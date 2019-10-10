AT&T Is Making A Connection And Investors Have Noticed

AT&T's debt seems to distract some analysts from everything else the company is doing. In truth, AT&T's debt is neither overwhelming or troublesome.

It’s rare when a company with the size, and history, of AT&T (NYSE: T) manages to truly surprise investors. If you asked many investors what they thought of the company near the end of last year, the conversation would have likely ended quickly. From 2016 to 2018, the stock seemed stuck in a downward pattern that consisted of lower highs and lower lows. As proof that chart watching doesn’t always paint a clear picture, the stock reversed its two-year trend in 2019. AT&T stock is up roughly 20% this year, yet it still carries a yield of 5.5%. The good news is that this stodgy and boring stock isn’t your parents' AT&T. From mobility, to debt reduction, to dividend growth, investors should expect more gains from the blue brand.

Making a connection

When most people think of the wireless business, the first thing that comes to mind is smartphones. The battle of the big two has been going on between AT&T and Verizon (NYSE: VZ) for a while now. While Verizon’s wireless business is widely regarded as one of the best, there seems to be a separation occurring between AT&T and its peer.

If we look at postpaid subscribers, Verizon still holds the lead with just under 90 million as of the company’s last quarterly report. In addition, Verizon’s postpaid subscribers increased by 0.7% year-over-year. On the flip side, AT&T’s postpaid subscribers sit at just over 76 million, and this number was down 1.4% annually. If this were the end of the story, there wouldn’t be much for AT&T investors to cheer about. However, there is a surprising statistic I haven’t seen widely reported about AT&T. As of the last quarter, postpaid subscribers made up less than 48% of total subscribers and connections for AT&T Mobility.

Where Verizon separates out its consumer and business wireless results, AT&T breaks connections down by type. If we look at the prepaid business, AT&T has a clear lead over its peer. AT&T’s prepaid subscribers equaled 17.6 million subscribers, representing an increase of 8.5% year-over-year. Verizon is seeing its prepaid subscribers move in the opposite direction, with an annual decline of more than 10%. Prepaid customers may be less loyal, or less profitable, yet AT&T’s out-performance is clear.

(Source: AT&T Integrates Home Security and Automation Controls with the Connected Car)

Where AT&T seems to be pulling away from Verizon is the company’s Connected Devices business. As more customers connect their cars, smartwatches, tablets, and more, AT&T seems to be their network of choice. In AT&T’s last quarter, Connected Devices accounted for over 58 million connections and this number grew by more than 30% annually. Revenue from devices is normally much smaller per month than a traditional smartphone user, but this growth has the potential to change AT&T Mobility’s growth narrative.

In the last quarter, AT&T’s total Mobility revenue was $17.5 billion, which increased 1.2% annually. Verizon was able to do slightly better, with total Wireless revenue of $16.2 billion, increasing by 3.1%. However, if AT&T can continue to outpace Verizon in both Prepaid and Connected Devices, AT&T Mobility’s growth rate will increase to the benefit of investors.

Distracted by debt

I can’t count how many articles I’ve read suggesting AT&T has crushing debt and how this is something investors need to be careful about. The company’s Time Warner acquisition seems to be a fixation, yet the numbers aren’t as dire as shareholders are being led to believe.

First, investors should look at the gap between AT&T and Verizon when it comes to net long-term debt. As of the second quarter of 2019, AT&T’s net debt balance was about $162 billion. However, it’s worth mentioning that Verizon is carrying over $111 billion in net long-term debt itself. The difference between the two companies is the direction of their debt balances.

In the last year, Verizon’s net long-term debt increased by about 1% year-over-year. By point of comparison, AT&T has paid down $18 billion of net debt since the Time Warner merger closed. To put that another way, in less than a year, AT&T retired 10% of its net debt.

(Source: AT&T Investor Update 2nd Quarter Earnings)

AT&T’s CEO Randall Stephenson said, “We continue to pay down debt and are more confident than ever that we’ll meet our year-end deleveraging goal.” If the company accomplishes this feat, it means retiring about $12 billion in additional net debt by the end of this year. To determine if this might be possible, we need to look at AT&T’s cash flow.

In the last three months, AT&T generated about $5.7 billion of operating cash flow and paid $3.7 billion in dividends. This means theoretically the company had about $2 billion to use for debt retirement. For the year, AT&T is suggesting it can generate about $28 billion in free cash flow and annualized dividends should be just under $15 billion. Since the company has half of the year left to report, at least $6.5 billion should be left for debt retirement in the next six months. Investors should keep in mind; AT&T hasn’t retired debt by solely relying on cash flow. If the goal is to pay down debt by $12 billion, and more than half comes from free cash flow, asset sales could theoretically provide the remainder.

There is one additional figure that suggests AT&T’s debt balance isn’t quite as dire as some would believe. In the company’s last quarter, interest used up 28.7% of operating income. Where Verizon is concerned, the company’s interest used up 22.6% of its operating income. The percentage of separation is just over 6%, and as AT&T continues to pay down debt, this gap should narrow. Given that AT&T has already retired $18 billion in net debt in roughly nine months, investors should have confidence that it can take care of another $12 billion in the next six. Less debt and less interest will only help AT&T’s cash flow. Since cash flow pays dividends, investors have a lot to look forward to.

Being predicable isn’t a bad thing

If there is one thing that investors can count on it is dividends from both AT&T and Verizon. When investors look for income, it’s hard to ignore companies that produce billions in free cash flow and are known for strong dividend yields. At present, AT&T’s yield trumps its peer at 5.4% versus a yield of 4.1% from Verizon. When it comes to dividend growth, each company is nothing if not predictable.

Over the last five years, Verizon has been raising its dividend by $0.05 per year. In the last few years, this has equated to an increase of just a little over 2% annually. AT&T has almost matched its peer with consistent increases at $0.04 annual pace. The rate of dividend increase at AT&T has been right around 2% per year as well.

One significant difference between the two companies is their payout ratios. Last quarter, Verizon’s payout ratio came in at just under 47% whereas AT&T’s payout ratio was almost 65%. These figures would seem to favor Verizon, yet last quarter doesn’t tell the whole story. As mentioned before, AT&T expects to generate about $28 billion in free cash flow for the year and projected a dividend payout ratio for the year, “in the 50s range.”

If we annualize AT&T’s dividend payout and compare this to the company’s projected free cash flow, we get a payout ratio of about 53%. We already know that AT&T expects to retire a significant amount of debt this year. Less interest payments and improving mobile results should equate to better cash flow. The importance of AT&T’s 5.4% yield to the investment thesis behind the stock, can’t be understated. Investors who buy shares today should expect AT&T to continue raising the dividend by at least $0.04 per year. In five years, the effective yield of today’s shares would be about 5.8%. Investors who are smart, and reinvest their dividends into additional shares, should see an effective yield north of 6%.

Slow and steady wins the race

Some investors are always looking for the next hot stock. AT&T certainly won’t be on any list of fast-growing companies, but over the long-term, the stock can generate strong returns. If we look at analysts’ predictions for Verizon, over the next five years, annual EPS growth is expected to come in at just under 3%. In a similar vein, AT&T’s five-year EPS growth rate is pegged at about 3.3% per year.

When it comes to P/E ratios, AT&T and Verizon offer similar value to investors. Based on 2020 estimates, AT&T’s P/E is about 10 whereas Verizon’s P/E is about 12. This doesn’t sound like a big difference, and each company carries a similar growth rate, but the bottom line is clearly different.

AT&T has a more diverse revenue stream relative to Verizon. AT&T Mobility is growing Prepaid and Connected Devices at a fast clip, which should benefit this division’s results in the long-term. The company’s yield is significantly better than its peer. AT&T’s dividend growth nearly matches Verizon over the last few years as well. Investors can buy AT&T at a lower P/E ratio than its peer and get a slightly higher projected earnings growth. As AT&T pays down its debt and incurs less interest, the company’s free cash flow should improve. Growth and income investors should have AT&T near the top of their buy list. Acquiring shares, reinvesting dividends, and letting your effective yield climb should make AT&T a winner for a long time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.