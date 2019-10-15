Retail Apocalypse Arrives: The Worst Case Scenario For Simon Property Group

Malls are dying - and Simon Property Group (SPG) supposedly is no exception. Extreme pessimism creates extreme opportunity: this is the time to be buying best of breed at a deep discount. Some have raised questions about the high amount of capital needed to afford all the anchor box redevelopments. Is this enough reason to avoid buying SPG? Fear, however, must be substantiated: while significant redevelopment spend is indeed in order for the next decade or more, it would be a shame to avoid SPG solely due to such a fear, especially if the fear were to be proved unfounded. In this report I show that even in the most apocalyptic scenario (all anchor boxes go dark right now), SPG can still afford the redevelopment spend - this is a real testament to the strength of their balance sheet and underlying free cash flow. I reiterate my high conviction buy rating for SPG.

The Bankruptcy Opportunity

Department stores are in trouble. The stock prices of department stores have dramatically underperformed the broader market, as seen by Sears (OTCPK:SHLDQ), J.C. Penney (JCP), Macy's (M), Dillard's (DDS), and Nordstrom (JWN):

(Yahoo Finance)

Negative headlines have continued to imply that the demise of the department store is a premonition of the death of the mall.

(Bisnow)

There's some flaws with this argument. While a vacant anchor box may indeed cause the mall landlord to incur "co-tenancy costs," the negatives do not extend to the long term. (Note: co-tenancy costs refer to costs incurred by a mall landlord to their tenants in the event of anchor vacancies). Department stores don't go bankrupt because they are driving significant foot traffic. These tenants also tend to pay little if any rent. Landlords like SPG have taken advantage of vacant department stores to redevelop and repurpose these properties to bring in tenants which drive higher foot traffic and higher rent, simultaneously increasing the strength of the rest of the mall as well as increasing cash flows. SPG has averaged an impressive 8% ROI on such projects which does not even include the aforementioned benefits to the rest of the property.

Vacant department stores in itself do not pose a threat to SPG - it's really the possibility of many vacant department stores which may cause some issues due to the vast capital needed to fund the projects. As we will see below however, SPG is more than prepared to take on the challenge.

More Than Prepared

Before I analyze the apocalypse, we should first analyze SPG's financial positioning.

To calculate free cash flow available to fund growth redevelopment projects, I take the $4.3 billion in funds from operations ('FFO') in 2018 (it has since risen from that number) and subtract out $276 million in recurring (maintenance) capital expenditures, $18 million for straight line rent, and $2.82 billion in common dividends, arriving at $1.2 billion in free cash flow. Free cash flow has proven to be more than enough to support their approximately $800 million in consolidated capital expenditures over the past 3 years annually, and management has hinted that they would accelerate the spending if they could. Management has estimated about $1.5 billion in free cash flow this year available for redevelopment projects - this analysis shows both the safety of the dividend as well as their strong financial position to support ongoing redevelopments.

While their free cash flow is a huge reason to believe in their ability to overcome the challenge of vacant department stores and my main reason for owning the shares, we should not overlook their strong balance sheet. Unlike mall REIT peers which have highly leveraged balance sheets, SPG has been very conservative with debt to NOI at 5.1 times (debt to EBITDA is very similar). Peers Taubman (TCO) and Macerich (MAC) have debt to NOI ratios around 9-10 times. This means that SPG can raise capital through issuing debt - and lots of it at that.

To make their balance sheet even more "bullet proof," SPG also has $5.9 billion in available capacity under their credit facilities - these give the company significant flexibility both in raising capital as well as helping to refinance debt maturities (which total $2-$3 billion annually) in the event of an unlikely repeat of the great financial crisis of 2008. This company has the strength of both their underlying cash flows as well as a conservative balance sheet.

Some readers may still be skeptical that these metrics mean that SPG is financially well positioned to take the task of redeveloping all those struggling anchor boxes. I now show the concrete math showing the true underlying power of a best of breed balance sheet.

What If Retail Went Dark?

The typical number thrown around is approximately $50 million in capital required for each anchor redevelopment project. SPG has about 22.3 redevelopment projects in progress (I totaled based on SPG's total or partial ownership of each asset) versus $1.36 billion in redevelopment spending attributable to SPG. That equates to roughly $62 million per redevelopment project - I'll use this higher number to be conservative. We can see SPG's major anchors below (based on SPG 2018 10-K):

(Chart by Best of Breed)

That's 341 anchor boxes if my math is still dependable. Of course not all of these anchor boxes are struggling - I'll analyze two scenarios: an unreasonable apocalypse and an out of the world apocalypse.

J.C. Penney And Sears Bankruptcy

In scenario one, the "unreasonable apocalypse," I assume that all JCP and SHLDQ anchor boxes immediately go dark. That's 90 boxes or approximately $5.6 billion in required spending. The big question is whether SPG can afford to issue $5.6 billion in debt without triggering a violation of their debt covenants:

(2019 Q2 Presentation)

SPG defines total asset value using a 7% cap rate, which based on trailing twelve months NOI of $5.76 billion is $82.3 billion. After issuing $5.6 billion in additional debt, SPG would have the following metrics:

Total Debt to Total Assets of 43.6% ($35.9 billion in debt divided by $82.3 billion in total assets), safely lower than the 65% requirement.

Total Secured Debt To Total Assets would be unaffected due to no additional secured debt being issued - I note that there is capacity in secured debt in case SPG is unable to issue so much unsecured debt.

Assuming a high 4% interest rate on the debt, interest expenses would increase by $224 million, leading to their fixed charge coverage ratio to dip to 4 times, safely above the 1.5 times requirement.

Total unencumbered assets to unsecured debt would drop to 205% (based on approximately $22.1 billion in unsecured debt), well above the 125% requirement.

Debt to NOI would be approximately 6.2 times, still a very conservative number. Clearly, SPG wouldn't blink if JCP and SHLDQ immediately went dark, at least from a balance sheet perspective.

Total Darkness: Armageddon

Now, what if all the referenced anchor boxes above went dark? 341 anchor boxes equates to around $21 billion in required capital. That's a lot of money, no doubt. Surely this will crush SPG? Not quite.

With $21 billion in additional debt, SPG would have $51 billion in debt for a debt to NOI ratio of just under 9. That's much higher than their current 5.1 times range but it isn't unreasonable considering that peers TCO and MAC have comparable leverage ratios right now (I wonder how those firms would fare under this scenario?). Further, I don't see the credit markets closing down on SPG in such a situation because this number represents the approximate total amount of debt needed to redevelop these anchor boxes - there wouldn't be material risk of SPG bringing on even more leverage. What about the covenants?

Total Debt to Total Assets would be 62%, lower than the 65% requirement by a hair. SPG could help this metric by using free cash flow to fund $1.5 billion in redevelopments annually as well as spread the redevelopment projects over two years.

Total secured debt to total assets would again be unaffected unless SPG chooses to tap the secured market - even then SPG has significant breathing room.

Again assuming a 4% interest rate on debt, SPG will see an increase of $840 million in interest expense. I estimate that their fixed charge coverage ratio would drop to around 2.5 times, safely ahead of the 1.5 times requirement.

Unencumbered assets to unsecured debt would drop to 120%, below the 125% requirement, but SPG should have little problem using some secured debt to avoid violating this covenant.

I note that SPG does not even own every one of these properties - many are owned by Seritage (SRG), who could redevelop the properties themselves. To help raise the capital, SPG could tap their $6 billion in available capacity in their credit facilities for temporary capital as they slowly raise long-term dated debt. Further, SPG still has around $1.5 billion in free cash flow after the dividend which could help redevelop the properties and reduce the debt needed to fund all the projects. From a balance sheet perspective, SPG could survive even this apocalyptic scenario - and emerge a much stronger entity with a stronger asset base and rapidly declining leverage.

Some Further Notes

I have not included the negative effects from co-tenancy costs, which would weigh on cash flows in the near term until SPG finishes the redevelopments. SPG however has a lot of wiggle room in the covenants even in the "total darkness" scenario.

For stores owned by SPG, proceeding with redevelopment projects wouldn't differ materially from their current slate. If they don't own the asset however, then they would have to quickly negotiate a deal with the retailer to gain ownership of the property. While I anticipate that prices would be favorable in such a scenario, there is no guarantee and should the property remain vacant for longer periods of time, this would make co-tenancy costs a more serious problem.

While SPG would have the financial flexibility to take on all the redevelopment spend, finding so many replacement tenants would be a monumental task that would really put SPG to the test. SPG arguably has the elite mall leasing team in the world - they would be the only team I would count on in succeeding with such a task - but that's no guarantee that they will be able to succeed.

What Most Likely Will Happen

It is beyond unlikely that all anchors go dark immediately. For one, even JCP and SHLDQ are going to take a couple more years to grind it out - each year is another 24 projects that could be funded. Macy's is also finding ways to stay around - all evidence is pointing towards a long and protracted redevelopment phase where SPG most likely can fund annual redevelopment projects solely out of free cash flow or with a tiny amount of incremental debt. With such a long pipeline of redevelopment opportunities, SPG essentially has at their disposal unlimited ways to invest capital at 8% returns. These projects also help to stabilize and boost their ability to raise rents for the rest of the tenants of the property. This is one of the best risk-reward value propositions that SPG has had in decades and they have what looks to be enough to last the next decade or more. Anchor boxes going dark isn't the big threat that headlines make it out to be: this is major opportunity and SPG's balance sheet and free cash flow are up to the task.

Valuation And Price Target

SPG trades at a 5.8% dividend yield, the highest in the past decade:

(Dividend.com)

The yield looks abnormally high given their strong balance sheet and likely ability to raise cash flows (and the dividend) by at least 5% annually for the next decade. I arrive at a minimum 5% growth rate from:

Approximately 1% revenue growth due to annual lease escalators.

10% average leasing spreads on 10% of leases expiring every year leads to another 1% of revenue growth. (Leasing spreads have been much higher in recent years.)

Retained cash flows used for redevelopment projects contribute another 2-3% of growth.

Impact of leverage contributes 2-3% of growth.

My 12 month price target is $210, representing a 4% yield. I see SPG moving towards this target through a combination of dividend increases and multiple expansion. On another note, to lose money on this investment, SPG would have to effectively trade at $138 (subtracting the dividend from the share price) which, assuming a low 5% dividend growth rate, would represent a 6.4% yield. I am astounded that SPG currently trades at a yield greater than 4.5% - a 6.4% dividend yield would just be unthinkable and seems incredibly unlikely. Extreme fear over the death of the department store and the mall has caused this valuation - concrete analysis however seems to show that these fears are unfounded.

Risks

While SPG has the financial capacity in their balance sheet to support all these anchor box redevelopments, it nonetheless isn't such a simple operation to actually issue $21 billion in unsecured debt. Further they may not be able to secure the 4% interest rate I used in my scenarios. However, their A rated balance sheet and low current leverage suggest that it shouldn't be so difficult to raise low interest debt. In fact, they recently issued $1.25 billion of 30 year debt with a 3.2% interest rate. I think that SPG shouldn't have problems raising the capital needed for their redevelopment projects - at worst they can always issue some secured debt instead and even use their credit facilities to raise cash quickly while they gradually raise long-term unsecured debt.

If anything, SPG would prefer for these anchor boxes to close up shop much quicker than they are now. The sooner these anchor boxes are replaced, the sooner SPG is able to benefit from greater foot traffic and higher cash flows. Many of these anchor boxes continue to waver in and out of profitability - which means that they most certainly shouldn't be considered a net positive for the property. In my opinion the biggest threat to SPG is if these anchor boxes take as much time as they can before giving up.

If I'm wrong about my thesis for high quality malls to continue to flourish, then the downside is tremendous. While their balance sheet may help limit the fall at first, shares have not yet really priced in poor results such as accelerated declines in occupancy rates or declining leasing spreads. I haven't seen evidence of this yet, but I will continue to closely monitor occupancy rates and leasing spreads for any signs of financial deterioration.

Conclusion

Some may say that SPG "can't afford" all the anchor redevelopments that they will need to do. I showed in this report that this is arguably incorrect - even in the scenario where all struggling department stores immediately went dark, SPG would still have the liquidity in their balance sheet to support the redevelopment spend. In reality, this is likely to be a decade long process which would allow SPG to probably be able to fund all the redevelopment projects which cash flow alone. I reiterate my high conviction buy rating for SPG.

(Tipranks: Buy SPG)

Risk Management Starts From Picking The Right Companies Best of Breed is the largest community of investors who invest in high quality companies known as “best of breed.” I post in-depth reports of deeply undervalued best of breed names which have strong balance sheets, are run by best in class management teams, and have high free cash flow generation. In addition to the Best of Breed Portfolio, subscribers get exclusive access to the Best of Breed Universe, which is a live real time tracker of best of breed names across the entire market. Become a Best of Breed investor today





Disclosure: I am/we are long SPG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: DISCLAIMER: Julian Lin is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. While the information in his articles and his comments on SeekingAlpha.com or elsewhere may seem like financial advice, it is not, and it is provided for information purposes only. Do your own research or seek the advice of a qualified professional. You are responsible for your own investment decisions.