Energy Transfer: The Power Of Buybacks And Debt Reduction

Are you paying attention to Energy Transfer these days? The stock is down below $13 a share and trades for only 5.6 x distributable or discretionary cash flow. Most major projects such as the DAPL and the Mariner East network of pipes are, or nearly are, finished. The stock yields nearly 10% and the untaxed dividend distribution only consumes about half of the DCF funds. Management truly has discretion with the other half of the DCF, to do with as they see best. To be clear, ET can invest $3 billion a year in new projects with cash internally generated or ET can use the $3 billion to shrink debt and or buy back shares.

Are you worried that ET has too much leverage? Are you worried about whether ET can grow earnings and cash flow? Are you worried that ET isn't growing its distribution? Don't be, ET can and is deleveraging and growing. Earnings and cash flow are rising and soon, no doubt, ET will raise its distribution too. Despite the current weak price behavior of shares in the energy sectors, the ET story is very strong.

Yes, we all know that ET wants to joint venture with Shell and build an LNG facility in Lake Charles that could require ET to invest about $1 billion per year for 4 or 5 years. Yes, we all know that ET wants to develop a VLCC port to service huge oil tankers which no doubt will cost a bit as well. Yes, ET could elect to keep building more infrastructure projects. But keep in mind, mgmt does not have to do any of these things. These projects are discretionary. Mgmt is evaluating these possible future projects and must justify these projects against the appeal of doing nothing more than reducing debt and buying back stock.

For the sake of this analysis, let's pretend Energy Transfer, for whatever reason, elected not to build any more projects. Instead, let's assume ET elected to use its $3 billion of internally generated DCF to pay down debt by $1 billion a year and elected to buy back its own shares with the remaining $2 billion. Let's look at what would happen to the balance sheet and to reported results.

First, if ET simply took one third of its discretionary cash flow and bought back its own debt, then obviously the balance sheet would deleverage as debt as a percent of EBITDA would decline. For purposes of clarity, let's assume Energy Transfer completes the year 2019 with EBITDA at $10.9 billion and debt at $49 billion with the D/EBITDA ratio coming in at or near 4.5. (For this analysis, we are ignoring the accretive SEMG deal that remains pending).

If Energy Transfer simply applies the $3 billion in remaining DCF, after maintenance and dividend distributions, to debt reduction and share buy backs, then the $1 billion we could apply toward debt reduction would save the company about $45 million in interest payments per year and the D/EBITDA ratio would adjust downward to $48 billion in debt divided by $10.948 in EBITDA (all else considered equal), thus, Energy Transfer's debt servicing ratio would decline to 4.38. In other words, simply dropping the future projects and paying down debt by $1 billion a year would likely drop the leverage ratio by more than a tenth each year. Not hard to do, not risky, not complicated nor particularly clever. Energy Transfer could easily deleverage by doing virtually nothing at all, its so simple, a monkey could do it.

The other $2 billion in DCF we could theoretically apply to stock buy backs. Rather than pretend mgmt could buy $2 billion worth of shares here below $13, let's be more conservative and simply assume mgmt would have to pay roughly $15 a share and could therefore buy only 133 million shares ($2 billion divided by $15 = 133 million).

If we accept consensus estimates and assume Energy Transfer generates about $2.30 in DCF here in 2019 and we assume it might generate something in that neighborhood next year, then we can pretend mgmt buys back the 133 million shares and reduces the share count from about 2.6 billion to 2.467 billion by the middle of next year. It's a hypothetical idea, but instructive. The per share $2.30 of DCF multiplied by the current 2.6 billion shares is in reality about $5.98 billion. Divide that $5.98 billion by the fewer shares outstanding and we get $5.98 divided by {2.6 - .133 = 2.467} = $2.42 DCF per share. Shazam, the company just grew its DCF next year by 12 cents a share, doing nothing more than a share buy back. It ought to be apparent, therefore, that Energy Transfer can do virtually nothing and still grow by more than 5% a year. How's that for a growth model? Risky, dubious, challenging, not at all.

So ask yourself, should investors be satisfied owning Energy transfer with its current 9.5% yield knowing that the company could drive its leverage ratio to 3.9 within four years or less? Should investors be satisfied with Energy Transfer yielding 9.5% knowing it can grow per share results by more 5% a year? Not many company managements can deliver these sorts of results. Consider then, if mgmt does elect to build specific projects, then it is because Billionaire ceo Kelcy Warren believes they can handily beat the alternative projections shown here. Given his track record and the production boom taking place in the Permian and Marcellus basins, the odds are high he is indeed correct. Either way, build or no build, the shareholders ought to win.

If You do not like my assumptions here, then feel free to play with the numbers yourself. You can easily reverse the amounts of DCF allocated toward Debt and Buy Backs. For instance, you can assume Energy Transfer might elect to reduce total debt by $2 billion per year and spends only $1 billion buying back stock. The back of the envelope analysis in this case shows that ET could reduce the leverage by 2.5 tenths annually and get below 4.0 within two short years while the $1 billion spent on buy backs might help DCF grow by over 2.5% per year.

In truth, I am not suggesting either of these scenarios is likely, I am simply trying to help investors understand the degree to which ET has the ability to deleverage and grow, the strength and flexibility to pursue any number of combinations that ought to benefit its unit holders. To be honest, I think ET mgmt has made it as clear as possible, they see the best course of action is to simultaneously pursue a bit of everything. As the chart provided by mgmt demonstrates, ET intends to invest in valuable projects as well as buy back stock, reduce debt and grow the dividend distribution. Obviously, ET mgmt knows full well what is needed to regain investor trust and they have every motivation and intention to succeed at doing so.

Given that multiple large ticket projects have yet to fully kick in and provide their maximum revenue potential, I believe it is going to be exciting to watch the power of this company come fully into being. As the DAPL and Mariner East pipelines are fully maximized, as the fractionation and fill-in pipelines come on line, EBITDA is going to grow still higher and become yet again more diversified and more resilient. Energy Transfer is going to be in position to invest billions in new projects while also setting aside billions for buy backs and distribution increases. As investors, we want to see mgmt bring leverage down below 4.0 asap, but in truth, we ought to be indifferent as to how they do it. It may simply be the best course of action not to pay down any debt but rather continue on along as mgmt has been doing, completing highly valuable, unique projects that support ever greater amounts of revenue. Given the high rates of return currently available within the midstream industry, it may just be that ET is able to add as much as $3 billion in new projects annually while also buying back as much $500 million to $1 billion in stock. Imagine the sort of growth rate ET may support for a few years doing that? Do we dare expect this 9.5% yielding company to grow at 6% a year? Such a heady return seems hard to believe, but the straight math suggests Energy Transfer just may pull it off. So ask yourself, what happens to the shares when in four years time ET is earning $2.75 in DCF, paying out $1.55 and has reduced leverage to 3.9? You decide.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ET, EPD, MPLX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.