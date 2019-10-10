Honeywell Likely To Meet Q3 Earnings Targets, Share Repurchase Looks Aggressive

I'd like to see a clearer picture for top line growth, as share price and revenue have diverged rather saliently.

Honeywell Share Performance Strong (Just Not Over the Last Quarter)

The last quarter:

Versus the last 10 years:

Even though these past three months have not been very rewarding (-9% total return), the last decade has been quite good to Honeywell (HON) investors. The cumulative performance is up more than four-fold over the last decade. There have been some significant drawdowns - one by as much as 30% - but the shares have always managed to bounce back.

Uses of FCF

The company conference presentation posted on SA in September shared the following update:

It appears that more or less the entirety of H1 free cash flow is being used for the purposes of share repurchases. In my view, repurchases basically amount to a special dividend: cash leaves the corporate balance sheet and finds its way onto the balance sheet of shareholders, either in the form of cash or (hopefully) higher share prices due to lower share count.

The YoY revenue figure is not so hot, and for that matter we can see that more than 100% of the past five years' earnings growth is attributable to margin expansion rather than revenue growth. That's a pattern I'd very much like to see change.

Q3 Estimates On Track

The company has some cool initiatives at the present, such as Honeywell Connected Enterprise, which has sported strong growth rates. This has been a contributor to further expanding margins.

CFO Greg Lewis walked through some of the operational initiatives and reports, confirming that Q3 figures remain intact:

And then just briefly on the third quarter, our guidance is what's you see on the left, we talked about 2% to 4% organic growth $9 billion to $9.2 billion, 20 to 40 basis points of margin expansion, and EPS of $1.97 to $2.02. So, I'm here to tell you that we're on track to our guidance range for the quarter.



Reasonably Optimistic

CEO Darius Adamczyk cautioned investors and management from getting too slowdown oriented. He mentioned on CNBC a couple weeks back that trade war-related headlines were having an impact on the willingness to invest.

Mr. Adamczyk acknowledges that the macro climate is creating uncertainty, and also that the current year is "slightly" worse (emphasis on slightly) than the last, but there are opportunities for growth as well.

Beyond that, Honeywell International is an organization with global reach. It is possible, and even likely, that certain markets will be more prone to slowdowns than others:

HBT continues to see nice growth in building management systems and fire products in particular. We are starting to see a bit more softness in Europe. And Germany, in particular, is starting to slow down for us here so we're being a little bit cautious in that regard.



The USD Index may also provide something of a headwind, and there isn't too much Honeywell can do (aside from currency hedging, which carries risks of its own) about such movements in the short run.

Daily Densities - Volatility Perspective

Source: Yahoo Finance

As we head into the Q3 earnings report (this October 17th, pre-market), the last twelve months' performance distribution (in black) appears to have a pretty moderate volatility profile as compared with prior calendar years.

HON shareholders have not had it so easy as they did in, say, 2014 or 2017. But the distribution is also calmer than 2011 (green) or 2018 (maroon). From a vol standpoint, a tall distribution represents calm and a short distribution corresponds with a larger span of potential outcomes.

Conclusion

The strengthening dollar as well as the potential for slowing global growth may act as headwinds for Honeywell. Management is continuing to forge ahead with capital deployment, as well as committing to a fairly large share repurchase.

Q3 earnings estimates appear to be a target that management has signaled will be hit. I'm interested in what forward guidance looks like this October.

The company looks to have gotten a pass from investors at present. The volatility environment, while not highly calm, is also suggestive of an environment where low revenue growth coupled with share repurchases are viewed as acceptable.

If the macroeconomy can hold up, then HON shares are likely to continue to forge ahead.

I would love to see what current investors and followers of HON have to say about their view on a revenue turnaround story. I understand that this past year saw approximately 2-4% organic revenue growth, but the divergence above concerns me.

