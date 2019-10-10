Samsung Electronics: More Earnings Surprises Ahead

Investment highlights

We maintain Buy and our six-month-forward target price of KRW61,000 (1.5x 2020F BPS) on Samsung Electronics (OTC:SSNLF). Samsung posted preliminary revenue of KRW62tn and operating profit of KRW7.7tn for 3Q19, each beating our estimates by 1.6% and 6.3%. Compared with the consensus estimate, operating profit was 8.4% higher. We believe the earnings surprise is mainly the result of higher-than-expected memory semiconductor shipments. Reflecting on the better-than-anticipated 3Q19 results, we raise our 2019 and 2020 operating profit forecasts to KRW27.8tn and KRW40.8tn, respectively, up 3.3% and 5.3% from our previous estimates. By division, we believe semiconductors raked in KRW3.9tn in operating profit, display KRW0.9tn, IM KRW2.2tn, and CE KRW0.7tn. In 4Q19, we expect operating profit to slide 6.2% QoQ to KRW7.2tn. However, from 1Q20, IM operating profit should grow on the back of the launch of the Galaxy S11 and from 2Q20, higher DRAM contract prices will propel operating profit above KRW9tn.

Major issues and earnings outlook

We have been predicting a rise in memory prices from 2020 as AI demand picks up amid the proliferation of 5G services. 5G services, in our view, will stimulate DRAM demand as it stimulates demand for unmanned vehicles such as self-driving cars and robots. Additionally, foldable displays are expected to boost the earnings of the IM department as well as Samsung Display. We note that the IM division’s operating margin breached above 18% in 2012-2013 when premium smartphones represented over 45% of smartphone sales. Similarly, in 2022 when 30mn Galaxy Folds are expected to be shipped, premium smartphones’ share of smartphone sales should jump to 49%, bolstering the IM margin up to 12.9%. As for Samsung Display, mobile OLED sales are forecast to grow to KRW37tn as the display maker begins to supply foldable displays to its US client in 2H22. We also expect to see a marked increase in system semiconductor earnings on a stronger foundry client base and rising shipments of image sensors, Exynos processors and modems. As for memory semiconductors, it would be unrealistic to expect server DRAM prices to stage another dramatic rally like in the past, which leads us to believe memory semiconductor operating profit in 2022 will still fall short of the 2018 prime even after a recovery.

Share price outlook and valuation

We continue to recommend a buy-and-hold strategy as the earnings of the three major divisions - semiconductors, IM, DP - are all set to improve from next year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Hyundai Motor Company is a passive shareholder in our bank.