks quite expensive and offers no real reason to continue holding.

Which stocks could replace VFC?

This is a question I get asked a lot when I suggest selling a stock. It is a question which I always have a tough time answering, because what makes sense for my portfolio doesn’t necessarily make sense for somebody else’s portfolio.

At a higher level, it will depend on what dividend yields the investor is considering. It will also depend on the investors time horizon.

At a lower level, it will depend on the investor's strategic sectoral weights.

An investor might want to find a stock which is in the same sector but yields at least 3%, for example.

With that in mind, let’s turn to a few of our recent recommendations and assume dividend growth at the lower end of the range we expect.

We’ll look at:

Best Buy (BBY), which yields 2.99%

Valero (VLO), which yields 4.32%

Aircastle (AYR), which yields 5.49%

(Source: mad-dividends.com)

For VFC, we’ll keep our 10% dividend growth rate, whereas we’ll use 5%, 6% and 8% respectively for AYR, VLO and BBY.

Disregarding dividend reinvestments, this is how the income from a $10,000 investment in each stock would evolve.

Top to Bottom: BBY, VLO, AYR, VFC (mad-dividends.com)

As you can see, any of these three alternatives would lead to better dividend income potential 10 years from now. Dividend growth simply needs to be too strong with low-yielding stocks to contribute as significantly as higher-yielding stocks.

As I sell the rest of my VFC shares, I hope to drive home the following point:

Dividend investors can do very well for themselves by buying strong dividend stocks when they are undervalued and offer higher than historical yields, and selling them when they become overvalued. Rinse and repeat.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BBY, VLO, AYR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.