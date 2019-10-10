DBO: A Positive Roll Yield Strategy

The fundamentals of crude are bullish due to ongoing OPEC constraints which will likely lead to higher prices over the next 5-6 months.

Despite the recent volatility in shares, on a year-to-date basis, the Invesco DB Oil ETF (DBO) has delivered a strong 9% return in a move which has bested many rival oil ETFs. This strength in DBO has been driven both by its strong roll yield methodology as well as underlying bullishness in the crude markets. It is my belief that in the coming months, DBO will continue to perform with shares hitting fresh highs.

The Instrument

Prior to jumping into an analysis of the crude markets, let's take a glance at the underlying methodology of DBO itself. DBO is one of my favorite crude oil ETPs in that it follows a methodology which specifically tries to maximize roll yield using the DBIQ roll yield methodology.

The DBIQ methodology is one of the more noteworthy methodologies employed by crude ETPs in that it seeks to maximize the effects of a backwardated roll or minimize the effects of a contango roll. To understand the effects of roll yield on the performance of a crude oil ETP, look no further than USO.

USO is the "granddaddy" of the crude oil space with one of the largest market caps, greatest liquidity, and longest lifespan. USO is famous (or infamous) for its roll strategy in that it is incredibly simple: two weeks before expiry, USO rolls exposure into the second-month futures contract and holds exposure until the next rolling period. That's it. The long-term performance of this strategy will be massively skewed depending on the specific structure between the first- and second-month futures contract. Unfortunately, the front two months of WTI futures have largely been in contango since the inception of USO, which means that it has underperformed its benchmark by a large margin.

DBO seeks to correct this dependency on the structure of the front two months of WTI futures by allowing the index to seek the most favorable roll yield during its annual rebalancing period. This tangibly means that if the market is backward (front contract above back-month futures contracts), exposure will be held somewhere in the back of the curve. Conversely, DBO's methodology would have it holding closer exposure to the front in a contango market to minimize the drop in value towards the prompt as time progresses.

At present, DBO is currently holding exposure in March of 2020 WTI as seen in its table of holdings.

As seen in the latest snapshot of the WTI futures curve, roll yield on DBO is currently strongly positive due to the backwardation between the front-month contract and March crude.

Roll yield arises from the general tendency for prices in the back of the curve to approach the front of the curve as time nears expiry. Since March crude is currently $0.47 per barrel under November crude, this means that roll is likely to be strong until the rebalance period (at which point, exposure will likely be shifted much further down the curve to continue gaining positive roll).

The reason why this matters is the market has just switched to contango in the front-month contracts. A number of crude oil ETPs are currently only rolling exposure in these two months so roll yield has switched into the negative territory for many ETFs and ETNs. DBO offers a methodology which is still giving positive roll yield, which is a clear win in the crude ETP space.

Crude Markets

There are two key reasons that I believe crude oil markets are poised for further upside. The first of these reasons is the current technical setup of the market.

At present, the price per barrel of WTI is currently approaching the broadly-established technical support level of around $51 per barrel. Crude markets have attempted to breach this level over the last four months but have been unable to do so with each attempt seeing a reversing price gain of several dollars per barrel. Ordinarily, technical support levels can be significant in and of themselves, but the odds favor the level holding given the oversold nature of the RSI indicator. The last time we were this oversold, the market rallied strongly over the next month. I believe that from a technical standpoint, the market is poised for an immediate reversal and further upside.

From the fundamental standpoint, the picture is just as clear. On a year-to-date basis, we are currently sitting a few barrels shy of one of the largest declines in stocks ever seen.

The reason for this decline has to do with the fact that imports have been historically low with almost every week of this year coming in below the five-year range.

This is highly unusually and the reason can be pretty clearly seen when you examine the volume by importer.

The reason why OPEC imports have fallen off a cliff this year has to do with the fact that production cuts were established in the beginning of this year and have since been extended to March of 2020. This means that the underlying state of sapped supply will remain for at least the next 5-6 months and the bullish pressure will remain on inventories. In general, when stocks fall, prices tend to rise due to simple supply and demand economics, which suggests that further upside remains in the price of crude oil.

Conclusion

DBO is currently offering a positive roll yield in a market which has seen the front two contracts dip into contango. The technical setup in the market favors an immediate rally in the price per barrel of crude oil. The fundamentals of crude are bullish due to ongoing OPEC constraints, which will likely lead to higher prices over the next 5-6 months.

