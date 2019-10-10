BancorpSouth: An Emerging Regional Bank For Growth And Income

I began my efforts to acquaint Seeking Alpha readers with four emerging regional banks headquartered in Mississippi with a Seeking Alpha article entitled “Buy Three of Four Mississippi Banks.” Of the four, I’ve written about Renasant Bank (NASDAQ: RNST), my current favorite, and Trustmark (NASDAQ: TRMK) my least favorite.

Now I am turning to $18.9 billion-asset BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE: BXS), one of the Terrific Tupelo Twins of Mississippi banking as it shares its hometown of tiny Tupelo, MS with smaller $12.9 billion asset RNST. The last Seeking Alpha article written on BXS was nearly a year ago - and, as we’re going to discover, this is a pretty decent NYSE-listed bank!

Other than two great banks, why else is Tupelo, MS famous? Well, it was the first town to gain electric power under the New Deal, it has won the All-America City Award five times and was the birthplace of Elvis Presley, according to Wikipedia, still the best-selling solo artist in the history of recorded music.

In this article, I’ll cover the bank’s operational and financial history, then tighten the focus on its loan portfolio and asset quality before returning to a more detailed review of its recent performance and finishing with a note on valuation.

A Tale Of Three Bankers

BXS was founded 142 years ago in 1876 when the Mississippi legislature, to help alleviate the lingering economic malaise following the Civil War, granted Raymond Trice a rare perpetual charter to start a bank in his hardware store in Verona, MS. Ten years later, the bank relocated to nearby Tupelo where it survived the Panic of 1893, the Bankers’ Panic of 1907 and the Great Depression of the 1930s.

Over the past 84 years, the bank’s history consists of three roughly 28-year eras dominated by three powerful and visionary CEOs. The first was J. P. Nanney, who ran the bank from the Great Depression until 1959. Nanney held a progressive view of the bank’s regional responsibility, forging cooperative alliances with other banks, local development organizations, and federal agencies. A two-time mayor of Tupelo, Nanney ensured that the bank participated in local development, assisting small businesses, utility companies and local school systems. At Nanney’s retirement, the bank had reached about $50.0 million in assets, a sizable amount at that time in Mississippi.

After Nanney came J.C. Whitehead, who rose from assistant cashier to CEO. Named CEO in 1976, Whitehead guided the bank into the pre-interstate banking era, increasing assets to about $1.5 billion. The bank continued to be involved in regional economic development, cooperating with the Community Development Foundation, the Lee County Soil & Water Conservation District and the Tombigbee River Valley Water Management District to assist local businesses and attract national companies. The bank also helped support the state’s education system with public school programs, curriculum development at community colleges, loans and scholarships to students attending state universities, and grants and contributions to colleges and universities. In 1982, the bank adopted a modern bank holding company structure.

In 1983, Aubrey B. Patterson was named President and COO, becoming CEO in 1991, and ushering in an era of rapid growth as the bank responded to evolving Federal banking laws. After restrictions on statewide banking were lifted in 1986, the bank merged with First Mississippi National Bank, becoming the state’s first statewide bank. In 1992, the bank’s name was changed to BancorpSouth, signaling an ambitious expansion program. After the passage of regional interstate reciprocal banking by most Southeastern states in the early 1990s, BXS made its first interstate acquisition in 1992, Volunteer Bank of Jackson, TN. The Federal Riegle-Neal Interstate Banking and Branching Efficiency Act of 1994 allowed for the phase-in of true interstate banking in 1997 - and BXS promptly bought five banks and an insurance agency, but then did not close another bank acquisition until 2018! By the time Patterson retired in 2013, however, the bank’s assets totaled over $13 billion and its branch network extended through eight states.

Since 2013, James D. “Dan” Rollins III has been CEO of BXS. Rollins is the first “outsider” in BXS’s history, joining the bank in 2006 from Prosperity Bancshares of Houston, TX. Rollins revived the bank’s historically acquisitive nature, completing the purchase of five banks (not including two deals initiated under Patterson and closed under Rollins) and five insurance agencies.

Today, $18.9 billion-asset BXS operates more than 300 banking, insurance and financial service offices - about 279 limited and full-service banking branches - in eight states; MS, TN, AL, FL, MO, AR, LA and TX.

The Modern Template: Growth Fueled by Acquisitions

Acquisitions have fueled BXS’s growth, but there was no other course. Mississippi is a slow-growth state and home-grown banks that want to get big quick have to acquire banks in faster-growing states. There’s a lot to like in the table below, but a few statistics deserve some consideration.

Items marked top to bottom in green for “good” and yellow for “bad” will help you follow my observations.

Shareholders should be happy with net income increasing at a very rapid annualized rate of 17.3% per year, appropriately marked in green. There are two primary sources of this increase: acquisitions, which we’ll discuss next, and increasing efficiency.

BXS can boast of solid 7.8% average annual growth in assets from 2014 through 2018, but has it all been due to acquisitions? For example, there was a very large 17.7% increase in assets between 2017 and 2018, marked in yellow above, due largely to $2.9 billion in acquisitions: $730.0 million-asset Ouachita Independent Bank of Monroe, LA, $1.4 billion-asset First State Bank of Central Texas of Austin, TX and $741.0 million-asset Icon Capital of Houston, TX. What impact have the 2018 acquisitions had on five-year CAGRs in net income, assets, loans, etc.? Using total assets as a proxy for all financial items, I subtracted acquired assets of $2.9 billion from BXS’s total assets in 2018 and re-calculated. The five-year CAGR in total assets fell from 7.8% to 3.1%. It’s obvious that the bank’s renewed focus on acquisitions under CEO Rollins overwhelmed organic growth. If the rate of acquisitions slows, so will the bank’s growth rate.

Closely paralleling the 17.3% average rise per year in net income is an impressive 16.5% average annual increase in diluted EPS. As with other financial items, a lot of this increase, in this case $0.56 per share or 54.9% of the total increase in diluted EPS over the five years, can be attributed to the acquisitions closed in 2018. The growth in diluted EPS was slowed by the shares BXS issued to complete its deals. For example, diluted EPS between 2017 and 2018 was reduced by the 7,380,112 increase in average shares outstanding between the two periods.

Whatever the source of BXS’s growth, management has shared the benefits. Dividends increased at a 25.5% average annual rate to $0.62 per share at the end of 2018. Note that the payout ratio, the next item down marked in green, was only 27.72% in 2018. There’s room for more dividend increases.

I was not sure if the net interest margin should be marked in green or yellow. According to the FDIC Quarterly Banking Profile, the bank’s peer group “$10 billion to $250 billion” average was 3.82% for 2018 compared to 3.72% for BXS. 10 basis points is not enough to get excited about, but BXS has recently acquired a number of banks. As a result, the bank should be benefitting from purchase accounting. Acquiring banks mark purchased loans to market at the time of acquisition. When there’s a net discount on an acquired loan, i.e., the loan is acquired for less than its face value, the amount of expected cash flows that exceed the initial investment in the loan represent the “accretable yield.”

The accretable yield, as the name implies, is recognized (or “accreted”) as interest income on a level yield basis over the life of the loan or, upon an accelerated paydown or payoff, accreted immediately into interest income. A large portfolio of loans acquired at a discount can have a big impact on the net interest margin and net interest income. What impact did accretable yield have on BXS’s 2018 net interest margin? Surprisingly, not much! The $11.9 million in accretable yield recognized in 2018 added only about 8 basis points to the bank’s net interest margin; the difference between the reported 3.72% and an adjusted 3.64%. Similar amounts were recognized in 2016 and 2017. When we look at the loan portfolio, we’ll want to see if additional acquisitions have had an impact on the bank’s net interest margin.

The next item, the efficiency ratio, is one area where I find BXS to be weak. Appropriately marked in yellow, the ratio was 68.22% in 2018. In the bank’s peer group “$10 billion to $250 billion” in the FDIC Quarterly Banking Profile, the average bank reported a 54.33% efficiency ratio for 2018. I suspect BXS is running into some scale-related inefficiencies in order to maintain an interstate branch network with all the latest consumer and business bells and whistles.

To management’s credit the ratio has been trending down from an almost frightening 74.33% in 2014. As I mentioned in discussing net income above, increasing efficiency has combined with acquisitions to improve BXS’s financial performance. For evidence, along with the increases in net income and diluted EPS, perhaps more attributable to completed deals, note the gradual improvement in return on assets and equity resulting in part from the bank’s increasing efficiency. There is, however, room for improvement.

Asset quality is solid - we’ll take a closer look later - and there is no overall long-term positive or negative trend. BXS’s nonperforming loans to total loans of 0.74% in 2018 compares well to the FDIC peer group average of 0.84%, especially considering the bank’s three recent acquisitions. BXS does not break out its loan portfolio in a way that allows us to determine the amount of acquired loans that are nonperforming. We can, however, examine nonperforming assets for acquisition indigestion. Nonperforming assets of $106.0 million at the end of 2018 were equal to 0.61% of total assets compared to an FDIC peer group average of 0.55%. At first this seems a little high, but $33.5 million or 31.6% of nonperforming assets were “acquired” assets. Without those acquired assets NPAs drop to just 0.40% at the end of 2018.

Finally, there’s BXS’s use of leverage at the bottom right of the table. BXS runs with a lower than average amount of equity relative to its assets. For example, in 2018 equity to assets was 12.25% compared to the bank peer group average of 12.43%. Other things being equal, higher leverage should produce higher returns on equity, but BXS reported a sub-par 10.60% return on equity vs. the peer group average of 11.71% for 2018. BXS also operates with less tangible equity than its peer group. BXS reported tangible equity to assets of 8.46% in 2018 compared to the peer group’s 9.01%. Due to its history of acquisitions, BXS carries more intangibles on its balance sheet. At the end of 2018, intangibles totaled $746.6 million or about 33.9% of equity compared to the peer group 20.4% average. In 2018, this leverage helped produce a higher return on tangible equity; 15.17% compared to the peer group 14.74% average, but BXS is operating with less room for error.

Now we’ll tighten the focus with a more detailed look at BXS’s loan portfolio.

Loan Portfolio

Here’s what the bank’s loan portfolio (net of unearned income and excluding loans held for sale) looked like as of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018. There are two mergers that closed April 1 baked into the 2019 numbers: $373.0 million-asset Casey Bancorp, Inc. of Dallas, TX and $221.0 million-asset Merchants Trust, Inc. of Jackson, AL.

I found three areas that interested me, two marked in yellow, one in green. I’ll also discuss the portfolio’s yield and the part it plays in the bank’s lower-than-average net interest margin.

In order to make some more general observations, I will discuss the second area marked in yellow first. BXS is another “community bank” typical of this size range; a thinly disguised savings and loan circa 1985. It’s a real estate lender; real estate loans comprised almost 83% of the 4Q 2018 and 2Q 2019 loan portfolios. Is this a concern? Well, it is a concentration. I am certain you could imagine a scenario whereby the overall real estate market in the Southeastern U.S. turns down; a rate shock, a recession, pick your poison. If that happens, 83% of the bank’s loan portfolio is at risk from one event. Further, generally riskier commercial and agricultural real estate loans - think office buildings, shopping centers, farms, etc. - comprised more than 42% of the 2Q 2019 loan portfolio - and 46.4% of nonperforming loans.

Returning to the first area marked in yellow, real estate construction loans increased $154.5 million or 12.0% between 4Q 2018 and 2Q 2109. It’s unclear how much of this increase was attributable to loans purchased with the two deals that closed April 1, 2019. Adding construction loans means adding relatively higher risk, higher spread loans with shorter duration. Is it “late in the cycle” for this type of loan growth? I can’t really answer that with any degree of certainty, but at 10.55% of the portfolio it is a consideration.

Management is pursuing organic growth in the loan portfolio, but with loans valued at $415 million acquired during the first six months of 2019, “inorganic” growth predominates. The loan portfolio grew $546.4 million or 4.2% from 4Q 2018 to 2Q 2019 with $415.0 million or 70.6% of the increase attributable to acquired loans. BXS has grown the existing loan portfolio, but at a slower rate. After declining about $41.1 million 1Q 2019, the existing loan portfolio increased $172.5 million in 2Q 2019, equivalent to 1.3% organic loan growth for the first six months of 2019. Not surprisingly, organic loan growth is coming from higher growth states. Speaking about 2Q 2019 in the July 18, 2019 Conference Call, CEO Rollins stated:

We generated net organic loan growth for the quarter of approximately $170 million or 5.2% on an annualized basis. Our newer markets in Texas again contributed significantly to our growth efforts as we reported organic loan growth in Texas of over 16% on an annualized basis. We also performed very well in Missouri, growing loans 9% on an annualized basis in that market, while Texas has our fastest growing markets from an economic standpoint.

As I noted earlier, Mississippi banks have had to expand outside their home state to grow.

Asset Quality

With the usual suspects issuing dire warnings of the next recession, is it a good idea to invest in a bank with a real estate-heavy loan portfolio concentrated in the Southeastern U.S.? With BXS, although asset quality is solid, it’s more of a consideration than with Tupelo neighbor RNST that boasts stellar asset quality. In the table below, highlights are again marked in green and yellow.

Although not highlighted in the bank’s financial reporting, acquisitions have had a moderately negative impact on BXS’s asset quality. As we’ve discussed, from 1Q 2018 to 2Q 2019, BXS completed the acquisition of five different banks with five different risk profiles and credit cultures. The first two yellow areas in the table above highlight the rapid 22.4% growth in nonperforming loans and 18.2% growth in all nonperforming assets from 2Q 2018 to 2Q 2019, a large portion of which can be attributed to those acquisitions.

At the end of 2Q 2019, for example, $19.2 million or 19.9% of nonperforming assets of $95.9 million flowed from the balance sheets of acquired banks. As of the same date, in terms of developing issues, $14.0 million or 24.6% of loans 30 to 89 days past due, but still accruing of $57.0 million were originated by acquired banks.

In the next green highlighted areas, we see that while the period over period increases in the amounts of nonperforming loans and assets are a concern, the relative levels of both metrics are acceptable. Nonperforming loans to total loans moved up 7 bps from 0.59% to 0.66%, well below the bank’s FDIC peer group average of 0.93% for the same period - a good performance considering the acquisitions. The story was the same with nonperforming assets to total assets, an increase of 5 bps over the period from 0.47% to 0.52%, but 2 bps less than the 0.54% peer group average.

BXS’s reserve levels, however, are low considering its past and possible future acquisitions. From 2Q 2018 to 2Q 2019:

The allowance for loan losses to total loans declined 12 bps for 0.97% to 0.85%

The allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans declined from 163.46% to 128.83%

This deterioration was noted in the June 30, 2019 Press Release:

The allowance for credit losses coverage metrics were impacted by loans acquired in the acquisitions that closed during the fourth quarter of 2018 and the second quarter of 2019.

In spite of BXS’s overall above-average asset quality, management should address the reserve coverage which appears inadequate. For 2Q 2019, the allowance for loan losses to total loans was 30 bps below the 1.15% FDIC peer group average and the allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans was 12.2% lower than the 146.69% peer group average - and both peer group average metrics include a majority of non-acquisitive banks.

While I wouldn’t throw a penalty flag at BXS’s asset quality, it bears watching as the bank continues to acquire loan portfolios that are apparently not as solid as its home-grown portfolio.

Now we’ll see if the bank has committed any fouls in its recent earnings.

YTD 2Q 2019 vs. YTD 2Q 2018

To summarize, acquisitions and organic growth increased net interest income, but a precipitous decline in mortgage banking income (a write-down of mortgage servicing rights (“MSR”)) combined with higher noninterest expense and taxes to reduce net income $2.9 million or 2.7% from $107.6 million YTD 2Q 2018 to $104.7 million YTD 2Q 2019. Management focused on the MSR write-down - look at how many times CEO Rollins mentions it in the standard CEO “how we did” sound bite from the 2Q 2019 Press Release:

“We are pleased to report record net operating income - excluding MSR - for the second quarter of 2019," remarked Dan Rollins, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "While the negative MSR asset valuation adjustment adversely impacted our GAAP earnings, strong organic balance sheet results contributed to record net operating income - excluding MSR - of $62.0 million, or $0.61 per diluted share, for the second quarter.

Yes, the MSR write-down was a non-cash GAAP accounting hit, but to me a bit of controllable acquisition indigestion looks like the real culprit in the net income miss.

YTD comparisons should have been a breeze with the two consolidated acquisitions included in the 2019 results and not in the 2018 numbers, but whoops! That was not to be…

As before, the green and yellow highlighted areas in the table above, top to bottom, correspond to my discussion.

Management was undoubtedly happy about the $60.7 million or 19.2% increase in interest income, largely attributable to the $56.8 million or 20.3% increase in interest income on loans, both marked in green. Interest income benefited from a 49 bps increase in interest-earning asset yield headlined by a 48 bps increase in loan yield from 4.63% to 5.11%. A small portion of the increase in loan yield was accounting gimmickry; loan yield received an 8 bps boost from accretable loan yield YTD 2Q 2019 compared to 9 bps in the prior period.

In the first yellow highlighted areas, we can see that interest expense increased $28.4 million or 90.8% as deposit expense soared $26.4 million or 120.5%. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased 45 bps from 0.58% to 1.03% due primarily to rising rates on interest-bearing demand deposits. Long-suffering savers also gained a little as time deposit rates increased 61 bps from 0.92% to 1.53%.

Interest income increased faster than interest expense and net interest income after the provision for loan losses - in green with the provision in yellow - increased $34.8 million or 12.6%. For the first six months of 2019, BXS’s net interest margin was 3.86%, topping its 3.65% FDIC peer group average by 21 bps. The net interest margin benefited from the 4 bps increased spread between the yield on interest-earning assets and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities and, largely due to acquisitions, from about $1 billion more in average interest-earning assets compared to $734.7 million more in average interest-bearing liabilities. Management did not add much to the already lower-than-average loss reserve coverage; the loan loss provision was only $1.0 million compared to $2.5 million for the prior period.

Fluctuations in interest rates drive mortgage banking revenue in two important ways:

Origination volume hinges on mortgage rates, the general economy and the housing market. People tend to borrow less when rates rise or are perceived as “high,” the economy looks shaky or the housing market is soft. Lower originations equal reduced fees, fewer additions to the mortgage servicing portfolio and less gain on the sale of mortgages.

Write-downs to adjust the value of mortgage servicing rights also depend on market rates. Anything that causes borrowers to refinance will reduce the long-term value of MSRs on a bank’s books and prompt a write-down of their value.

In this case, BXS management appropriately blamed the $17.8 million or 88.1% decrease in mortgage banking revenue - $13.7 million due to non-cash MSR valuation adjustments over the six-month period - for the 2Q 2019 and YTD 2Q 2019 earnings declines, but that was not the whole story. Unfortunately, the MSR valuation adjustment masked a pretty good mortgage banking performance. Excluding the MSR valuation adjustment, mortgage banking revenue was $16.1 million for the first six months of 2019 vs. $14.8 million for the prior period. Although mortgage origination volume of $787.3 million YTD 2Q 2019 was down 3.5% from $815.6 in the prior period, origination revenue was $11.1 million vs. $10.5 million due to higher fees.

We’ve already seen that historically BXS runs “fat” with, for example, an efficiency ratio of 68.22% (including MSRs) for 2018. The efficiency ratio rose to 69.11% for the first six months of 2019 from 67.48% for the prior period. Management prefers to report an efficiency ratio adjusted for MSRs which tends to reduce the ratio by 2% - 3%. For example, the adjusted ratio YTD 2Q 2019 was 66.36%. No matter which version we accept, however, I believe BXS is suffering from the expected scale inefficiencies of smaller multistate banks compounded by a mild and continuing case of acquisition indigestion. YTD 2Q 2019 noninterest expense grew $14.8 million or 5.0% over the prior period, headlined by a $15.6 million or 8.5% growth in salaries and compensation. Management has almost no control over MSR valuation, but it does have control over most expenses - and acquisition planning should include post-close cost-cutting to achieve scale economies. The June 30, 2019 10Q explained the increase in noninterest expense:

…as a result of salary increases, and increases in the cost of employee healthcare benefits, increased commissions and compensation costs associated with the acquisition completed in the fourth quarter of 2018 and two acquisitions completed in the second quarter of 2019.

While I sympathize with the small bank employees on the receiving end of BXS’s acquisitions, there’s only one solution: Fire more people!

The 2.7% decline in net income over the prior period was disappointing, even allowing for the MSR valuation hit, as was the $.05 or 4.6% drop in fully diluted EPS. On the bright side, it’s important to realize that if the MSR valuation was $5 million less, for example, we’d be talking about fully diluted EPS of $1.08 or 3.9% higher than the prior period. Additionally, there were about 1 million more average shares outstanding which amplified the reduction in EPS. Management has been opportunistically reducing the share count; repurchasing 611,821 shares at $28.21 per share during the 2Q 2019 and 1,000,000 shares at $27.60 per share during 1Q 2019, but it was not enough to overcome the decline in net income. As of June 30, 2019, BXS had 1,388,179 remaining shares available for repurchase under its current share repurchase authorization, which expires on December 31, 2019. A nice $0.06 per share or 21.4% increase in dividends over the prior period probably made shareholders feel a little better.

The stock dropped a few points after the July 17, 2019 2Q 2019 earnings announcement, but has since largely recovered and has been trading in a range of about $28.00 to $30.00 per share.

More Deals!

Deals amounting to another $1.2 billion in assets were announced, but not completed before the end of 2Q 2019:

March 5, 2019: $472.0 million-asset Summit Financial of Panama City, FL

March 5, 2019: $378.0 million-asset Van Alstyne Financial Corporation of Van Alstyne, TX (Dallas MSA)

September 23, 2019: $391.3 million-asset Texas First Bancshares, Inc. of Riesel, TX (I-35 corridor between Austin and Dallas, TX)

Conclusion: An "Interesting" Valuation

BXS has beaten the Invesco KBW Regional Bank ETF (NASDAQ: KBWR) for all standard charting periods and hammered it for 10 years - which is shown.

BXS looks like a pretty compelling value on PE and price to book value where it’s trading near five-year lows, but not on price to tangible book.

The current valuation is dependent on the low valuation currently accorded to the entire banking sector, uninformed earnings comparisons and the realization on the part of some more astute investors that the bank has not been thoroughly chewing its acquisition meals.

If you are looking for one bank to own, I would not recommend BXS; you should buy one of the majors. If, however, like me you own a few banks, a major or two, three or four regionals and maybe a smattering of smaller banks, BXS is a good choice as an emerging regional growth and income opportunity. There are a lot of positives for BXS, but some considerations as well:

A proven ability to grow profitably through acquisitions – and a new(ish) CEO on the acquisition warpath

A growth-oriented Sunbelt franchise

Potential for a profitable exit as a bite-sized acquisition for a bank needing scale in the Sunbelt or an amazing cross-town merger with rival RNST

Acceptable credit quality, but questions regarding adequacy of loss reserve coverage - especially considering the acquisition pace

An improving ability to churn out solid returns on assets and tangible equity

An unacceptably high efficiency ratio - lots of money left on the table!

A long history of 20% average annual dividend increases coupled with a low payout ratio - although the current yield is just 2.57%

A stock price at a discount to the bank’s past trading levels

I confess to being stumped as to why BXS has outperformed the regional bank ETF I use as a benchmark while neighbor RNST generally lags. BXS is a good, growing bank, but with some open questions as to management’s ability to wring out expenses and preserve credit quality as the acquisitions mount.

This is not a stock I expect to pop over the short term, so there is time to wait for an entry point around the $27.60 average price the bank paid for its own shares during 1Q 2019. I think the bank will do quite well over the next 3 to 5 years, but as a shareholder I would watch the efficiency ratio and asset quality very carefully.

