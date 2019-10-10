MJ: Great Long-Term Opportunity At A Much Lower Price

The key is separating the Apples from the Commodores, and the potential Apples I see are all still privately owned.

While the tobacco companies in the ETF have a capital and supply-chain advantage, I expect most long-run growth to be in non-smokeable products.

The vast majority of the industry is privately owned so the companies in the ETF lack a true competitive advantage.

While the marijuana ETF MJ has had its price cut in half, my valuations estimate it has another halving to $10.

Marijuana stocks were all the rage earlier this year and have left a bloodbath over the past few months.

(Source - Pexels/Michael Fischer)

The Marijuana space is probably the single most interesting growth industry today. As the global trend has veered toward medical or even recreational legalization, the industry has shifted from the black market to the public markets. Thus far, public market investors in the space have largely not yet made a profit. The industry is highly idiosyncratic and has almost no general market equity correlation. While this is a good thing because it adds diversification value to a portfolio, it also makes for very volatile trends.

During the first three months of the year, the trend was sharply upward and many "pot stocks" saw 50%-100%+ performance in a matter of weeks. Today, all of those gains have been erased and then some.

I expect the Marijuana market to grow tremendously over the next decade, but that does not mean I expect the current pot stocks on the market to grow tremendously. Many are highly overvalued, have poor business models, and only have the competitive advantage of being first to public markets (often not a useful one).

Frankly, the space seems very similar to that of the first personal computer companies decades ago. There are many small firms that all do the same exact thing and there will only be a few that grow to dominate the market. The key for investors will be separating the Microsoft and Apples from the Commodores and NeXTs.

Accordingly, this makes popular Marijuana ETFs like the ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ) into bad investments. History tells us that the vast majority of the companies in the fund will fail due to negative cash flows and growing competition. The few who manage to succeed will likely deliver extremely strong returns. But, as a whole, MJ is likely to continue to deliver very poor risk-adjusted returns.

A Burning ETF in a Budding Industry

MJ is by far the most popular of the many Marijuana ETFs. It has been trading since 2015 and currently has amassed an AUM of $770M. Take a look at how the fund's flows have varied with its price:

AUM trend is very useful for funds like this that hold stocks that are primarily held by retail investors since most industry-centric ETFs are also mainly held by retail investors. Thus, it gives us a good gauge of investor sentiment.

As you can see, people continue to invest in the fund despite poor performance. While it is good to see that people truly believe in the industry, it may mean they're making a bad short-term investment. There is a lot of money in the stocks by historical standards which means there could be a ton of selling pressure if prices continue to fall.

One neat feature about the fund is its securities lending income. While most of the stocks do not make a profit or pay dividends, the ETF has a high 3-5% dividend yield. The fund issuer ETFMG loans stocks in the ETF to short-sellers and returns the lending fee to ETF holders. Many likely overlook this attribute, but as short interest on marijuana stocks climb, the securities lending dividend is likely to climb. Take a look below:

While I do not particularly like the fund due to the fundamentals of its holdings. This is a positive attribute and, if short interest gets too high, may make for a nice yield. Frankly, securities lending returns are about as close as one can get to a free lunch as one can find in financial markets.

Importantly, I am bearish on most of the stocks in the industry but would not dare short-sell them. Many traders are short-selling right now which creates a high probability of a short-squeeze and is very expensive considering the high lending fees on the stocks.

Even more, imagine if Trump tweeted something along the lines of "I am going to recreationally legalize Marijuana in the U.S" (which would certainly boost his chances of winning). The ETF would likely double (or more) in value instantly, leaving a blood bath for short-sellers.

Overall, investor sentiment is collapsing for the ETF and it may have a bit more downside before this move is over. It is accelerating downward as well (falling at an increasing rate) which means the most painful period may come in the next few months. That said, a violent short squeeze to the upside is also very likely at this level.

To asses the long run, let's dig into the fundamentals.

High Revenue Growth But The Shoes Are Still Too Big

Here is a table of most of the ETF's holdings and their select fundamental statistics:

(Data Source - Unclestock)

As you can see, this is extremely messy which is expected with a basket of growth companies. Importantly, the "typical" measure is the median (or harmonic mean) data to try to represent a typical company in the fund (which does not take into account weighting).

Of the holdings, only 42% make a profit with nearly all of those being in the tobacco industry. Importantly, the fund has high exposure to tobacco stocks like Philip Morris (PM) that do not yet generate revenue from the industry.

Revenue growth rates are high, but expectations are even higher. The typical company trades at 8.2X revenue. Of course, this varies by a huge degree but between 2X and 20X is common. If we give these companies a 10% long run net profit margin, they'd have a long run forward adjusted "P/E" of 82X. In order to get to a historically fair post revenue growth "P/E" of 15X, these companies would need to increase revenue by around 5.5X.

While this is theoretically possible, the cannabis industry is only expected to grow about 17% per year over the next five years or 220%. I'll give the typical company an expected long-run revenue increase of 3X, which would imply a future "P/E" ratio of 27X (with a 10% margin assumption). Thus, these companies in aggregate are still overvalued by around 82%. Accordingly, I'll give the fund a fundamentally-based fair value price target of $11. At $11, the fund is fairly priced even with huge growth rates and I am unwilling to buy until the price of the ETF falls to $7.

Picking The Winners

As I said earlier, the name of the game will be finding the best names among many.

Many of the holdings are tobacco companies. Quite frankly, I think this makes for a case against the ETF because I don't expect tobacco stocks to be the primary benefactors of the growing industry. While they have the capital base and supply chains, they probably generally are out of touch with their marijuana clientele and will fail when it comes to making innovative products.

On that note, I believe that the most growth will come from non-smokable marijuana (mainly edibles and extracts) as most non-smokers (who make up the majority of potential consumers) will feel much more comfortable with such products.

Considering most of the companies in the fund are Canadian and Canada has extremely restrictive laws when it comes to non-smokeable products, these companies are at a comparative disadvantage when it comes to long-run growth potential.

Unfortunately, the top edibles brands like Baked Bros, LOL Edibles, and Kiva are all privately owned and will likely continue to be until/if marijuana is recreationally legalized in the U.S.

Even more, the top companies like Aurora (ACB) and Tilray (TLRY) have such awful margins that I am unsure if their business model is sustainable. As the industry grows, marijuana prices are likely to collapse as they can be grown at greater scale, particularly in emerging market economies with warmer climates. One again, Canadian firms have a disadvantage in this regard via high labor costs and environmental considerations.

The Bottom Line

Frankly, I do not see a single Marijuana company in the ETF that is worth buying. Arena Pharma (ARNA), as well as Philip Morris and Altria (MO) look like good potential value plays, but they are unlikely to gain from the growing industry.

In my opinion, investors are best waiting for a few years until the best brands are available in public markets. Just because there are only a few marijuana stocks does not mean those few make an oligopoly. The industry is magnitudes larger in private markets (by revenue, not valuation).

After looking through the company websites of firms like Aurora, Hexo (HEXO), and Tilray I get the general sense that these companies are primarily focused on generating investor hype. They are, of course, legitimate businesses, but they will need to appeal to consumers more if they want to keep investors happy in the long-run.

Overall, I give MJ a "sell" rating but caution against short sales due to the high non-controllable dangers in doing so and high short-interest today. There may be a few good stocks in the fund, but there are very few good marijuana stocks.

I'll be watching the industry closely. I want to invest, but not at these prices and not in these companies. To me, a good pot stock has high cash reserves and makes high-demand products that cannot be easily copied by others. In the long run, the flower component of the industry will likely become commodified and most growth (and profit margins) will likely be in non-smokeable products. Few of these companies are competitive leaders in that field compared to what is found among privately-owned businesses.

Even more, companies that make industrial equipment to be used in the industry will probably be the best investments. Remember, during the California Gold Rush most who raced to find gold lost everything due to overcrowding. It was the pickaxe and jeans merchants (Levi Strauss (LEVI)) that made a killing.

Interested In Closely Following Global Events? "The Country Club" is a dedicated service that focuses on single-country and regional ETFs with the goal of helping our subscribers diversify globally and get a better grasp on how world events will affect their portfolio. We will certainly be providing subscribers further updates on this idea. Subscribers receive exclusive ideas, model portfolios, and a wide range of tools including our exclusive "Country Club Dashboard" which allows them to visualize global financial and economic data. If you haven't already, please consider our 2-week free trial and get your passport to global markets today!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.