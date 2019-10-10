Fed Meeting October 29/30 2019: What To Expect And Trade Ideas

Best of all Main Street gets a break from bank interest debt drag.

This article runs the scenario on how lower rates impact investment markets and the macro economy and assesses winners and losers.

Many expect the Fed to lower rates at the next meeting.

This article provides an impact assessment of the FOMC October 29/30 2019 meeting and a possible reduction in the Federal Funds Rate to 1.75% from 2%

The chart below shows the current FFR situation.

The Federal Reserve lowered the target range for the federal funds rate to 1.75-2 percent during its September meeting, the second rate cut since the financial crisis, as inflation remains subdued amid heightened concerns about the economic outlook and ongoing self made trade tensions with China.

Most likely the new target range will be 1.5% to 1.75% with adjustment to other rates as well such as the prime rate, Interest of Excess Reserves and Interest on Reserves. A resumption of bond buying may also be on the cards.

A movement of the FFR has four broad impacts:

Bank lending costs on required reserves. The interest burden on private debt. The Interest on newly issued Treasury deposits. Interest paid on excess reserves, also known as the support rate.

These four impacts will are looked at in turn.

The table below shows the impact of rates on bank reserves advanced by the Fed, via the discount window, when a bank makes a loan.

The interbank rate is shown in the chart below and shows that the Fed's FFR maintenance efforts are working in that the rate is at the upper end of its target range. It is unlikey that a commercial bank would have to use the Fed's discount window to obtain funds given there are excess reserves in the system and that the LIBOR rate is the same or less than the Fed rate.

Every 0.25% rate movement changes the cost of loan funds by $10 billion. The private banks then pass on this rate change to the customer if they can. Most likely the rate will go down at the next meeting and banks would then pay $10 billion less to the Fed. This $10 billion can then stay in the private sector and adds to net financial assets.

The next aspect is the interest burden on private debt.

The following table shows the impact of the FFR on the stock of private debt in absolute terms and as a percentage of GDP.

The chart shows that with each 0.25% FFR change, $105 billion, or 0.57% of GDP, is transferred from the household and business sector to the finance sector in a macro intersectoral income transfer or vice versa.

At present, just over 4.5% of GDP goes to banks as interest on loans. Debt drag on the real economy.

A lowering of the FFR will give businesses and households in the real economy a big break and cause a flow of $105B to go back to the real economy and out of the banking sector.

Treasury deposits are the next area of impact from a change in the FFR.

The following table shows the generalized impact of the rate change on the stock of Treasuries.

The table above shows that with each 0.25% rate change, a flow of $57 billion occurs either into or out of the economy.

An FFR decrease means that the economy receives $57B less each year by way of interest payments from the Federal Government to bondholders. Overall this is a net loss of income to the economy given that the Federal Government is a net payer of interest.

The fourth and last impact of a change in the FFR is the mutual adjustment of interest on excess reserves and interest on reserves.

Each time the FFR rises or falls, the IOER is set to just underneath it. Most likely, a decrease in FFR will lead to a fall in the support rate to 1.75%. Such a change will remove approximately a further $0.69 billion of money from the economy. The total paid per annum is $24.26 billion.

The recent changes to the IOER are summarized in the table below.

This loss of income decreases the bank's capital base, which, in turn, means it must reduce its lending to remain within the limits of its capital ratio or even sell assets to do so. The change is small and so the impact negligible.

There are winners and losers from changes in the FFR and IOER, and these can be assessed in terms of key actors in the credit markets.

Banks: On the one hand, banks pay less for their borrowed reserves from the Fed when they make a loan, the interbank rate is also lower.

At present with the yield curve contracting around the FFR/IOER and short term rates being higher than longer-term rates, banks are not keen to lend long if this means earning no interest income or even worse making a loss.

Banks slowly devour a larger and larger share of GDP with each rate rise for no additional effort and no actual production of a good or service. A lower rate reverses this process.

Bank stocks can be expected to fall due to the reduced income from:

Decreased loan interest from households and businesses on the existing loan book of over 197% of GDP. Interest on treasuries bought in exchange for excess reserves by the Federal Reserve goes down. Interest paid on excess reserves by the Federal Reserve bank goes down.

Borrowers: They suffer when rates rise and benefit when they fall. Borrowers in the household and business sector get slowly squeezed with each rate rise. More and more income is devoted to debt service, and the appetite for more debt reduced. Aggregate demand falls, and unemployment and recession follow. Rate decreases reverse this unhappy process and breathe more life into Main Street, and that is what is happening now.

Macroeconomy: Gains income overall when rates rise and loses it when rates go lower due mainly to the size of the stock of treasuries. The following table shows the impact on the macro money supply at an FFR of 1.75%

Contrast this with the present situation at 2% shown in the following chart.

The net change to the money supply is minus -$47B and deflationary overall and shrinks the economy. One must remember that treasury income generally goes to people who already have a lot of money and are unlikely to miss the extra income or to deploy it to expand the economy in any case.

On the other hand, the boost to Main Street by way of a reduction of the cost of credit, a key business input, may cause the economy to do better and for the general stock market to rise as a result to reflect the real value creation going on.

My own opinion is that the indexes generally are set to rise due to other factors unrelated to how high or low the interest rate is. The other factors are the strong level of both federal government spending and private sector bank credit creation adding growth dollars to the economy.

