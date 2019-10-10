Mark Yusko: Value Is The Only Place You Can Get An Edge

Value has always been the best strategy over long periods of time, Mark Yusko, CIO and managing director of Morgan Creek Capital Management, told Grant Williams on Real Vision.

"If you buy something below its intrinsic value, it will eventually accrete back to fair value, and probably go above fair value," he said. "Buying something that's more expensive than fair value, and hoping that it gets more and more expensive can work over a short period of time. But over a long period of time, value is going to win."

"Value doesn't die," he said. "It goes out of favor."

Exploring why value might be out of favor right now, Yusko pointed out that when you have periods of excess liquidity, it favors growth and momentum.

Additionally, value investing takes time. And that is something investors give less of to their investments today.

"We've gone from a culture of ownership to rentership," Yusko said. "We used to buy things and hold them for a decade. I think the average holding period in the 60s was 11 years. Now it's seven months, something like that."

"That's crazy," he continued. "You can't be the owner of a business; you can't be the beneficiary of strategy and long-term thinking if you don't hold something [long-term]."

Value for the Long Run

Despite value being currently out of favor, Yusko said it is the only way investors can hope to get an edge in a market increasingly dominated by machine learning and AI.

"[Value] is where I always migrate to," he said. "It's the only place you can get an edge. If you do the work, and you buy assets that are below fundamental intrinsic value, you will eventually win. Not tomorrow, but eventually, you will win."

