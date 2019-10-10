Itau Unibanco Refocusing On The Consumer To Drive New Growth

Itau management is making a more concerted long-term effort to boost its lending business with smaller customers, while also looking to reduce its operating cost overhead.

For a variety of reasons, including less-than-responsible competition from state-controlled banks in Brazil, increasing competition from new fintech entrants, and a management team that is consistently overly positive on the prospects for the business, Itau Unibanco (ITUB) has never been my favorite Latin American bank. With Brazil’s recovery underwhelming expectations in 2019, the shares are down more than 10% over the past year and down about 8% since my last article on the company.

Brazil’s economy needs a lot of work, and it remains to be seen if the current government has the willpower to tackle a host of thorny structural issues, including pension reform. If the recovery of Brazil’s economy accelerates, Itau can do well, but I still don’t love this bank from a fundamental standpoint and while the shares don’t look expensive, I’m not all that excited about the idea of owning these shares.

Refocusing On The Consumer

Despite being the largest private bank in Brazil and holding a mid-to-high teens share of total loans in the county, Itau has long punched under its weight in lending to small businesses (or SME) and individuals, depriving the company of some of the better growth opportunities in Brazil. The one exception here is in credit cards, where Itau has long enjoyed strong share.

This may be changing. Loans to smaller businesses and individuals have been growing nicely, with Itau posting double-digit growth in both categories in the second quarter (up 19% and up 14%). Some of this may be a byproduct of an increased focus on these customers, but I’d also note that state-controlled banks haven’t been as aggressive in expanding lending as in past years.

During an early September investor day, Itau management made it clear that customer satisfaction and customer engagement are top priorities at high levels of Itau management. Management talked of not only excelling in terms of traditional financial industry metrics, but viewing the bank as an increasingly consumer-centered business that needs to look at companies like Starbucks (SBUX) as a goal, rather than just outperforming other banks like Bradesco (BBD) and Santander Brasil (BSBR).

In theory, that’s fine, but it’s going to cost money and investors are increasingly sensitive to bank opex, even when in the stated pursuit of improved long-term review and market share. At the same time, expanding lending among smaller borrowers carries its own risk. These lending categories have always had higher loss rates/credit costs than large commercial lending; while Brazil’s economy does seem to be improving (reducing the risk of expanded lending to individuals and small businesses), this isn’t a risk-free strategic shift.

Losing Ground In Fintech

One of the concerns I had previously identified in regard to Itau was the vulnerability of its profitable Rede merchant acquiring business to newer entrants like PagSeguro (PAGS) and Stone (STNE) that have been targeting merchants with better terms. Those concerns are playing out, as growth at Rede has continued to decelerate (with TPV growth of 12% in the second quarter) and the company has lost about 3% market share since my last update. Cielo (OTCPK:CIOXY) has been hurt even worse, but Itau needs to shore up this business, as it is an important contributor to non-spread income.

Macro Risks And Competitive Challenges

As I said earlier, Brazil’s recovery has been disappointing thus far, with a steady erosion in GDP growth expectations as 2019 has played out. Itau management took another whack to growth expectations with its second quarter earnings, revising its own growth expectations for Brazil down to 0.8% growth in 2019 versus its prior guidance of 2.5%.

Sluggish economic growth is translating into weaker corporate loan demand, and that’s a mixed development for Itau – while corporate loans don’t offer especially high yields, they have better long-term credit costs. Demand appears stronger among smaller businesses and individuals, and that too is a mixed development as increased household and small business debt levels in a sluggish recovery isn’t an especially promising mix.

Itau is also facing a very competitive marketplace. New fintech entrants like PagSeguro and Stone are pressuring the company’s merchant acquiring business, but other banks like Bradesco and Santander are also competing more aggressively for loans and deposits, and I believe this more intense competitive environment explains at least some of the shrinkage in Itau’s ROE advantage over these rivals over the past five years. On the subject of loan competition, Itau management cited increased competition as a principal reason for guiding full-year loan growth toward the lower end of its prior range (8% to 11%).

The Outlook

I have my doubts now as to whether Brazil’s government has the capacity to make the changes Brazil’s economy needs to really thrive from here. A weaker macro outlook isn’t good news for banks, and particularly very large players like Itau, but I do think Brazil’s economy will continue to recover (just not as strongly as I previously thought).

I’m cautiously bullish on Itau’s plans to reduce costs through a voluntary retirement program (for which about 6% to 7% of the staff is eligible), further branch closures, and increased IT/tech investments. I’m likewise cautiously bullish on the prospects for greater prioritization of customer satisfaction driving real improvement in loan market share and core earnings growth. My caution mostly stems from years and years of experience with the company and its long-term “habit” of management offering bullish guidance that it later fails to deliver.

I do expect, though, that Itau will maintain ROEs above 20% and continue to generate high single-digit core earnings growth on a medium-to-long-term basis. If 8% to 9% core earnings growth sounds too conservative, I’d note that Itau’s trailing core earnings growth rate over the last five and 10 years is around 9% to 10%.

The Bottom Line

Between discounted core earnings and an ROE-driven P/BV valuation approach, I believe fair value for Itau shares is in the $8’s. That leaves some modest upside from here, but not enough to get me really excited about the shares. I may be underestimating the potential for a stronger recovery in Brazil and/or Itau’s ability to leverage what growth there is through increased loan market share in small businesses and individuals, but I’d rather own Credicorp (BAP) in a head-to-head comparison.

