1st Source: A Conservatively Managed Dividend Aristocrat That's Firing On All Cylinders

The stock currently yields 2.4%, but I think better starting yields will come in the near future.

The bank operates in a growing area and commands a lead in market share in the counties in which it does business.

Investment Thesis

1st Source Corporation (SRCE) is a publicly traded regional bank as well as a Dividend Aristocrat, having raised its dividend for 31 consecutive years. It's a relatively small company at $1.15 billion in market cap, but it has demonstrated phenomenal resilience in this tough environment for community banks. Despite a relatively low starting yield of 2.4%, the bank only pays out a little less than a third of its profits (~31%), and the dividend is likely to continue growing for a long time to come. That makes the stock a reasonable buy at current levels, although I will give my target entry price below.

The Company

SRCE serves the Northern half of Indiana as well as Southwestern Michigan, offering both retail and commercial banking services. The company boasts over $6.5 billion in total assets, with nearly $5 billion of that as loans and leases as well as $4.3 billion in assets under management in the wealth management department. In addition, the lender also operates a specialty finance business for aircraft ($811 million loans and leases), construction machinery ($687 million), automobiles for commercial use ($635 million), and medium and heavy trucks ($300 million).

As of Q2, 2019, the specialty finance division (~$2.55 billion) had grown to nearly the same size as the community banking division (~$2.69 billion) in terms of assets.

The bank is headquartered in South Bend, Indiana (where one Pete Buttigieg resides as mayor), the metropolitan statistical area of which boasts a little over 318,000 people. This region is marked by two primary identifying elements. First, the region is a distribution hub for agricultural and industrial products. The area has long relied on the steel and automotive industries, though the MSA is beginning to grow and attract new businesses.

Second, the region is noted for its strong presence of universities, including the University of Notre Dame, St. Mary's College, Indiana University-South Bend, and Purdue University, among others. Both of these factors should continue to contribute stability and economic strength to the region for many years to come.

And SRCE enjoys a commanding lead in market share in its adjacent counties, while also continuing to grow.

What's more, the management team has deep experience in both banking and specifically at 1st Source, with five of the top executives averaging 28 years at SRCE. Not only has management committed much of their time and lives to the bank, they've also entrusted much of their own money to it, with over 11% of the shares outstanding owned by insiders.

Over the past twelve months, insiders have not disposed of any shares, while they've acquired over 23,000 in 38 separate transactions. Recently, one of the board of directors purchased 2,000 shares on the open market for $44.34 per share.

This, to me, signifies strong alignment of interests between shareholders, management, and the board of directors.

Operations and Performance

SRCE's asset mix, while well-diversified, is different from what you'd expect from most community banks. For many of the regional banks I've looked at, well over half of the loan portfolio is in commercial and residential real estate. This is fairly standard for small banks. For SRCE, however, real estate only makes up 28% of the loan book.

As you can see, SRCE's loans mostly reflect the prominent industries in its region, but it also has an outsized exposure to aircraft, construction equipment, and autos that are more national in scope. In this way, SRCE's loan portfolio reminds me a little bit of that of Citizens Financial Group (CFG), about which I wrote an article recently.

Though CFG derives more income from fee-based services than SRCE, the latter's portfolio is also lighter on real estate. While fee-based income is a third that of interest income for SRCE, this segment of revenue is well-diversified:

SRCE's loans appear slightly more conservative than CFG's, however, as CFG's nonperforming loan percentage of the total has been 0.66% this year versus SRCE's 0.41% YTD. This is not quite as low as Washington Trust Bancorp's (WASH) 0.29% or Prosperity Bancshares' (PB) 0.39%, but it is still quite low.

Moreover, while CFG's charge-offs have risen from 0.27% in Q2 of 2018 to 0.36% in Q2 2019, SRCE has seen its charge-offs fall in the last year.

As the Fed has raised the overnight lending rate over the last few years, SRCE's cost of funds has risen - nearly threefold since 2016, for instance. As the Fed enters a rate-cutting cycle, SRCE's cost of funds will fall, thus widening the spread with yields on investments.

However, with the 7.87% CAGR of deposits has come a 7.42% CAGR of assets. Compare the 0.95% effective cost of deposits to the 5.25% yield on loans and leases this year - a robust 4.3-point spread between cost of funds and yields on investments.

Considering all assets, the net interest margin comes in at an excellent 3.77%, compared to CFG's 3.21%, PB's 3.16%, US Bancorp's (USB) 3.13%, and Bar Harbor Bankshares' (BHB) 2.77%.

Plus, SRCE's loan-to-deposit ratio sits at a very healthy 0.95x, meaning that loans account for only 95% of total deposits.

On top of this, operating expenses are trending in the right direction, hitting a 53.6% efficiency ratio (the lower the better) this year:

I'd like to see that ratio fall below 50%, which could be achievable in the years ahead depending on the economic backdrop.

The steady clip of deposit and loan growth has led to strong net interest income and net income over the last ten years:

And the company's return on assets (ROA) is currently the best that it's been since 2002.

Of course, ROA does tend to fall quite sharply during and shortly after recessions, which is something to keep an eye on as we head into the next recession.

Overall, SRCE has exhibited strong growth and smart capital allocation over a long period of time, resulting in a 7.24% CAGR of tangible book value per share since 2012:

If you're curious, tangible book value per share over the last 20 years has grown at an average annual rate of 9.5%.

The Dividend and Target Yield On Cost

As mentioned previously, SRCE has grown its dividend every year for the past 31 years - since 1988 - giving it access to the exclusive Dividend Aristocrats club.

What's more, dividend coverage continues to remain as strong as ever, with quarterly free cash flow regularly coming in substantially higher than the dividend payout.

SRCE has only paid out about a quarter of its TTM FCF, and the payout ratio based on earnings sits at a healthy 31% YTD, giving the company a wide margin of safety as far as its dividend is concerned. This margin of safety tells me that SRCE is positioned for many more years of dividend growth ahead.

What about 10-year target yield on cost (YoC)? As a dividend growth investor with a long time horizon until I will need to tap into my investment income stream, it matters less to me what a stock pays today than what it will pay many years from now. The 10-year YoC projection is my attempt to quantify, to the best of my ability, the amount of income that will be thrown off from an investment ten years from now.

A lot depends on a reasonable estimate of forward dividend growth. Considering that we will almost certainly have a recession at some point in the next ten years, it's important to build a future recession into our estimate. From 2006 to 2012, dividend growth averaged only 3.3% per year, without much variation from year to year. From 2012 to 2019, however, dividend growth has averaged 11.7% per year, with lots of variation in growth from year to year. The average of the two is 7.5%. This is right in line with other growth measurements over the past decade.

Let's assume, then, that dividend growth continues at 7.5% per year on average over the next ten years. At the current market price of $44.75 per share, or a 2.4% starting yield, the YoC after ten years would come to an unexciting 4.95%. Even considering the bank's Dividend Aristocrat status and payout safety, this does not signify a good value for dividend growth investors.

Even if one were to buy shares at the low of $39 hit in the December 2018 selloff, it would still render only a 5.71% 10-year YoC. The minimum I like to see even for ultra-defensive investments is 7%. So, what price would be required to reach a 7% 10-year YoC?

Answer: $31.70 per share, or a 3.4% starting yield. Now, before you jump to the conclusion that my standard is too high and that SRCE will never yield 3.4%, consider that the company's yield reached up as high as ~4.2% during the Great Recession.

And the current yield is right around where it was just prior to the Great Recession. Thus, there's a fairly good chance that if the US economy is headed into a recession in the near future, SRCE will reach that dividend yield at some point in the next few years.

Conclusion

SRCE is a high-quality regional bank with a strong track record of dividend growth and conservative, interest-aligned management. However, dividend growth investors should be cautious not to overpay for its income stream, otherwise their future payout will be lower than it could have been if they had waited a little longer to pick up shares.

Personally, I have not decided yet whether I will wait until the shares hit $31.70 a piece (if they hit that price) before buying, but in any case, I think better prices are likely to come in the near future. I will be waiting and watching, hoping to buy into this wonderful company at a price that will likely result in strong income generation in the years and decades ahead.

For investors more interested in achieving market-beating total returns than high future income, the current share price looks like a reasonable buy-in point. But even for total return investors, I still think waiting for a more attractive entry point makes sense.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WASH, CFG, BHB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.