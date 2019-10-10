MicroPort Scientific: Growth From New Products Overshadowed By Policy Risks And M&A Integration

The cardiac rhythm management business acquired in 2018 is expected to remain loss-making in the next two to three years and pose a drag on the company's earnings.

The company's premium coronary stent Firehawk first launched in 2014 contributed the bulk of 1H2019 revenue growth; its new Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation product VitaFlow is the next growth driver.

Elevator Pitch

Hong Kong-listed medical device manufacturer MicroPort Scientific Corporation (OTCPK:MCRPF) [853:HK] is a long-term play on growing healthcare demand with its dominant coronary stent products and other new products in the pipeline. The stock's 32.7 times consensus forward FY2020 P/E is not only cheap but also reasonable for medical device companies which are typically valued at high double-digit P/E multiples.

However, there could be better entry opportunities considering that there are policy risks associated with more provinces in China adopting centralized procurement practices and the earnings drag from the loss-making cardiac rhythm management business acquired in 2018. I suggest an entry price of HK$5.50 pegged to 25 times forward FY2020 P/E.

Company Description

Started in 1998 and listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2010, MicroPort Scientific is a leading manufacturer of medical devices in China with a diverse product portfolio comprising cardiovascular, orthopedics, cardiac rhythm management, endovascular, neurovascular, heart valve, surgical robot, surgical, electrophysiology, diabetes care, and endocrinal management products which are used in more than 10,000 hospitals globally. The company has more than 3,500 approved patents and approximately 6,000 employees. Its R&D and manufacturing facilities are located in Shanghai, Jiaxing, Suzhou, Dongguan in China, Memphis in the U.S., Clamart in France, Saluggia in Italy, and Dominican Republic.

MicroPort Scientific was the first domestic manufacturer of coronary stents in China, and it remains among the top two coronary stent manufacturers in China now. Its cardiovascular business has two key coronary stent products, namely the mainstream Firebird2 (the second-generation version of China's first domestic drug-eluting stent) and the premium Firehawk (the world's first target-eluting stent). The company expanded beyond its cardiovascular business into new business segments such as orthopedics (e.g.knee replacements) and cardiac rhythm management (e.g. pacemakers) in recent years with the acquisition of OrthoRecon in January 2014 and the cardiac rhythm management arm of LivaNova (LIVN) in April 2018. OrthoRecon was formerly the subsidiary of Wright Medical Group (WMGI) best known for its Evolution-branded line of knee replacement solutions. LivaNova's cardiac rhythm management business was focused on the production of low-voltage pacemakers and high-pressure defibrillators.

MicroPort Scientific's core cardiovascular device, orthopedics device, and cardiac rhythm management business segments contributed approximately 32.9%, 28.9% and 27.1% of the company's 1H2019 revenue. Other businesses such as endovascular, neurovascular, heart valve, surgical robot, surgical, electrophysiology, diabetes care, and endocrinal management accounted for the remaining 11.1% of its revenue for 1H2019. The orthopedics device and cardiac rhythm management businesses remained loss-making in the first half of the year with net losses of -$12.7 million and -$18.0 million respectively. In contrast, the cardiovascular device business generated a segment net profit of $61.9 million over the same period.

New Products To Drive Future Growth

MicroPort Scientific's revenue grew by +33.9% YoY from $309.9 million in 1H2018 to $392.6 million in 1H2019. Excluding the contribution from the newly-acquired cardiac rhythm management business in 2018, MicroPort Scientific's adjusted revenue increased by +7.4% YoY from $266.1 million in 1H2018 to $286.0 million in 1H2019, or +12.3% YoY in local currency terms. This was mainly driven by +27.8% YoY increase in revenue (local currency terms) for the cardiovascular business, partially offset by a -4.8% decline in sales (local currency terms) for the orthopedics business.

In other words, MicroPort Scientific's organic revenue growth for 1H2019 was mainly attributable to its cardiovascular business or more specifically its Firehawk coronary stent which saw a +58.7% YoY increase in sales. Firehawk was the world's first target-eluting stent launched by MicroPort Scientific in 2014 after eight years of in-house development. Firehawk delivers benefits such as lower drug dosage and minimal biodegradable polymer. In China, Firehawk's distribution coverage has increased to 783 domestic hospitals in 1H2019 which represented a +44% YoY increase. Outside of China, Firehawk obtained approval in three new markets in 1H2019 taking its global sales coverage to 28 countries, and Firehawk was included in France's medical insurance reimbursement list in May 2019.

Firehawk is a good example of how critical new products are in driving future growth for MicroPort Scientific. The company's next significant new growth driver is likely to be its Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation or TAVI product called VitaFlow. VitaFlow obtained regulatory approval and a production license from the National Medical Products Administration or NMPA in July 2019 and the first implantation was done on August 28, 2019. Looking ahead, MicroPort Scientific targets to obtain NMPA approval for VitaFlow II, its second-generation TAVI product equipped with retrievable delivery system to improve precision and success rate, in 2022, and the CE mark for VitaFlow II in 2023. Clinical trials for VitaFlow II are currently being conducted in China and the European Union. VitaFlow and TAVI products are an alternative treatment (versus open-heart surgeries) for patients with aortic valve stenosis, and China's ageing population implies that the addressable market for VitaFlow will continue to grow.

At the company's 1H2019 earnings call on August 30, 2019, MicroPort Scientific elaborated on the growth potential of its TAVI product, VitaFlow:

As of last year, there are already in total 130 TAVI (Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation) cases being performed worldwide, but China is only having 2,000 by the -- for the year of 2018. So we have a long way to grow. But we have enough patients. We have very, very enthusiastic doctors who wanted to do this. I think the bottleneck in China now is with the hospital as well as fully trained physicians. And right now, we think only less than 10 centers can do it independently for this procedure. Although they have almost 100 hospitals being performed TAVI, but they need to have proctors. So most hospitals still needed to do this with a good doctor either from some top centers in China or some international centers...So for us -- for the industry, I mean, our biggest task in next few years is to -- we train more physicians and more hospitals who can do it independently. Only by this bottleneck been broke through, the case will grow tremendously. So that is, I think, the situation in China. We know the market is huge and big, but we will still needed to step-by-step do a lot of trainees to get all in that stage to that level of the procedures.

Apart from VitaFlow, domestic orthopedics products are expected to be another source of growth for MicroPort Scientific. The company's China orthopedics business saw segment revenue grow +53.3% YoY (local currency terms) to $11.5 million in 1H2019, which were due to both an increase in sales of imported products and new domestic products. MicroPort Scientific's first made-in-China orthopedics products, Aspiration and SoSuperior Medial Stability Total Knee Replacement Systems both obtained approval from NMPA in January 2019 and completed their first procedures in 1H2019. Its domestically-made hip product Total Hip Replacement System is targeted for NMPA approval by end-2019.

MicroPort Scientific's domestic orthopedics products are estimated to have accounted for slightly under 20% of the company's orthopedics devices segment revenue for 1H2019. Going forward, the company expects its domestic orthopedics products to deliver sales growth in excess of +50%, which is slightly faster than existing domestic orthopedics companies' revenue growth rates of 40-50%.

Besides funding its research & development expenses and new products with operating cash flow, MicroPort Scientific has also explored other financing options to fund its future growth.

The company's endovascular business, Endovastec was listed on the Science and Technology Innovation Board of Shanghai Stock Exchange on July 22, 2019. MicroPort Scientific raised proceeds of approximately RMB832 million from the listing, which will be used for R&D and expansion of the endovascular business domestically and overseas possibly via M&A. Separately, MicroPort Scientific also issued convertible bonds in 2014 and 2016 respectively. In September 2019, approximately $4.8 million of convertible bonds were converted into 9,662,337 or 0.6% of the company's share capital at HK$3.85 per share.

MicroPort Scientific's willingness and ability to consider different financing options gives the company an edge in the funding of new product development.

Policy Risks

Like many other countries globally, China is trying to keep healthcare affordable for the general public. In July 2019, the State Council of China released a circular on managing high-value medical consumables with the aim of "regulating healthcare services and preventing unreasonable increases in medical expenses."

In the same month, the Jiangsu province's health care security bureau initiated the centralized procurement of medical consumables (including stent products and dual chamber pacemakers and accounting for 70% of the procurement quantity in 2018) by an alliance of 55 public hospitals in Jiangsu. The positive thing is that MicroPort Scientific's Firebird2 and Firehawk stents, and its domestic pacemaker were selected as part of the procurement exercise. MicroPort Scientific was one of nine companies whose products were selected by the 55 hospitals, and the company expects its market share in Jiangsu province to increase as a result.

The negative news is that the retail prices of MicroPort Scientific's Firebird2 and Firehawk stents, and domestic pacemakers in Jiangsu will be reduced, although the company's ex-factory prices will decline by a lower extent compared with the drop in price.

Looking ahead, the biggest fear is that this pilot procurement exercise in Jiangsu is a precursor to the national roll-out of centralized procurement for high-value consumables. As a result, MicroPort Scientific could potentially see future reduction in product prices as more provinces adopt such centralized procurement practices or a significant decrease in product volumes if it loses such tenders. However, MicroPort Scientific can mitigate such risks by accelerating the launch of new products (which command a price premium) and increase its penetration into lower-tier hospitals (typically not part of such centralized procurement exercises).

Newly-acquired Business Is A Drag On Profits

As highlighted earlier, MicroPort Scientific's orthopedics device and cardiac rhythm management businesses generated net losses of -$12.7 million and -$18.0 million respectively in 1H2019.

Based on the share price chart below, MicroPort Scientific's share price declined from HK$6 to below HK$3 before recovering to prior levels in the three years following the company's acquisition of orthopedics device company OrthoRecon in January 2014. This was largely because losses from the newly-acquired OrthoRecon was a drag on the company's earnings and share price. MicroPort Scientific's share price only started recovery in 2017, as the orthopedics business' loss narrowed and eventually broke even in the fourth quarter of FY2017.

The company's orthopedics business is back in the red for 1H2019, due to a loss of a major U.S. distributor in 2018 (a -11.5% YoY revenue decline for the U.S. orthopedics business segment) and pricing pressures in international markets. In 1H2019, MicroPort Scientific secured four new distributors in the U.S., which should help to turn around the orthopedics business in 2H2019.

MicroPort Scientific's Historical Share Price Since 2014

Since MicroPort Scientific acquired the cardiac rhythm management arm of LivaNova in April 2018, the company's share price has declined from close to HK$11 to below HK$6 in mid-June 2019. MicroPort Scientific last closed at HK$7.23 as of October 9, 2019. MicroPort Scientific's weak share price performance in the past one and a half years is due to both global market weakness (e.g. U.S.-China trade tensions, slowing global economic growth, etc.) and concerns over the losses associated with the newly-acquired business.

MicroPort Scientific guided at the recent 1H2019 earnings call on August 30, 2019, that it will take another two to three years for the turnaround of the cardiac rhythm management business. The cardiac rhythm management business was already loss-making to the tune of -$30 million in FY2018, so a net loss of $-$18 million for the company's cardiac rhythm management business segment was unsurprising. Also, MicroPort Scientific is likely to invest more in R&D for the cardiac rhythm management segment with the aim of securing a meaningful share of the Chinese pacemaker market.

Valuation

MicroPort Scientific trades at 27.2 times consensus forward FY2019 P/E and 32.7 times consensus forward FY2020 P/E based on its share price of HK$7.23 as of October 9, 2019.

The stock also offers a consensus forward FY2019 dividend yield of 1.0%.

Variant View

The key risk factors for MicroPort Scientific are the national roll-out of centralized procurement for high-value consumables, a longer-than-expected time taken for the turnaround of the newly-acquired cardiac rhythm management business, and higher-than-expected research & development expenses which are a drag on near-term earnings.

