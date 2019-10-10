Failed M&A: Lessons From Transocean And Valaris

Both deals had similar characteristics and provide important lessons for those investors who do not want to get burned in similar situations in the future.

A heated discussion in the comments section of my latest article on offshore drilling fundamentals highlighted a recurring topic: How and when do you judge M&A in the offshore drilling space? In my opinion, enough time passed to evaluate the two most important M&A deals of the recent years: Ensco’s (now it’s Valaris (VAL)) purchase of Atwood Oceanics (read my initial reaction here) and Transocean’s (RIG) purchase of Ocean Rig (ORIG) (read my initial reaction here). In this article, I will discuss why both deals were a failure and what lessons investors should learn to avoid similar pitfalls in the future.

Valaris

Valaris was formed in a merger between Ensco and Rowan. While Rowan was cautious on the M&A side during the historic downturn of the offshore drilling market and only entered into a joint venture with Saudi Aramco called ARO Drilling, Ensco made a bold bet on recovery back in 2017 by buying Atwood Oceanics.

At that time, Atwood Oceanics was a struggling driller with what looked like attractive assets. It had four drillships, two of which were under construction in the yard, two ultra-deepwater semi-subs, and five jack-ups. The contract situation was awful: four jack-ups out of five were jobless, the two drillship contracts were set to end before 2017, while the newbuild drillships had no contracts. Only the two semi-subs were set to go to Australia and enter the market there.

Source: Ensco investor presentation dated May 30, 2017

Ensco paid a hefty price: Atwood shareholders were set to receive a 33% premium to Atwood’s closing price before the announcement. Upon the closing of the transaction, Ensco shareholders were set to own 69% of the combined company, while Atwood shareholders were set to own 31% of the combined company. Here’s a comment from Ensco CEO Carl Trowell which was made in the deal announcement press release:

“This acquisition significantly enhances our high-specification floater and jack-up fleets, adding technologically advanced drillships and semi-submersibles, and refreshing our premium jack-up fleet to best position ourselves for the market recovery. We believe that the purchase price for these assets represents a compelling value to our shareholders, which is augmented further by expected synergies from the transaction”.

Source: Ensco investor presentation dated August 14, 2017

Following the completion of the transaction, Atwood rigs were renamed: drillships became Ensco DS-11, Ensco DS-12, Ensco DS-13 and Ensco DS-14, semi-subs turned into Ensco DPS-1 and Ensco MS-1, while jack-ups became Ensco 111, Ensco 112, Ensco 113, Ensco 114 and Ensco 115. Following the completion of merger with Rowan, “Ensco” was replaced by “Valaris”. Let’s go through these rigs’ current contract status one by one:

Drillship Valaris DS-11 is warm-stacked in Canary Islands without a contract. Drillship Valaris DS-12 is drilling in Mauritania, as indicated by the Bassoe Offshore database. The rig was contracted by BP plc (BP) until September 2019, but the contract included three optional wells. Drillships Valaris DS-13 and Valaris DS-14 are set to be delivered in 2021 and 2022. Semi-sub Valaris DPS-1 has just received an extension of 420 days with Woodside offshore Australia. The rig is set to work until September 2021. Semi-sub Valaris MS-1 is warm-stacked in Malaysia without a contract. Jack-ups Valaris 111 and Valaris 112 are cold-stacked in Malta. Jack-ups Valaris 113 and Valaris 114 are cold-stacked in Philippines. Jack-up Valaris 115 is drilling in Thailand until January 2020. The contract has a one 2-month option and three 4-month options.

More than two years have passed since the deal. What has been achieved? One drillship is working in Mauritania, one semi-sub is working in Australia which is an interesting market, and one jack-up is drilling in Thailand. That’s all!

I wrote at the time the deal was announced: “I believe that it is a bad, poor-timed deal for Ensco […] Ensco will have to take a liquidity hit as it will have to repay both Atwood’s credit facility and the bonds […] The price that Ensco pays for Atwood is inflated. I don’t see too much rationale for owning more assets at times when the company cannot get work for many of its own rigs”.

The last sentence was my main problem with the deal: there’s simply no sense in increasing risk, spending money and/or diluting your shareholders when you have many rigs available for work. If the recovery happens, all the rigs a company already has will be contracted at attractive dayrates, and the share price and the dividends will follow the market to the upside. Putting the company’s survival at stake for the sake of increasing potential upside in the timely recovery is absolutely reckless and against shareholders’ best interests.

By the second half of 2018, it was clear that Ensco jumped the gun with the Atwood purchase. Market dayrates were low, rigs that were purchased were sitting without contracts, liquidity issues started to emerge (this led to a merger with Rowan, which provided a liquidity boost). Theoretically, other market participants should have observed how the deal worked out for Ensco and should have avoided making the same mistake. However, practice is often quite different from theory.

Transocean

In early September 2018, Transocean announced that it was buying Ocean Rig. At that time, Ocean Rig had eleven rigs, including nine drillships (Ocean Rig Mylos, Ocean Rig Skyros, Ocean Rig Athena, Ocean Rig Apollo, Ocean Rig Corcovado, Ocean Rig Olympia, Ocean Rig Poseidon, Ocean Rig Mykonos, Ocean Rig Paros) and two harsh environment semi-subs (Leiv Eiriksson and Eirik Raude). In addition, the company had two newbuild drillships (Ocean Rig Santorini and Ocean Rig Crete) under construction with favorable shipyard financing. Here’s how Transocean paid for the deal:

Source: Transocean presentation dated September 4, 2018

I wrote at that time: “My first opinion is that I don’t like this deal […] To me, the deal is very similar to Ensco’s purchase of Atwood Oceanics – the purchaser is piling additional workless rigs on top of existing ones”.

Here’s the current fleet status of former Ocean Rig’s drillships and semi-subs:

Drillship Ocean Rig Paros was scrapped due to high reactivation costs. Semi-sub Eirik Raude was scrapped due to high reactivation costs. Drillships Ocean Rig Santorini and Ocean Rig Crete were handed back to the yard despite the favorable financing terms because Transocean’s balance sheet just can’t take additional expenses. (I wrote about it here.) Drillships Ocean Rig Apollo, Ocean Rig Athena, Ocean Rig Mylos and Ocean Rig Olympia are cold-stacked. Drillships Deepwater Corcovado and Deepwater Mykonos (working rigs got “Deepwater” instead of “Ocean Rig”) got long-term contracts in Brazil at disappointing dayrates, a deal which was apparently negotiated back when the rigs belonged to Ocean Rig. The contracts with Petrobras (PBR) start in November 2019 and end in May-July 2021. Deepwater Skyros continues to drill for Total (TOT) in Angola. The contract ends in September 2021. Deepwater Orion (Transocean already had a rig named Poseidon) is currently warm-stacked in Namibia as per Bassoe Offshore database. Semi-sub Leiv Eiriksson is booked by ConocoPhillips (COP) until March 2020.

So, two rigs got scrapped, two rigs were abandoned, four rigs are cold-stacked, one rig is warm-stacked, and three rigs are working. Looks similar to the Atwood deal, doesn’t it? Given Transocean’s balance sheet situation and the current dayrates for drillships, cold-stacked rigs are not coming back to active fleet anytime soon. The more time they spend in the cold-stacked state, the more expensive their reactivation will become. My bet is that some of them will never make it back to the market, further worsening the outcome of the Ocean Rig purchase.

Conclusion

As shown by these two deals, a driller that has enough available rigs should not gamble and purchase even more rigs. While the ultimate cost of these deals is unknown at this point because we do not know how many rigs will ultimately get scrapped, the shorter-term blow to the companies’ balance sheets (and shareholder dilution) was very material.

The main takeaway from Transocean and Valaris's misfortunes is that investors should demand a clear rationale for big purchases - the logical fallacy of adding more rigs on top of a significant number of unemployed rigs was evident right from the start. Speaking about the shorter-term perspectives for the stocks of both companies, I’d note that they are fully in hands of oil prices and market sentiment towards drillers until the quarterly reports which are due at the end of the month. However, the stocks trade at such low levels that even negative reports may be seen as positive catalysts - if they are not very bad. Stay tuned.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the above-mentioned stocks.