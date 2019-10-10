Cincinnati Financial: Well-Positioned But Flying Too High

However, its valuation is way overstretched compared to peers and doesn't seem to have room for much upside.

Cincinnati Financial is very well-positioned as it limits hurricane and tornado-exposed US states and grows internationally into more sustainable and less-volatile markets.

Cincinnati Financial (CINF) is a financial insurance company which offers a variety of insurance services in most US states and the District of Columbia. It has done well by staying mid-sized and attracting new investors by evaluating each state of operation on its own, which has allowed the company to stay out of those with high natural disaster tendencies, causing lower catastrophe loss realizations.

Due to these factors, Cincinnati Financial has enjoyed about 2 years of continuous share price appreciation after a few years of stagnation, which placed it well ahead of the valuation multiples of its peers. Even though it doesn't seem to be overvalued by all that much, it's clear that given EPS and sales growth expectations for 2020, the company doesn't have a lot of room to grow. Even so, its healthy and sustainable dividend yield is enough to entice investors to stay in the stock and for those looking at their valuation stretch from shorting the company. It will be up to the company to continue and expand organically through entering new markets and offering new services and inorganically through continuing acquisitions to grow sales and EPS again.

Well-Positioned Into Hurricane Season

Cincinnati Financial has done some interesting and complementing acquisitions over the past couple of years, including some in the international space, like its most recent acquisition of MSP based in London and servicing different European countries. This will diversify the company's business streams and allow it to capitalize off the growing insurance market in select countries around the European Union and not rely solely on US markets, which are more prone to natural disasters and declining life expectancies.

In the US, where the company makes the majority of its sales, it puts a lot of effort into identifying key markets which have a high tendency to claim catastrophe losses, and given the company's smaller size of operations, it has the ability to opt out of those markets without significantly hurting client retention. It often does enter those markets but only offers products which don't get affected by catastrophe losses, like some life insurance offerings and select auto insurance policies. (People usually drive away from an affected area if warned about an incoming natural disaster, causing auto insurance less prone to damages.)

These factors have placed the company in a solid and secure position ahead of the winter in the United States and will aid the overall outperformance compared to larger peers that are based all over the country and smaller peers which have a presence in hurricane- and tornado-prone areas.

Financials Good, Expectations Bad

Even so, analysts don't have such lofty expectations for the company's EPS and revenues in the upcoming years, as they expect either stagnation or a sizable decline in 2020 after a solid rise in 2019.

On the EPS side, they expect the company to report $3.86 in 2019 and then $3.84 in 2020. When it comes to revenues, analysts expect the company to report $7.18 billion for 2019 and then a sizable drop to $6.44 billion for 2020, proving rather pessimistic for the company's next 24 months in the financial business.

A notable factor is the company's premium price hikes which took place in 2019 and prior in 2018, which might be affecting growth in sales and EPS given the vast competitive environment the insurance industry faces as a whole. It's unclear what all the determining factors are in the analysts' pessimism, and it's very likely the company slightly beats expectations if catastrophe losses are again limited to certain states which the company has no property insurance offerings in, but I'll be waiting for next quarter to make that full assessment.

Valuation and Investment Conclusion

Compared to peers like CNA Financial (CNA), W.R Berkley (WRB) and The Hartford Financial Services Group (HIG), the company is valued at about double the EPS multiple for 2020 at 29.5x. The other companies mentioned stand at 11.2x, 24.5x and 14.4x, respectively, and all are expected to exhibit a higher sales and EPS growth rate for 2019 and 2020, even though they aren't as shielded from catastrophe losses as Cincinnati Financial is.

All in all, it does look like the company is well-positioned for 2020 as it focuses on international expansion and limiting its US exposure to states with high catastrophe loss indicators heading into the hurricane and tornado seasons, but the price appreciation over the past 2 years puts it in overvalued territory.

Cincinnati Financial's 2% yield, which is sustainable and gets increased by management every year, is more than enough to hold investors in place and deter short-hunters, but I just don't see much upside potential for the time being. It'll take a significant beat on EPS and sales expectations in the next quarter and for 2019 as a whole for the price to move much, and investors will likely be able to find a better return on investment as we head into the winter.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Opinion, not investment advice.