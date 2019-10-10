Royce Value Trust: The Reference For Small Cap Funds

Chuck Royce, the founder of the Royce Funds and the Royce Value Trust (NYSE:RVT) is an investor we have a lot of respect for with a performance record that speaks for itself. This investment manager is known as a pioneer of small-cap investing having introduced RVT as the first small-cap focused fund back in November of 1986 which has impressively outperformed the widely followed Russell 2000 benchmark over most time frames. Year to date, the fund has returned 19.8% on a total return basis, even exceeding the performance of both the Russell 2000 and S&P 500. Beyond our broader concerns over market conditions and a higher level of risk in the current environment, we think RVT is a solid fund worthy of an allocation within a diversified portfolio. The fund is also interesting as an income vehicle as it presents a current 9.1% distribution yield. This article takes a look at the current fund holdings and our view on where small caps are headed next.

(source: Finviz.com)

RVT Background

RVT has outperformed its benchmark, the Russell 2000 Index, for the YTD, 1-, 3-, 5-, 20-, 25-, 30-year, and since inception (11/26/86) periods ended 9/30/19. Notice in the table below, the only time frame where it does not beat the Russell is over 10 year where it lags by 2 basis points. Indeed, RVT has had a good run. The fund currently has $1.44 billion in total assets under management.

(source: Royce Funds)

The returns here assume investors reinvested all distributions and participated in the last rights offering. In July of 2018, the fund completed a rights offering resulting in the issuance of 7,120,544 common shares at a price of $15.33, and proceeds of $109,157,940. The net asset value per share of the fund was reduced by approximately $0.17 per share. This was the only rights offering conducted in the last five years. On a cumulative basis, RVT has returned 34.5% over the past three years compared to 24.7% for IWM.

Data by YCharts

Fund Composition

The first thing to note between the Royce Value Trust relative to the Russell 2000 Index benchmark is that RVT is an actively managed fund with a wide range of flexibility in terms of security selection. We use the iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSE:IWM) for comparison purposes. RVT currently has a larger weighting towards "mid-cap" stocks at 35% compared to 16% in IWM across value, growth, and blend styles. It's worth pointing out that despite the "value" title in the fund name, RVT has a nearly 45% weighting towards the "growth" style although these classifications can sometimes be overlapping.

(source: YCharts.com)

The sector weights are also significantly different from IWM and the over or under weighting here is simply a reflection of the portfolio manager's market views and stock picking allocations. RVT's exposure to the healthcare sector at 4.76% is well below the 15% in IWM, in this case it's likely that RVT avoids many of the highly speculative research phase pharmaceutical companies found in the Russell 2000 index which as a group can sometimes present strong performance but are generally more volatile. RVT is overweight the industrial and basic materials by relatively significant levels.

(source: YCharts.com)

Risk Metrics

Considering the active management strategy, we point out that the risk metrics show that RVT has been historically more volatile. RVT's beta at 1.355 is above the 1.152 for IWM over the past 5 years, while the max drawdown is listed at 72.56% which goes back to the financial crisis. Metrics for the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) are included for reference purposes. The numbers are based on the share price, so in a scenario where RVT's distributions were reinvested, an investor's actual drawdown may have been less. The point here is to demonstrate that despite RVT's strong history, the performance has not come without risks.

(source: YCharts.com)

RVT Underlying Holdings

Based on the most recent list of underlying holdings as of June 30, 2019, the table below presents the performance metrics for the top 25 stocks by weighting with current market data. It's likely ongoing portfolio turnover has resulted in changes to the underlying holdings. The purpose here is to get a sense of where RVT is investing.

FLIR Systems Inc. (FLIR) with a market cap of $6.9 billion and 2.32% weighting in the fund is the largest holding. The company develops video management systems and imaging software including applications for the defense sector and law enforcement. The stock is up 19.4% year to date.

We highlight MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) as the best performer from the top 25 holdings, up 65% year to date. The company has presented fast growth driven by its fixed income trading platform gaining adoption among institutional users. The stock represented 0.95% of the fund's weighting at the end of Q2.

(source: Royce Trust Fund/ data by YCharts.com)

Across the 437 current holdings, we count at least 60 foreign stocks that are not actively traded on a U.S. exchange. This highlights one of the favorable features of RVT in that it provides investors exposure to companies that are not widely held and thereby may present good diversification attributes to an existing portfolio.

RVT Fund Top 10 Best and Worst Performers YTD

The following tables present the top 10 best and worst performers for reference. Again, we are using performance data through October 8th, while the most current holdings information goes back to June 30th. Pfenex Inc. (PFNX) with a market cap of $269 million and just at fractional holdings in fund is the biggest winner this year up 166.5%. The stock is one of the few biotech names in the fund. Pfenex is known for currently developing an anthrax vaccine to meet U.S. government demand. The company has a variety of drugs in the clinical testing stage.

Collectors Universe Inc. (CLCT) is another big winner up 155% in 2019. This company specializes in authentication and grading services to dealers, to collectors of items including coins, trading cards, autographs and antiques. An interesting name that deserves a closer look.

Curiously, three residential construction firms make the list including Skyline Champion Corp. (SKY), Meritage Homes Corp. (MTH), and LGI Homes Inc. (LGIH), each up 145.6%, 95.2%, and 80% respectively in 2019. The move lower in interest rates supporting mortgage financing and overall strong consumer spending has supported this industry this year.

Name Industry Weight In RVT Market Cap $bn Price YTD % Return Pfenex Inc. (PFNX) Biotechnology 0.01% 0.269 $8.50 166.5% Collectors Universe Inc. (CLCT) Internet Content & Information 0.10% 0.258 $28.20 154.9% SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) Solar 0.05% 4.184 $87.22 148.5% Lannett Co Inc. (LCI) Drug Manufacturers - Specialty & Generic 0.03% 0.492 $12.18 145.6% Skyline Champion Corp. (SKY) Residential Construction 0.13% 1.646 $29.02 97.5% Manhattan Associates Inc. (MANH) Software - Application 0.57% 5.374 $83.55 97.2% Meritage Homes Corp. (MTH) Residential Construction 0.02% 2.744 $71.68 95.2% Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG) Shipping & Ports 0.23% 0.599 $10.88 86.6% World Fuel Services Corp. (INT) Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing 0.53% 2.515 $38.46 81.0% LGI Homes Inc. (LGIH) Residential Construction 0.06% 1.867 $81.39 80.0%

(source: Royce Trust Fund/ data by YCharts.com)

At the other end consider the worst performers, the story here is largely companies in distressed conditions reporting weaker than expected earnings this year. Favorably for RVT, the weightings of the biggest losers are overall small with these losers having been covered by the winners.

Name Industry Weight In RVT Market Cap $bn Price YTD % Return Titan International Inc. (TWI) Farm & Construction Equipment 0.06% 0.137 $2.28 -50.9% Boingo Wireless Inc. (WIFI) Telecom Services 0.06% 0.443 $10.04 -51.2% Stamps.com Inc. (STMP) Software - Application 0.15% 1.274 $74.20 -52.3% CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX) Coal 0.05% 0.382 $14.02 -55.8% Forum Energy Technologies Inc. (FET) Oil & Gas Equipment & Services 0.06% 0.148 $1.34 -67.6% Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (ENT) Media - Diversified 0.01% 0.058 $0.62 -72.2% Unit Corp. (UNT) Oil & Gas Drilling 0.01% 0.158 $2.84 -80.1% Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (ACOR) Biotechnology 0.01% 0.138 $ 2.88 -81.5% comScore Inc. (SCOR) Advertising Agencies 0.27% 0.147 $2.19 -84.8% Waitr Holdings Inc. (WTRH) Restaurants 0.09% 0.088 $1.15 -89.7%

(source: Royce Trust Fund/ data by YCharts.com)

Discount to NAV

The current discount to NAV for the Royce Value Trust is 10.98% which is approximately in line with the 3- and 5- year average for the fund. By this measure we can say that the fund is at least fairly valued relative to the spread to its NAV investors have been able to pick up shares in recent years. It's difficult to quantify exactly why CEFs trade with particular discount or premiums to NAV, but in this case it's likely a reflection of the difficulty in attempting to replicate the portfolio. We expect the discount to either widen in a falling market or tighten should market conditions improve materially.

Data by YCharts

Distributions

A lot of investors are going to be attracted to RVT's 9.10% yield which is based on a distribution policy that targets a 7% yield on the average NAV over the trailing 12 months. As the share price currently trades at a discount to NAV, by definition investors get a yield boost.

Data by YCharts

It's important to recognize that all the performance figures discussed above are based on the assumption that distribution is reinvested for more shares at the prevailing market price. The tradeoff here is that investors must choose between the income from receiving the distribution in cash or benefit from compounding and attempt to realize the full potential total return by reinvesting the dividend. It comes down to an individual's choice and circumstances.

(source: Royce Funds)

RVT Analysis and Forward-Looking Commentary

One of the current themes in small caps is the ongoing under-performance this year compared to large caps. This is evident going back to Q4 of last year, IWM is down by 7.8% while RVT did slightly better, returning 5.5% over the period. In contrast, a large cap index like the S&P 500 is up 3.3% over the past year. The dynamic is based on the higher volatility over the past year and a move in the market favoring high quality defensive type stocks this year which are more represented among large caps. Small caps have suffered from higher risk aversion this year overall.

Data by YCharts

The Royce Funds management team released a quarterly report that includes a review of the small-cap market. The most recent update highlights a current divergence where small caps as a group have declined while large cap stocks presented positive returns. According to Royce, this has only happened in 8% of the period on a trailing 1-year basis since 1999. The research finds that in the subsequent 12-months, small-cap stocks end up outperforming 93% of the time. Royce uses this setup to point to an overall optimistic outlook. It's a curious statistic but not in itself a reason to make an investment decision.

(source: Royce Funds)

We view this as a delicate time in the market with decelerating economic indicators among industrial production and global growth expectations along with geopolitical risks including the ongoing uncertainty over the U.S. China trade dispute. We see a number of reasons to remain cautious on stocks and that includes RVT. Balancing our favorable opinion of the Royce Value Trust against a more bearish view on the broader markets amid concerns over global macro conditions, we rate RVT as a HOLD. Take a look at the fund's last annual report for a full list of risks and objectives.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.