NextEra Energy Partners: Get Rich While Fighting Climate Change With This Clean Energy Dividend Growth Machine

The company has a decades-long growth runway, extending far beyond the next five years.

NEP only yields 3.8% right now, but management expects to raise the dividend 12-15% per year through at least 2024.

The company's most recent acquisition of Meade Pipeline Co. gives NEP exposure to the East Coast through a natural gas pipeline connected to the Marcellus shale region.

NEP has doubled its dividend in the last four years, and it looks well-positioned to double it again in the next five and a half.

NEP is the YieldCo of its parent company, NextEra Energy Inc., one of the top renewable energy project developers in the nation.

Investment Thesis

NextEra Energy Partners (NEP) is a publicly traded limited partnership (pass-through company) in the clean energy infrastructure space. The LP has more than doubled its dividend since its first payment in November 2014, having boosted the payout every quarter since then. Looking forward, NEP is committed to raising its dividend by 12-15% each year through 2024.

Given the current dividend yield of 3.8% and assuming the average dividend growth comes in at the midpoint of management's guidance (13.5% annually), investors who buy at today's price would enjoy a 7.16% yield-on-cost in just five years!

But, of course, NEP is not without risks.

Another Seeking Alpha contributor, Robbert Manders, penned an insightful research piece on NEP in April of this year illuminating the complex financial structure of the LP, as well as the company's veritable dependence on continued share/unit price appreciation in order to fund acquisitions. These issues certainly present valid concerns. NEP is not without risk. Something could go wrong - projects underperforming, capital markets melting down - that could reduce the stock price and thus derail the company's growth plans.

In what follows, I will explain why I view the risk-adjusted return potential of this fast-growing clean energy income stock as too attractive to pass up.

Image Source

The Company

NEP is the sponsored YieldCo of parent and fast-growing Florida utility giant, NextEra Energy (NEE). It owns various renewable energy and natural gas pipeline assets concentrated in North America and sells the energy produced by these assets to utility companies via long-term contracts. These contracts, moreover, are fixed rate and do not depend on the amount of electricity generated or the amount of gas passing through pipelines.

In this way, NEP is a bit like a real estate company, except instead of properties with improvements on them, NEP owns energy-generating or -transporting assets. And instead of multi-year leases, NEP has long term, take-or-pay contracts, thus regularizing revenues and cash flows.

The company's assets include 4 billion cubic feet per day (soon to be 5.7 bcf/day) of natural gas pipelines, ~4,575 megawatts of wind generation capacity, and ~750 megawatts of solar generation capacity.

Source: September Investor Presentation

As you can see above, NEP's clean energy projects are diversified across the United States, with its first East Coast-based project currently under contract. (More on that soon.) These assets boast a weighted average remaining contract life of 16 years, and NEP has a diversified base of 48 credit-worthy counterparties on the other side of those contracts.

The company has big plans to grow in the years ahead, and it possesses two primary mechanisms of growth - both different types of acquisitions. Of course, some organic growth opportunities exist, but most of NEP's future growth is likely to come from the following two sources.

First, as a YieldCo, it has the unique ability to grow through drop-downs from its parent company. NextEra Energy owns a wide assortment of energy-generation assets that could be dropped down (sold) to NEP. And since the parent is the majority shareholder in NEP (the two companies largely share the same management team), it also has the ability to structure the drop-downs in a mutually beneficial way.

According to management, the parent company's Energy Resources portfolio alone provides enough potential acquisitions for NEP to hit its 12-15% per year dividend growth target through 2024.

Second, NEP has the ability to grow through external acquisitions - that is, purchases of energy-generating assets owned outside the NextEra family. In fact, the company just recently announced one of these kinds of acquisitions that promises to be needle-moving for the partnership.

The (Most Recent) Catalyst

I'm referring to the purchase of Meade Pipeline Co., which owns a ~40% stake in the Central Penn Line, a pipeline connecting the natural gas-rich Marcellus region with the Transcontinental pipeline that runs along the coast. NEP is paying $1.28 billion for the existing asset, plus $90 million for expansion projects. (Compare this to the $746 million estimated development cost of the pipeline.) The existing pipeline boasts the capacity to transport 1.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day, and the expansion opportunity should boost that amount by 600 million cf/day.

Most importantly for NEP unitholders, the acquisition is expected to be strongly accretive to cash available for distribution (CAFD) upon closing - to the tune of a ~14% CAFD yield. Fully 100% of the pipeline transportation capacity is already committed with long-term (14-year) contracts in place. What's more, the asset is only about a year old, which means that maintenance capex should be minimal.

The deal is set to be financed with $820 million in partially amortizing project-level debt (somewhat like a mortgage), another $170 million in convertible equity portfolio financing via asset manager BlackRock (BLK), and the remainder from new bond issuance. This is not the first instance of NEP utilizing convertible equity financing. It has done so in the past with both BlackRock and private equity company KKR & Co. (KKR). But this round of convertible equity financing has rendered NEP a lower cost of capital than previous rounds, rendering a target 11% levered return.

Moreover, by the time this $170 million is convertible into common shares (i.e. unitholder dilution), the share/unit price should be significantly higher than it is today. In other words, NEP gets to enjoy low-cost financing today while waiting until sometime in the future, when the company should be much larger, to dilute unitholders.

Considering that NEP recently issued some senior unsecured debt maturing in 2026 at an interest rate of 3.875%, I suspect that the spread between NEP's weighted cost of capital and the investment yield should be quite wide. According to management, this deal alone will fuel the LP's 12-15% annual dividend growth through 2021.

Given the fact that NEP only owns 35.6% of the NEP Operating Company, from which 100% of revenues are derived, as well as the fact that the OpCo pays a 25% incentive distribution rights (IDR) fee to NEE, the total CAFD after IDRs for NEP (based on the midpoint of FY 2019 estimates) comes to $145.52 million.

Source: 2019 Power & Gas Leaders Conference Presentation

What about the total dividend payout? Well, based on 56.15 million shares outstanding and a $1.985 per share dividend for FY 2019, the total payout to stockholders comes to $111.5 million. That means that the true payout ratio for 2019 should be around 76.6%.

Long-Term Growth Potential

What about growth after 2024? Frankly, I see no reason why NEP would not continue to grow at a double-digit pace for the next five years after 2024. Regardless which party holds political power, the winds of change are blowing against fossil fuels and acting as a tailwind for renewable energy sources.

One reason for this is pure economics. Costs of renewable energy generation are getting cheaper. After 2023, NextEra Energy management expects wind power to be the least expensive of all options, while solar will be competitive with natural gas.

Source: 2019 Power & Gas Leaders Conference Presentation

Notice also that NEE, the parent company of NEP, expects its wind & solar assets to roughly quadruple in the next ten and a half years. That will result in ample drop-down opportunities for NEP in the future.

As green energy gets cheaper, more projects will come under development. Renewable energy capacity, for instance, is expected to more than triple between now and 2030.

Source: September Investor Presentation

With an estimated ~15% CAGR of total US renewable energy generation until 2030, I see no reason why an industry leader like NEP would not be able to capture enough of that to produce 10+% growth.

Of course, it's worth noting that the impressive growth NEP has achieved over the last few years has been during a Republican presidency (and partly during a fully GOP-controlled federal government) that has not been particularly friendly to renewable energy projects.

Imagine if Donald Trump was defeated in the 2020 election, leading to a Democrat (say, Elizabeth Warren) at the helm of the federal government starting in early 2021. Democrats, by and large, have been quite vocal this election cycle about the need to shift toward renewable energy sources.

This would prove a boon to NEP in at least two ways. First, it would make its existing portfolio of renewable and clean energy assets more valuable. And, second, it would likely lead to a plethora of new green energy projects coming under development, thus broadening the field of potential investments for a low-cost-of-capital green energy holding company like NEP.

The investment thesis is by no means dependent on a Democratic victory in 2020, as plenty of private capital is already chasing renewable energy development projects. But it would almost certainly create more opportunities for renewable asset owners.

The Dividend

As mentioned previously, the dividend has more than doubled in the last four years. It could plausibly double again in the next five and a half years.

In 2019, NEP's trailing twelve-month dividend yield has made lower highs with each dip - around 4.4% early in February, then 4.15% in May, then 4% in early August. Now the TTM yield has hit 3.8%.

If the pattern of lower highs in the dividend yield holds, then the $50/unit level might be a good price at which to acquire stock. If the stock price dropped down to $47.50, or a 4% starting yield, I would view it as a strong buy.

At a 3.8% starting yield and a 12% CAGR of the dividend, one's yield on cost would come to 11.8% after ten years. At a 4% starting yield and the same growth rate, the YoC would come to 12.4%.

Conclusion

If NEP manages to pull off its expected growth through 2024, and especially if it can continue strong growth through 2030, the stock represents one of the most attractive dividend growth opportunities in the market today.

Source: September Investor Presentation

And that is true even after the ~16% run-up in unit price this year.

So, given NEP's top quality management (same as utility industry leader, NEE), comfortable current dividend coverage, accretive pipeline deal ensuing, cost of capital advantage, and decades of potential growth ahead, the stock and its dividend payout appear poised to continue climbing from here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NEP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.