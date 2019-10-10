HTD Shares Recently Offered Sour Returns On A Price Basis, But NAV Looks Calmer

Along the way, we see how HTD correlates with each of the S&P sector SPDRs for a clue as to what has troubled the shares.

We look at performance relative to NAV, and it appears there's a shake-out underway as the premium may have gotten overheated.

While the overall performance of HTD over the last few months has been spectacular, the last couple sessions have been a doozy.

Rough Couple Sessions For HTD

After what could only be described as a launch in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (HTD) beginning in August, the fund took a big hit over the last couple sessions:

Overheated Premium

While the fund NAV got its own smackdown (right panel), the market performance is what really suffered over the last few days - down about 5% from its all-time high.

I think those with less of a buy-and-hold approach such as that put forth in the comment from "Big Dripper" may have seen some wobble in the NAV and taken the excuse to pull out of what had become an overheated trade.

Yahoo Finance; Price-to-NAV relative performance Sep 8. through Oct. 8

Over the last month, HTD managed to outpace its NAV by close to 4% over a pretty small span of time. All that outperformance for the period Sep. 20 through Oct. 4 was pretty much wiped out in a couple sessions.

Equity Culprits

Let's take a look and see which sector SPDRs the HTD behaves most like:

Yahoo Finance

The above visual (five-year look-back of 36-month rolling correlations) confirms what is intuitively true given the portfolio holdings of the fund: the HTD behaves most in line with the XLU.

One observation I'll make before pushing ahead - the darker colors (going further back in time) appear to dominate the upper portions of the box plots, while the more recent data looks to be at the low end for HTD correlations. I'm not sure if this is due to a fundamental change in the portfolio construction, and I'd appreciate the insight of long-time followers of the fund.

Data by YCharts

The XLU doesn't look to give much indication that the shares should be getting throttled as they have. Furthermore, corporate credit hasn't done much to garner alarm in the past couple trading sessions.

Classic Shake-Out

In the prior piece that I penned on HTD, I asked whether the historically high premium was deserved due to what looks to be strong risk management on behalf of the fund's team leadership.

Maybe, but the most recent verdict of the market suggests that the shares were overblown. The NAV looks to have taken a couple down sessions, but nothing so severe as the shares themselves.

The discount/premium dynamics of closed-end funds create their own sources of risk and return. When a fund experiences a hot run in one direction, it stands to reason that there may be an equal and opposite thud in the other over short spans of time.

At over 5%, the current premium to NAV is still quite a bit higher than the longer term average. Nothing says this whole story needs to unwind in a day, but it's something that investors who are looking for entry (or exit) points on should bear in mind - the statistical margin of safety is presently quite eroded on the shares.

Yahoo Finance - 5Yr lookback Market realized volatility percentiles

Last point that I'll make is that the realized volatility on the shares over the last five, ten, and one-month horizons is quite high in relation to HTD's most recent five-year run. Annualized vol over the last couple weeks is certainly on par with S&P volatility.

Yahoo Finance - 5Yr lookback NAV realized volatility percentiles

The management team has more control over the NAV, and on this count the true underlying value of the HTD - while more volatile of late than is common - has markedly lower vol readings over similar horizons.

