ARC Resources: Attractive 11%+ Dividend Yield And Safe Capital Structure

Given its hedges and its low net debt, the company can sustain depressed oil and gas prices in 2020.

With its second-quarter earnings, ARC Resources (OTCPK:AETUF) announced a reduced capital program and confirmed its previous production guidance. Besides, management reaffirmed its goal of delivering a sustainable dividend.

Yet, its dividend yield above 11% signals investors don't believe the company will reach its goals and maintain its dividend. But with its 2020 capital program, ARC Resources will become free cash flow positive, and the company can face several quarters of depressed oil and gas prices.

Image source: Anita_starzycka via Pixabay

Note: All the numbers in the article are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

Q2 results

During Q2, ARC Resources' production dropped 3.0% quarter over quarter because of temporary maintenance activities. But thanks to its capital program, the company increased its production by 6% year over year, and management confirmed its full-year production guidance in the range of 136,000-142,000 boe/d.

Source: Q2 2019 MD&A

Thanks to its hedges and its diversification to U.S. gas hubs, ARC Resources realized a gas price of C$1.74/Mcf, higher than the AECO monthly index of C$1.17/Mcf.

Still, with lower oil and gas prices compared to last year, the company's average realized price dropped 22% to C$23.04/boe.

Source: Q2 2019 MD&A

As a result, despite the year-over-year increase in production, funds from operations decreased compared to last year, from C$204.4 million to C$193 million.

And with a net capital program of C$173.3 million this quarter, the company increased its net debt to pay its C$53.1 million dividend. But the capital program includes a growth component, as ARC Resources is developing its Dawson facilities.

If we take into account the company's C$400 million annual sustaining capital management estimates, it must spend C$100 million per quarter to hold its production flat. Thus, at Q2 oil and gas prices, ARC Resources' hypothetical flat production would correspond to C$193 million - C$100 million - C$53.1 million = C$39.9 million of free cash flow after paying its dividend.

More free cash flow

But over the last several years, the company's capital expenditures and dividend exceeded its funds from operations.

Source: Q2 2019 MD&A

The goal consisted of increasing ARC Resources' production. But given the current volatility in oil and gas prices, management is adopting a more prudent approach.

Management announced a 2020 capital program in the range of C$550-625 million, which is much lower than this year's reduced capital program of C$700 million.

The high end of the 2020 capital program range (C$625 million) stays below the lowest fund from operations the company has posted over the last several years (from C$633.3 million to C$819 million between 2015 and 2018).

The comparison isn't straightforward, as during the previous years, ARC Resources' production volume was lower and included a higher portion of liquids. But the company's annualized year-to-date funds from operations of C$758 million, way above the high end of the forecasted capital program of C$625 million, indicates it will generate strong free cash flow next year.

Taking into account the midpoint of the 2020 capital program and assuming constant H1 2019 prices and production volume, free cash flow will reach C$758 million - C$588 million = C$170 million.

Downside protection

Besides, the company hedged 12,500 boe/d against WTI prices, which represents about 43.9% of its oil and condensate production during Q2.

Source: Q2 2019 MD&A

But these hedges don't cover all the risks associated with oil prices, as ARC Resources is exposed to MSW prices. Should MSW/WTI differential increase, hedges will cover only 2,995 boe/d. Also, most of the company's hedging strategy consists of 3-way options that offer limited protection if oil prices drop below the sold floor price. For instance, if WTI price drops below $40/bbl, the company will receive the WTI price + $13.75/bbl for 4,000 boe/d, with no downside limit.

The same principle applies to its gas hedges with a sold floor at US$2.25/MMBtu for 50,000 MMBtu/day in 2020.

Source: Q2 2019 MD&A

And the company hedged only 14% of its forecasted 2020 gas production.

Source: Investor presentation October 2019

Thus, ARC Resources is exposed to depressed oil and gas prices. But thanks to its low debt load, the company can sustain low prices over many quarters. The company's undrawn credit facility and its cash amounted to $1.3 billion at the end of Q2.

And despite the increase in net debt compared to the previous quarter to C$829.2 million, the net debt-to-annualized funds from operations ratio of 1.1 remains low.

Reasonable valuation with limited risks

Assuming constant H1 commodity prices and production volumes, the company's funds from operations would reach C$758 million in 2019. At C$5.42 per share, the market capitalization of C$1.94 billion represents only 2.52 times my funds from operations estimate.

But given the depressed Canadian oil and gas environment, the market values other producers at similar - or even lower - levels.

Source: Author, based on company reports

ARC Resources' safer capital structure explains a part of its higher valuation compared to these other producers. Since the company doesn't need to reduce its net debt, the free cash flow goes directly to its shareholders in the form of growth and dividends. And the company isn't facing the threat of a debt wall.

Source: Author, based on company reports

Besides, its sustaining capital of C$400 million allows the company to generate free cash flow after paying its C$212.4 million annual dividend. And the potential C$758 million - C$400 million = C$358 million free cash flow with a flat production represents a free cash flow yield of 18.4%.

Conclusion

With its decreasing capital programs in 2019 and 2020, the company's free cash flow potential will become visible. Besides, thanks to its hedges and its low net debt, ARC Resources can sustain several quarters of depressed commodity prices.

As a result, the market doesn't value the company at a discount to its peers. But its 11%+ dividend yield and its conservative capital structure remain an attractive proposition for dividend-oriented investors.

Note: If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive updates on my latest research, click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.