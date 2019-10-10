Tractor Supply's Recent Pullback Is A Buying Opportunity

Image source

As I've covered Tractor Supply (TSCO) over the years, I've been bullish and bearish at different times. This stock tends to make big moves in both directions, which creates opportunities on both sides of the trade as investors get too bearish or too bullish at different points. Today, I think Tractor Supply is priced just about right, and the recent pullback we've seen off the highs is the opportunity bulls needed to get into the stock at a reasonable price. For the first time in a while, I'm back on the bullish bandwagon for Tractor Supply.

A mature concept with lots of room to grow

Tractor Supply is a bit unique in the retail space as it focuses on the outdoor lifestyle, including farmers and landowners. While other retailers hit parts of this market, Tractor Supply is differentiated in that it targets these consumers and doesn't try to be everything to everyone.

The concept works, as Tractor Supply now has ~1,800 stores across the US, as seen below.

Source: Investor presentation

Not only does Tractor Supply already have a massive footprint with its current store base, but it also has the opportunity for another 700 stores, or another ~40% on top of its current count. This will provide shareholders with steady top-line growth in the years to come as the company continues to build out its physical footprint.

To get there, it doesn't even have to saturate current markets. As we can see above, there are large swaths of land in the western half of the US that are as yet untouched by Tractor Supply. Obviously, these markets fit very well into Tractor Supply's target market, so I think the outlook for new stores is bright.

In addition, Tractor Supply's Petsense chain is quite small by comparison at less than 200 stores, and the company is opening new Petsense stores very aggressively to grow that chains footprint. Tractor Supply wants to open ~15 Petsense stores this year, 20 to 25 next year, and 40 to 50 per year longer-term. That represents a tremendous growth opportunity given the chain's currently small footprint.

New stores only work, however, if they make money. Tractor Supply has outstanding new store economics, and that means that as the company rolls out its new stores, it should see incremental earnings growth roughly commensurate with top line growth, or better, over time.

Source: Investor presentation

Tractor Supply has, over the years, seen very steady new store sales and returns. It generally gets just over $3 million in sales in the first year, but as we can see below, it gets much better from there.

Source: Investor presentation

Tractor Supply's new stores see high-single-digit or better comparable sales growth, on average, in year two, and while that number declines after that, new stores relatively quickly reach $4 million in average annual volumes.

A lot of times, new retailers see a honeymoon period with their stores where first year sales are very strong, but there is a drop off in year two and/or three. Tractor Supply sees no such decline, and that new store model is critical for its future growth. With a track record like this, that's not a bad thing to rely upon at all.

These new stores create SG&A leverage over time as well, which drives profitability improvements.

Strong results set to continue

I'm very bullish on Tractor Supply's new store growth, which I believe will fuel top- and bottom-line gains for many years to come. However, the company's existing store base is performing well also.

Source: Investor presentation

The company continues to grow sales at ~10% over the long term, driven primarily by new store openings, but also through nearly constant traffic increases. This is key to Tractor Supply's long-term success as it focuses on consumables like grass seed, fertilizer, animal feed, and other products that require multiple purchases over time. This is where Tractor Supply differentiates itself, and when a consumer needs a lawnmower or power tool, they are more likely to pick it up at Tractor Supply while they're buying their animal feed, for instance.

Tractor Supply reckons it can continue this sort of growth indefinitely, and I agree. Here's the road map for continue this impressive growth.

Source: Investor presentation

The company sees low-double-digit earnings-per-share growth in the coming years driven by new store growth, as well as a marginal amount of profitability improvements. Tractor Supply is working on boosting margins through differentiated product offerings, better fulfillment, and stronger sales per labor hour. While the company has had some success with these in the past, these gains will be incremental at best. The Tractor Supply store is about new store growth; the rest is sort of irrelevant at this point. Still, management sees 9.4% operating margin as the long-term goal, up from ~9% today.

A reasonable valuation

The recent pullback is just what investors needed to get the chance to buy this stock at a fair price. Shares trade today at 19.4 times this year's earnings estimate of $4.74. As we can see below, that is one of the lower valuations this stock has had in the past several years, and I think it is fairly cheap today.

Source: Author's chart using company data

The stock's 10-year average PE ratio is 21.6, while the most recent five-year average is even higher at 23.4 times earnings. Given the company's track record of growth, as well as its current outlook for many years of new store growth, I see 19 times earnings as a small price to pay to gain access to that growth. The yield is near its highs as well as Tractor Supply continues to boost its shareholder returns over time, which is a side benefit at this point, but a nice benefit nonetheless.

Looking forward, Tractor Supply has lots of runway for continued growth.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Analysts see $5.27 in EPS next year and $5.77 in 2021, which puts the stock at 17.5 and 16 times those earnings estimates, respectively. While there exists some risk that the company's results will deteriorate between now and then, Tractor Supply's exemplary track record of producing steady growth would suggest that risk is low. In addition, since this growth is driven primarily by new stores, it further reduces the risk of the company not performing well. In other words, Tractor Supply isn't betting on hot comparable sales or lofty profitability goals to hit its numbers; it is just going to keep doing what it has done for so many years.

The main risk of this not working out is a slowing of the company's store expansion plans. Tractor Supply has plenty of cash flow generation to continue to expand its store base, so financing isn't necessarily a risk. However, if comparable sales decline due to a slowdown in the economy, or some competitive threat, my bullish scenario above will be at risk. Direct competition for Tractor Supply is quite limited given its unique, niche focus, so I don't view that as a sizable risk. Comparable sales have slowed before, but not to the extent management saw fit to materially alter its growth plans. Thus, I don't see a great deal of risk in the current store expansion plan, and by extension, Tractor Supply's earnings growth.

Given all of this, I think Tractor Supply is a buy on the recent pullback. The company has a strong runway for growth with both Tractor Supply and Petsense stores, and its new store economics are outstanding. The company is committed to returning capital to shareholders and has a bright future in terms of earnings growth. The current valuation is at least fair, and I think those wanting to own Tractor Supply should strike while the iron is hot.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in TSCO over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.