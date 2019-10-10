USOU: More Upside In Crude Remains

Over the last six months, substantial volatility has been seen in the United States 3x Oil Fund (USOU). Specifically, during this time period, we have witnessed the ETF reverse a 70% price appreciation to bring the year-to-date gain to only 5%. While this reversal has been large, I believe that shares in USOU are poised to rally through year end.

Understanding USOU

If you're familiar with the crude oil ETP space, there is quite a diversity when it comes to methodology and scope between the different instruments. When it comes to USOU, the strategy is pretty straightforward. USOU is essentially just USO's methodology, but it pursues the strategy with three times leverage.

How USOU's methodology works is pretty simple: it holds exposure in the front-month WTI crude oil futures contract and then in a period of time roughly two weeks before expiry, it shifts exposure to the next month of the forward curve. To achieve a three times return, USOU holds a position in WTI futures equal to three times the investment in the fund, as seen in the following table:

As you can see above, USOU is currently holding both November and December futures contracts. The reason for this exposure across two months is that we are currently in the rebalance period, and over the next few days, exposure will be shifted fully into December. What this means for holders of USO is that we are entering a period for the next few weeks where roll yield will explain a greater share of the performance of the ETF.

Roll yield is the gain or loss that arises from holding exposure in a back month of the futures curve. Roll yield tangibly arises from the market tendency for contracts in the back of the curve to trade towards the front of the curve as time progresses. This process delivers either positive or negative return to holders of the contracts depending on the shape of the forward curve.

When a market is in contango, roll yield will be negative because contracts held at higher prices will tend to decrease towards the front of the curve as time progresses. Conversely, a long exposure in a backwardated market will tend to result in positive roll yield since the contracts held at lower prices will tend to rise in value towards the front-month price as time progresses.

This tendency of roll yield may seem slight and immaterial, but if you study the returns of crude ETPs versus the underlying returns of the price per barrel of crude oil, massive differences in performance can result. As you can see in the following table, USO (the same strategy as USOU but unlevered) has strongly underperformed in many of the past years due to a negative roll yield.

Today was an interesting day in crude futures markets in that the backwardation seen in the front of the curve for several weeks has eroded into flat/contango which means that roll yield is now immaterial to slightly negative for USOU.

Going forward, I believe the market will switch into backwardation once again due to a tight fundamental crude balance, but long traders in USOU need to be aware that the underlying tendency of roll yield is currently a slight headwind against performance in the fund. With the current level of contango only sitting at a penny per barrel or so, roll truly is immaterial, but investors should monitor market structure because the front spread can be quite volatile.

Crude Fundamentals

When it comes to understanding crude market fundamentals, I rely heavily on a supply and demand balance to inform my views. Specifically, I have found that a five-year range of inventories gives a good picture of if the market is either bullish or bearish.

As you can see in the above chart, the level of inventories is sitting essentially at the five-year average. The balance has shifted higher over the last month as truly dismal demand has been seen from the refining sector, with recent weeks coming in below the bottom of the five-year range.

Despite this weak demand, it should be noted that crude inventories haven't surged with any noteworthy strength. Indeed, despite the collapse in refining runs (due to an oversupplied product market coupled with weak driving demand), crude inventories have only managed to increase by a few million barrels.

If you look back at the five-year range of inventories, it is important to note the history of inventories. Specifically, look at the incredible size of the drawdown in stocks seen since the May-June time frame until September. This was one of the largest declines in inventories ever seen in the weekly data from the EIA for this large of a time window. Specifically, this drop in stocks brought the year-to-date decline to the second largest drop ever seen - and at present, we are flirting with the lowest year-to-date level seen.

So what gives? Why are inventories dropping so strongly this year despite absolutely dismal refining demand? The reason for this is OPEC. OPEC has agreed to extend its production cuts until March of 2020, which means that the trend of imports coming in below the five-year range is likely to continue.

As long as OPEC cuts continue, draws in United States inventories will be large and builds will be small. In other words, OPEC is an overshadowing force of the crude markets which will be felt most clearly when demand rebounds, but even with weakness in demand, stocks will be tepid against the five-year average. As long as OPEC cuts continue, downside in inventories is more likely than not. As inventories drop, prices tend to rise. For this reason, it's a great day to buy USOU in anticipation of additional upside through year-end in WTI.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.