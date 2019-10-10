Keith Jurow: The Housing Market Recovery Is An Illusion

As a result, Jurow advises against buying property right now, and says homeowners should seriously consider selling before things get worse."

The housing market recovery has been nothing more than an illusion, real estate analyst Keith Jurow told Real Vision.

The illusion began in 2010, when foreclosures kept rising and prices kept falling post-Great Financial Crisis. In an attempt to stem the bleeding, panicked lenders and mortgage services simply stopped putting foreclosed properties on the market.

When that didn’t work effectively, they took the more drastic step in 2012 of reducing the number of properties they repossessed and foreclosed. This had the desired effect and prices began rising in 2013 and 2014.

“This had nothing to do with any kind of economic recovery,” Jurow said. “The house market turnaround was because of the actions taken by the lenders and servicers.”

The Situation Now

The US housing market right now is at risk from four factors, Jurow said. First, there are still $800 billion of subprime mortgages still outstanding, and many of these subprime mortgage borrowers haven’t paid a nickel in the last five years:

Source: Bloomberg

Second, millions of owners of modified mortgages started redefaulting almost immediately after they were modified. “Some of them have redefaulted two or three times,” Jurow said. “A second redefault is greater. So this problem is getting worse as we move forward.”

Third, home sales have been declining in the hottest markets, such as Denver, LA, Portland, and Seattle, for almost a year. And fourth, the number of homes for sale, which for several years had been declining, is now soaring in these same formerly hot markets.

“There are very dangerous circumstances today that you have to think about, in terms of making decisions concerning houses,” Jurow concluded. “There is no way I would consider buying a house either to live in or as an investment with all of these circumstances and risks. And if I were a homeowner, I would seriously consider selling before things get much worse.”

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

