Ethanol Share Prices Drop As White House Confusion Persists

EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler clarified on Tuesday that any increase would be offset against past years' reductions, though, confirming that Mr. Trump's plan will have only a limited positive impact on ethanol producers.

The share prices of independent ethanol producers such as The Andersons (ANDE), Green Plains, Inc. (GPRE), Pacific Ethanol (PEIX), and REX American Resources (REX) have shed as much as 10% of their value since last Friday (see figure). The cause of this downturn has been the market's dawning realization that the "giant package" that President Donald Trump had promised the U.S. ethanol sector in August is unlikely to come close to meeting initial expectations. Worse, events this week have shown that even the White House is not entirely clear as to what the package will entail, despite its putative unveiling by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency [EPA] last week.

Data by YCharts

The EPA is responsible for administering the U.S. revised Renewable Fuel Standard [RFS2], as the national biofuels blending mandate is known, and in that role has been the point of implementation for all of the Trump administration's changes to the mandate. While these changes have largely had the impact of weakening the mandate, the resulting backlash in the politically-important Corn Belt prompted Mr. Trump's August announcement that his administration had something beneficial planned for the long-struggling U.S. ethanol sector. The subsequent negotiations over the form of the relief package pitted the White House against itself, with Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue opposing actions taken by EPA Administrator (and former fossil fuel lobbyist) Andrew Wheeler to reduce the mandated biofuel blending volumes under the RFS2.

The result of this contentious debate has been confusion in the White House regarding what Mr. Trump's plan will actually do for the ethanol sector. The EPA's initial announcement on October 4 was that "more than 15 billion gallons" of corn ethanol would be blended under the mandate in 2020 compared to a 15 billion gallon effective cap. Then, on October 7, Mr. Trump stated that the actual mandated volume in 2020 would be "close to" 16 billion gallons:

[Mr.] Trump originally misspoke, saying the volumes will be close to 16 billion barrels, rather than gallons, but he was quickly corrected by Iowa Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg at a White House ceremony for the U.S.-Japan trade agreement. 'That's a lot of gallons,' Trump said. 'So I think they - so they should like me out in Iowa and all of the different places, huh?' 'Very appreciative of your actions, sir,' [Mr.] Gregg said, to which Trump replied, 'I think so.'

Finally, Mr. Wheeler said on October 8 that the volume for 2020 "will net out at the 15 billion gallons that's in the Clean Air Act for the [corn] ethanol program."

This confusion from the White House regarding its own plan likely stems from the implicit 15 billion gallon cap that the Energy Independence and Security Act of 2007, which created the RFS2 via amendment of the Clean Air Act, imposed on annual corn ethanol blending under the mandate. As I wrote on Seeking Alpha earlier this week, any requirement to blend more than 15 billion gallons of corn ethanol in a year could only be legally enacted if the excess represented a "repayment" of the volumes that the EPA had waived in the past via its small refinery exemption [SRE] awards. So while Mr. Trump has presented his proposed blending volumes as representing a major benefit to U.S. ethanol producers that "they should like" him for, Mr. Wheeler's subsequent "net out" comments indicate that the plan will simply reinstate a small fraction of the volumes that have been waived by the EPA since Mr. Trump took office.

The Renewable Identification Number [RIN] market has been an important indicator of industry sentiment regarding the impacts of Mr. Trump's plan in recent weeks. D6 RINs, which is the only RIN category that corn ethanol qualifies for under the mandate, more than doubled from $0.11 to $0.25 in the weeks after Mr. Trump's August announcement. As recently as October 4 they were still trading at $0.24. They have shed more than 25% of their value since then, however, as market participants have walked back their expectations of the blending volumes in 2020. This RIN price decline has in turn contributed to the falling share prices of U.S. ethanol producers inasmuch as it has indicated weaker-than-expected demand for their main product next year.

On the other side of the debate, the share prices of merchant refiners such as CVR Energy (CVI), Delek US Holdings (DK), HollyFrontier (HFC), Marathon Petroleum (MPC), and PBF Energy (PBF) have all outperformed the broader S&P 500 index over the last month as RIN price expectations have declined (see figure). Merchant refiners have historically been outspoken in their opposition to the blending mandate and its requirement that they obtain RINs to demonstrate their compliance. Due to merchant refiners' relative lack of blending capacity, RINs have frequently been obtained by them via purchases on the open market rather than their internal biofuel blending capacity. The U.S. refining sector's supporters in Congress were active participants in the negotiations on the blending mandate that Mr. Trump hosted last month, and the sector is undoubtedly pleased with the effect that the plan's unveiling has had on RIN prices.

Data by YCharts

Looking ahead, the developments of the last four business days have confirmed the bearish outlook for the U.S. ethanol sector that I reiterated on October 4. Specifically, the rally in U.S. ethanol producer share prices that occurred following Mr. Trump's August announcement was never established on a solid foundation. The legal and procedural hurdles that Mr. Trump's plan needed to overcome in order to meaningfully benefit ethanol producers were always substantial, and the events of the last four days signify that these hurdles will not be overcome. Investors in that sector will need to look elsewhere for relief, as help is unlikely at this stage to come from the White House.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.