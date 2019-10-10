McDonald's: 4 Reasons To Buy And 1 Reason To Sell

Still, the positive far outweigh the negatives for me and I would be willing to buy McDonald's at the current price.

On the negative side, the stock's valuation is much higher than its average.

The company also has accelerated dividend growth and has improved free cash flow over the past few years.

There have been several articles published about McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) recently on Seeking Alpha, with most of them natural or negative on the stock. The primary reason for this negativity appears to be the stock’s valuation. While it’s true that shares have a price-to-earnings ratio north of 26, I believe there are four reasons that the stock can be bought today and one reason it can be sold. In fact, we added to our position in the third quarter.

Reason #1 to Buy Shares of McDonald’s: Impressive Same-Store Sales Growth.

McDonald’s released second quarter earnings results on 7/30/2019. The company earned $2.05 per share, in-line with estimates and a 3% improvement from the previous year. Revenue declined 0.24% to $5.3 billion, which was slightly above estimates.

As a global company, McDonald’s is not immune to the impact of currency exchange, which lowered earnings results by 4% and revenue results by 3%.

While the top and bottom-line numbers don’t jump out at you, what should is the company’s same-store sales, which were up 6.5% globally. This is on top of 4.0% growth for same-store sales in the second quarter of 2018 so it’s not as if McDonald’s was capitalizing on weak numbers from the previous year. This is the sixteenth straight quarter of positive global same-store sales.

U.S. same-store sales were up 5.7% versus 4.4% consensus estimates. This result was the highest figure since McDonald’s launched all-day breakfast in October of 2015. Average check, traffic and cash flow per restaurant were all higher during the quarter.

International comparable sales grew 6.6%. In the U.K., McDonald’s has seen an incredible streak of 53 consecutive quarters (more than 13 years!) of comparable sales growth and the company saw increased market share in the most recent quarter. The company achieved a new record high market share in France. McDonald’s also increased its market share in Germany and through the end of June, average franchisee restaurant cash flow has now improved for the past eight months in Russia.

McDonald’s also saw nearly 8% same-store sales growth in its international development license segment, led by higher ticket and guest count. Brazil, Japan and China, the company’s three largest markets in this segment, all showed positive sales growth in the quarter.

Delivery is also helping to drive traffic to the company’s stores. McDonald’s expects delivery to be a $4 billion business this year for its restaurants. Delivery grew double-digits and accounted for 10% of sales in the U.K. and Spain. In the U.S., more than 9,000 stores offer delivery through UberEats. It is safe to say that delivery is likely to become an even bigger contributor to McDonald’s sales going forward.

Expectations for same-store sales were already pretty high in the most recent quarter and McDonald’s more than delivered. These results are especially impressive considering McDonald’s is a very mature company, with more than 38,000 stores worldwide and about 14,000 stores in the U.S.

Reason #2 to Buy Shares of McDonald’s: Accelerating Dividend Growth

The second reason I remain bullish on McDonald’s has to do with its ability to raise its dividend.

McDonald’s has managed to increase its dividend:

By an average of 6.8% per year over the past three years.

By an average of 6.1% per year over the past five years.

By an average of 9.9% per year over the past 10 years.

The declining rates from the 10-year to the three-year average are slightly concerning, but recent dividend growth has bucked this trend. For the upcoming 12/16/2019 payment, McDonald’s increased its dividend by 7.8%. This is above the average raise over the past three years. This follows a 14.9% raise in 2018, also above the trend lines for recent dividend growth.

With the most recent, McDonald’s now has 43 consecutive years of dividend growth, making the company a Dividend Aristocrat.

As I wrote about The Clorox Company (CLX) and Merck & Company (MRK) recently, I am interested in owning companies that show accelerating rates of dividend growth. This is especially true when the dividend growth is above the averages over several periods of time. I interrupt this to be a sign that management is confident that the company’s business fundamentals will continue to improve.

Reason #3 to Buy Shares of McDonald’s: Reasonable Payout Ratios and Improving Free Cash Flow

While accelerating dividend is appreciated, I want to make sure that future dividend growth is possible as well. For this, we’ll examine both McDonald’s earnings-per-share and free cash flow payout ratios.

McDonald’s should pay out $4.73 in dividends-per-share for 2019. Assuming the company delivers on its guidance for earnings-per-share of $7.95 for 2019, the payout ratio for the year will be 59%. This is almost in the middle of the five-year average payout ratio of 62% and the 10-year average payout ratio of 57% according to ValueLine.

This payout ratio means that McDonald’s dividend is well covered by earnings and not at risk for being cut.

Let’s now use free cash flow to determine dividend safety. In the second quarter of 2019, McDonald’s paid out $883 million in dividends while producing $1.33 billion of free cash flow. This equates to a free cash flow payout ratio of 66% for the quarter.

Looking at the trailing twelve months, the company paid $3.44 billion in dividends while generating $5.24 billion of free cash flow. The payout for the last year is also 66%.

Expanding our horizons to include the years of 2015 through 2018, McDonald’s distributed $12.6 billion of dividends and produced $16.9 billion of free cash flow. This gives the company an average payout ratio of 75% during this time period.

Given the high payout ratios over the long term, it isn’t surprising that McDonald’s dividend growth was in the mid-single digits range. These types of raises were very prudent given the free cash flow picture.

Last year, free cash flow improved more than 14%. Cash flow for the current year is on pace to be more than $1 billion more than 2018’s haul. Reading through McDonald’s second quarter conference call transcript, management talks a lot about how average cash flow per store grew eight consecutive months through the end of June.

Knowing this, it is not surprising that McDonald’s was able to raise its dividend by so much the past few years. The company is producing more free cash flow which is leading to accelerating dividend growth. If free cash flow continues to improve, it is highly likely that the company will be able to offer a similar type of increase in the coming years. And this makes the stock very attractive to me.

Reason #4 to Buy Shares of McDonald’s: Performance During and After the Last Recession

The fourth reason I think that McDonald’s is a good purchase right now is the company’s performance during the last recession. Listed below are the company’s earnings-per-share results for this period of time:

2007 earnings-per-share: $2.91.

2008 earnings-per-share: $3.67 (26% increase).

2009 earnings-per-share: $3.98 (8.4% increase).

2010 earnings-per-share: $4.60 (15.6% increase).

2011 earnings-per-share: $5.27 (14.6% increase).

2012 earnings-per-share: $5.36 (1.7% increase).

2013 earnings-per-share: $5.55 (3.5% increase).

While many companies suffered a decline in profitability during the last recession, McDonald’s actually posted very strong earnings-per-share growth. While some of this growth is due to a reduction in share count, net income actually increased 26% from 2007 to 2009. This shows that growth during the last financial crisis was due to more than just the financial engineering of share repurchases.

McDonald’s performed quite well in recent years as well. Earnings-per-share have compounded by more than 10% over the last five years. Only once in the last decade (2014) has earnings-per-share declined.

The share count has been reduced by an average of 4.4% over the last five years, which has aided earnings growth, but so too has an improvement in net profit margins. Net profit margins have increased from 17.3% in 2014 to 29.5% in 2018. Net profit margins have improved more than 12% in just five years, a pretty remarkable feat for a mature company.

Value Line predicts that profit margins will dip slightly to 28.8% for 2019, but very much in the ballpark of last year’s result.

It should be noted that McDonald’s revenues have declined every year since 2013, but much of this is due to the company choosing to refranchise many of its restaurants. More than 90% of the global restaurant count are operated by franchisees and affiliates. While sales are lower, so too are its costs as McDonald’s is very light on physical assets. The company said on the most recent conference call that it is nearing the end of its refranchising efforts.

McDonald’s ability to grow during the last recession and improve profit margins in recent years is an extremely positive. The decrease in annual revenues is a concern, but not as much if the company continues to produce a pretty high net profit margin.

Reason to Sell Shares: Valuation, Valuation, Valuation

While I find that there are several reasons to buy shares of McDonald’s, I am not blind to the fact the stock is expensive. The market has taken notice of McDonald’s improvement in business over the past few years and bid shares up to a level usually reserved for hyper growth tech companies.

Here are the average annual price-to-earnings ratios for the last decade according to Value Line:

2009:14.4

2010:15.4

2011:15.9

2012:17.3

2013: 17.5

2014 20.0

2015: 20.2

2016 21.1

2017: 22.3

2018: 21.1

Using the 10/8/2019 closing price of $211 and expected earnings-per-share of $7.95, the stock trades with a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.5. This compares quite unfavorably to the five and 10-year average price-to-earnings ratio of 21 and 18.5, respectively.

I can understand if an investor wanted to sell their shares of McDonald's if they didn't consider the stock to be a core holding. I'd even understand if they wanted to used the current valuation as motivation to take some profits in the name. If I had a sizable position in McDonald's and didn't consider it a core position, then I might be tempted to trim here as well. However, I view McDonald's as a core holding.

Final Thoughts

McDonald’s has a lot going for itself. Same-store sales are topping expectations and the company is seeing growth in nearly every market. Dividend growth is also accelerating, driven by the fact that the company is seeing an improvement in free cash flow. McDonald’s also held up extraordinary well during the last recession . While past performance is no predictor of future success, I take this as a sign that the company will do well whenever the next recession hits.

On the negative side, the current valuation makes the stock expensive by any measure, but the market is paying up for many of the points previously discussed. Investors will have to choose for themselves if they think valuation outweighs the positive points.

To me, quality comes at a price. While the valuation is rich, I find that McDonald’s offers a lot of what I want in a company and I am willing to buy at the current price.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MCD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.