A Case For Investing In Digital Realty Trust's New Series L Preferred

My investment club uses the shoes in our closets as an analogy for our investing decisions. Some pairs are keepers – reliable and comfortable. Others may need a little attention - a good polishing. Still others aren't functional - in distinct need of repair. And, we even have a handful of pairs that could be, perhaps should be, tossed.

In 2019, my investment club decided to focus on building income and protecting value through safer alternatives. The majority of our purchases this year have been in preferred stocks. Two were with companies we'd had on our watch list for some time - JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) and Air Lease (NYSE:AL). In two other instances, we sold an existing holding and reinvested the proceeds into the same company's preferred issue – People's United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) and Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK). The remainder of our investments in preferred stocks have been with companies in which we weren't yet familiar.

Recent headlines and articles have drawn my attention toward another of the club's existing investments – Digital Realty Trust. Coincidentally, using our shoe analogy, Digital Realty is up for a polishing.

Headlines And News

In just the past thirty days, the global data center and co-location REIT announced the opening of a new facility at its Digital Docklands campus in London, acquired a second parcel of land to build a connected campus in Tokyo's Inzai data center cluster, sold ten North American data center assets and partnered in a joint venture (JV) on three hyper-scale data centers.

The sale and JV transaction is expected to bolster the balance sheet by reducing the net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA measure from 6.1x to 5.0x. However, near-term core FFO (funds from operations) is expected to decline by $0.30 per share. The long-term picture, on the other hand, improves as capital is redeployed. Source

Brad Thomas, one of Seeking Alpha's top Marketplace contributors, declared the REIT one of his greatest buys ever just a few weeks ago. He initially invested in May 2013 when it traded in the $65 range.

My club, on the other hand, invested in 2017 very near the high for that year. To date, we do have a paper gain on the investment. But our total return slightly lags our goals thus far. Source

We're aware there may be near-term pressures based on revisions to the forecasts for global GDP growth as well as global IT spending.

Source

But our view expands beyond the near term. Of yet, we haven't lost confidence in the company or its potential. Source

“Polishing” Shoes

One of the decisions we enacted earlier this year will profit our Digital Realty investment – but not until 2020.

The roots of my investment club trace back nearly fifteen years. A local advisor at a full service firm put out feelers to women in the community to gauge the interest in learning about investing. Enough women showed up to start two clubs. It was only natural for our initial account to be set up at the advisor's firm.

One of the clubs folded in its infancy. Ours not only matured but thrived. As a result, the advisor continued to send interested women our way. Loyalty was fostered.

Eventually, there came a point where our portfolio and activity were robust enough that the costs of the full service firm were no longer justifiable. As well, beyond cost, there were several benefits to be gained – such as visibility and transparency, additional options and more flexibility for order placement, usage of tax lot ID methods on sales and electronic deposit capabilities. The club voted to add a second account at a self-directed firm.

When transferring holdings between the two firms, partial shares are sold, and only whole shares moved. Since we actively reinvest dividends, we had very few holdings sitting at a nice rounded whole share – Digital Realty included. As a result, we opted to move our portfolio in pieces. If a holding had more than half a partial share, we would wait until dividend reinvestment built another full share. If a holding had less than half a partial share, we moved the holding and redeemed the partial share for cash.

Considering this factor, our Digital Realty Trust holding has not yet been moved to the new account. It will be transferred after the next dividend payment in January 2020. The change will mean we no longer lose 2% of our dividend each quarter in reinvestment fees. Certainly, the fee is little more than pocket change. But, when those pennies are compounded again and again, it eventually does make a difference. Thus, the change is not a full-fledged polishing. We, most certainly, could consider doing more.

In the past, “polishing” our shoes simply meant reinvesting. Sometimes, this would result in lowering our average cost per share. Other times, we purposely reinvested knowing our average cost per share would increase.

Through the benefits of Digital Realty's healthy annual dividend increases and our commitment to dividend reinvestment, the break-even point on our original investment has declined approximately 6%. Thus, if we were to make a second investment in the common shares, it would increase our average cost per share. There's something illogical about paying more for shares on an investment that hasn't yet achieved your investing goals.

But we no longer limit our alternatives to common shares and Digital Realty Trust offers preferred options.

The Preferred Alternatives

On October 1st, Digital Realty announced its Series L preferred stock (DLR.PL) offering. The offering is for 12 million shares with an over-allotment option of 1.8 million shares. The call price is $25.00, and call date is on or after October 10, 2024. There is no maturity date, and dividends will be cumulative. The rate is 5.2% equivalent to $0.3656 per share per quarter. The offering will close on October 10th.

This is actually Digital Realty's second preferred issue for 2019. In March, it offered 8 million shares of its Series K preferred (DLR.PK). The call price is $25.00, and call date is on or after March 31, 2024. Dividends are also cumulative if missed. And, there is no maturity date. Its rate is 5.85% equivalent to $0.3656 per share per quarter. The company has made two dividend payments against the issue.

On its common shares, Digital Realty currently pays a dividend at an annual rate of $4.32 or $1.08 per quarter. Thus, at a share price less than $144, the yield tops 3%. The company has increased its dividend at least annually for the past 14 years and continues to commit to a “secure and growing dividend”. Since 2011, the bump has been announced in the February-March time frame.

At first glance, it may appear the best alternative for an investment in Digital Realty would be to select the Series K even though two payments have already been made. However, it is pertinent to recognize the Series K is trading well above its call price at just over $27. With that considered, the following table compares hypothetical investments in the three alternatives. The illustration assumes:

the share price on the common shares continues to remain relatively flat,

dividends on the common shares are reinvested and

dividend increases alternate between $0.03 and $0.04 per quarter in each subsequent year.

Source: Author-created

Takeaways

Because the Series K preferred shares are trading so far above par, the same amount of funds used to purchase one common share would only purchase four Series K shares. An investor should be able to purchase five Series L shares below or at par and even up to $26 with the same funds. As such, that extra share would almost compensate for the difference in the dividend rates of the preferred issues.

A relatively stable share price on the common shares would benefit the investment from the aspect of dividend reinvestment whereas a rising share price means fewer new shares are acquired in the process. However, even considering fewer shares are ultimately obtained, an increase of just 1% per year in the common share price equates to an ending value exceeding the ending value of the five Series L preferred shares. And, yet, it should be noted this comparison ignores the possibility of the Series L dividends being reinvested and earning income.

As well, it should not be ignored common shares introduce the risk of share price depreciation. Since Digital Realty passed the $100 mark in 2016, it has traded below the mark on occasion in 2016 and 2018. To account for downside risk, a steady decline of 5% annually, coupled with minimal dividend increases of only $0.04 annually for the next five years, was assumed. Under those factors, the estimated ending value decreased nearly 8%.

Rationale

Since my investment club is currently specifically focused on building income and protecting value, it appears the new Series L preferred issue would best serve our interests should we decide to “polish” our Digital Realty shoes.

Because we've maintained a confidence in the REIT's long-term growth potential, I suspect we will opt to retain our current investment in its common shares rather than convert them to the new preferred issue. A second investment in the preferred issue will assist in offsetting the downside risk of the common.

By splitting our allocation to Digital Realty Trust across both its common shares and its preferred shares, our investment should, effectively, be able to generate healthy income and benefit from the REIT's potential growth while protecting a core portion of value.

