Slack's Poor Quality Of Customers (And 5 Other Reasons Not To Buy Shares)

While Slack is most known for SMBs, its "big" clients are enterprises of just 667 employees on average - the company has 520 of those. Teams and Workplace have 150 clients of 10,000+ employees.

The competition of Microsoft Teams, Facebook Workplace and Google's Hangout apps is killing. Teams already has more users than Slack.

While I am not afraid of high growth, the valuation of Slack doesn't make sense even after the drop.

Slack has a great product, but the stock has fallen by more than 30% since the offering a few months ago.

Introduction

Slack (WORK) is a stock that has had a lot of attention before and since its DPO (direct public offering, so not an IPO) on April 26, 2019. There was a lot of enthusiasm for the stock, which is not that strange. The product, after all, is used by a lot of people. I am an avid user of Slack too. But the stock hasn't done well, to use an understatement:

While the company has shed some $9.5 billion in market cap from its high at $42, I am not considering buying the stock. In this article, I will explain why.

1. The valuation

My loyal readers know that I think valuation is often overvalued itself. There are always so many moving parts that a real valuation is difficult and shouldn't be trusted too much. There are so many ways of valuation that it is also very hard to decide which valuation to take for a specific stock. A simple P/E valuation, for example, can never get a grip on growth companies that can be huge performers in your portfolio. And the same basically goes for all other valuation methods: DCF, PEG, etc.

So, what I mostly do is look at a great company, buy it and hold that company for a very long time. That doesn't mean that I blindly buy any company, though. Sometimes the growth of a company is completely built into the stock price. As I wrote in a recent article, I really like Shopify (SHOP) and have it in my portfolio, but too much of the future has already been built into the stock's valuation now to buy new shares.

Valuation should be looked at almost on a stock-by-stock basis, but when the valuation method that makes the most sense doesn't make any sense anymore, you have to be honest with yourself. I had argued before at $140, when a lot of investors and pundits called Shopify crazily overvalued, that it was fairly valued. At $300+, I think it is severely overvalued. Could I be wrong? Sure. One is never certain in investing, and beware of those who pretend they are. Anyway, that is why I kept a small part of my Shopify shares (25% now).

For Slack, there is no easy way to make a valuation, since it's only a recent stock on the public markets.

Slack has a share price of $24.57 at the time of writing. That's still a market cap of $13.35 billion. That's bigger than well-established and profitable enterprises such as Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) and Skyworks (SWKS), bigger than Dividend Aristocrats Dover Corp. (DOV) and Genuine Parts Company (GPC), bigger than American Airlines (AAL) and about double the size of growth favorites such as Mongo DB (MDB), ZScaler (ZS) and Alteryx (AYX).

For this fiscal year, Slack has projected a range of $603-610 million. So, this company still trades at 23 times sales, even after this dip. That means that there is still a lot of fat that can be cut in the valuation.

I have introduced my "virtual PEG" before. It takes final net profit margins that are attainable in the business it's in. For Slack, that could be a margin of 28%, although that is certainly not easy to attain.

If we apply that to the revenue projection of 2019 - $606.5 million at the midpoint - that would add up to $28 million in profits. With the current 543 million of shares outstanding, that would be EPS of $0.052. With a stock price of $24.57, this means a P/E ratio of 473. Mind you, that is with numbers the company will not be able to get at in the first decade or so. A net profit margin of 28% is for well-established companies like Adobe (ADBE), Microsoft (MSFT) or Facebook (FB), to which Slack certainly doesn't belong yet. With an expected EPS growth of 43% next year, this comes down to a "virtual PEG" of 11. That's extremely expensive by any norm. Just for context: ServiceNow (NOW) has a virtual PEG of 1.58, and I called Shopify overvalued at a virtual PEG of 2.8. So, Slack is ridiculously priced, even after the decline: with very optimistic numbers, it's still overvalued by a large margin.

2. Competition Of Microsoft Teams

Slack has a good product. As I have already stated, I have used it a lot too. But the space is getting crowded. Microsoft has implemented Teams in its Office 365 software bundle.

Just to put that into perspective: this is the growth rate of Office 365:

(Source: Microsoft's Q4 2019 earnings slides)

In the company's 2018 letters to shareholders, written about a year ago, Satya Nadella, Microsoft's CEO, wrote:

More than 135 million people use Office 365 commercial every month

This is a huge number of users. This year, the MAUs (monthly average users) will be higher, probably around 170 million users. A lot of them will get Teams as a free extra addition to Office 365. This is a serious threat to Slack's business. Especially if you know that Microsoft Teams already had more users before it was added to Office 365. These are the numbers that were published in July of this year:

(Source)

The numbers come from Microsoft, and they show that the company wants to move aggressively when it comes to Teams. Slack, with a headstart of a few years, wasn't able to grow as fast as Teams. Of course, this is because of Microsoft's bundling and pushing Teams, but still.

3. Competition of Facebook and Google

Besides Microsoft Teams, there is also competition from that other technology juggernaut, Facebook (FB), with its Workplace:

(Source)

Facebook has developed its Workplace in a very similar manner as the Facebook platform we all know. That means that the learning curve is almost non-existent. So, that is one of Slack's advantages taken away. Besides that, Facebook has its billions of users across all of its platforms to promote Workplace.

And as if competition from Microsoft and Facebook isn't already enough, there is also that other behemoth - Google (GOOG, GOOGL) - that tries to compete in this space, originally with Hangouts but now with Hangouts Chat and Hangouts Meet.

(Logos of Hangouts Chat and Hangouts Meet - Source)

4. Slack's falling growth

In its Q2 2020 results, Slack reached a 57% revenue growth, which is, of course, by all means impressive. But this is still a very young company. And last year, FY 2019 for Slack, the revenue growth came in at 88% YoY.

I'm always very wary of people shouting that the growth slows down. These numbers are simply unsustainable. But in Q1, there was still 67% growth YoY. That's coming down quite fast: a 10% drop in growth QoQ. That doesn't bode well for Slack.

5. Poor quality of customers

A lot of Slack's users are small businesses and startups and they will rather choose Slack, but only because it's free. Besides the high number of failures there, these penny-pinching starters aren't your ideal target audience. Besides those, there are a lot of non-monetizable "organizations" on Slack. Daniel Butterfield, Slack's founder, CEO and Chairman, said on the Q2 2020 earnings call:

There are a lot that are temporary teams that are created for a specific purpose, like a home renovation project or planning a wedding, there's a lot of organizations using Slack for things that we don't think we will ever monetize such as organizing and scheduling teams for a kids soccer league.

So, Microsoft's clients, who all buy products, are not only more numerous, but also of much higher quality.

And even Facebook's Workplace, which started out much later, has already announced that it has 2 million paying users, compared to Slack's 3 million. Facebook has 150 companies with more than 10,000 users. A few are really big dogs: Walmart (WMT), Starbucks (SBUX), Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY, OTCPK:NSRGF), AstraZeneca (AZN) and Delta Air Lines (DAL).

Walmart has 2.2 million employees and Starbucks has almost 300,000 employees. You have to bring in an enormous number of SMBs to even that out.

If you want to look at it from another perspective: Slack proudly shows its large customers, which come in at 720 in Q2 2020:

(Source: Q2 2020 earnings call slides)

Now, let's have a look at Slack's pricing plan:

(Source: Slack website)

So, with clients spending at least $100,000 in ARR (annual recurring revenue), they all will be on the $12.50 plan. This means that the average big client only has 667 employees. Compare that to Walmart or Starbucks. Facebook Workplace has 150 companies with more than 10,000 employees. Microsoft Teams has the same number of organizations (150) with more than 10,000 employees. Slack has some of these too, of course, but there is little to no chance that it outnumbers its competitors here.

6. Product innovation is too slow

There is a lot to say about Slack's product. I am a free user, and there is a ton of value there. Slack certainly has a great product. It's easy to set up, easy to invite people to the app, it has a great design, and it is a great way to chat with colleagues. But that is as far as I go. Yes, I have used the search option to find something back, but a lot of other chat options have that too. I have heard that the integration capability is another important asset. But most of the people I know use it as some sort of workplace-friendly version of a chat app. The abundance of free features also means that you are not encouraged to pick up a paying plan, not even a cheap one.

That would be different if Slack would become a much broader business platform, but the changes that it has had over the last few years were just small adjustments, not bold moves to become a much bigger business. As Jason Moser of The Motley Fool pointed out on Twitter:

Just for context: Moser has been using Slack for years on a daily basis. Most commenters on the tweet agreed that Teams is better now. Of course, this is anecdotally, but it resonates with the feeling that I get from Slack: it has been, well, slack in rolling out new functionalities that make its users excited.

Conclusion

While I have a big respect for the product Slack, I don't see any value in the stock. Even if I use my virtual PEG, which seems mostly to work well for growth stocks, Slack is ridiculously overvalued. With competition from behemoths like Microsoft, Facebook and Google, this could spell trouble for the company. Maybe the most important disadvantage it has is that it is not able to attract really big customers, while Facebook has attracted Walmart and Starbucks, together representing 3.5 million employees. The average for Slack's "big" clients is 667 employees. I think the conclusion is simple: it is best to avoid this stock.

