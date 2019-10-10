United Therapeutics: In The Doldrums But Plenty Of Reasons To Watch This Stock Closely

United stock slumped in 2019 from $126.5 to just under $79. It's risky, but I see potential value at this price as the company matures whilst continuing to innovate.

United has also signed a $1.2bn licensing deal with Arena Pharmaceuticals for hypertension drug candidate, ralinepag, in Phase 3 trials, which could supplant rival Uptravi as best-in-class treatment.

The company has set up a lung transplant division and recently received full commercial approval from the FDA for its ex vivo lung perfusion system.

United commented after publishing Q1 results that they can increase patient numbers from 7,000 to more than 20,000 & after Q2 results that revenues could triple over coming years.

Stung by expiring exclusivity agreements for sales of flagship PAH treatment drug Adcirca, United's stock price has been in the doldrums during 2019.

2019 has not been kind to United Therapeutic's (UTHR) share price so far; the price has collapsed from a high of $125, to $78.54 at the time of writing.

The slump is mainly due to the expiry, or impending expiry of its exclusivity patents for key drug Adcirca, as well as the impending expiries, in 2026 and 2027 respectively, of Tyvaso and Orenitram, responsible for around 43% of the company's current revenues.

Background

United Therapeutics specialises in developing drugs that can help treat and eventually cure a condition known as Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH). PAH is characterised by high blood pressure levels in the arteries of the lungs which carry blood through the right side of the heart through the lungs. As a result of the condition the right side of the heart has to work harder to pump blood through the lungs which eventually leads the heart muscle to weaken or fail.

PAH causes only mild symptoms at first such as shortness of breath following physical exertion, fatigue, chest pains, and dizziness or fainting spells. As such the disease is rarely diagnosed. According to the National Organisation for Rare Disorders, approximately 500-1000 new cases of PAH are diagnosed each year in the U.S.

Investors may conclude that such a small market size does not justify a $3.5bn market cap for United. But in my view there are several reasons to believe in this stock, namely:

increase in number of patients being diagnosed with PAH; advanced technologies making treatment with United drug portfolio more palatable (and therefore doctors / pharmacies more likely to recommend UTHR products); new drug ralinepag, acquired from Aetna, currently in phase III trials, with potential to upstage rival Uptravi as a best-in-class treatment drug; the company appears to be in a financially stable condition; lung transplant business has potential (although it is something of a moonshot);

PAH Treatment Market Size Tripling?

According to United Therapeutic's most recent 10K submission:

We believe that PAH affects about 500,000 individuals worldwide. We have seen increases in the number of people diagnosed with the disease, but due to the rarity of the disease and the complexity of diagnosing it, only a small fraction of patients with PAH are being treated.

During the companies Q119 earnings call CEO and founder Dr. Martine Rothblatt expressed her belief that the company can triple the number of patients their drugs treat from 7,000 to 20,000 people per annum.

Rothblatt re-stated this belief during the recent Q219 earnings call, this time commenting that the company can:

triple our business over the next few years thanks to over a dozen products in our pipeline and several FDA-approved product platforms.

One of the major problems associated with treating PAH sufferers is the painful, and expensive, nature of the treatments. This tends to mean that often, United's drugs are used as a last resort. Advances in technology, however, have the potential to make United's treatments more palatable and mainstream.

I will discuss this in more detail shortly, but first let's address the current concerns at the company that have contributed to the slump in share price.

Generics & Increased Costs of Sales Decimating AdCirca Profits

One of the major problems that United has is the entry into the market of rival generic drugs now that their patent for Adcirca has expired, which happened in November 2017, although the direct effects on sales did not really materialise until August 2018.

As we can see from the table below, which lists the 6 drugs (5 developed to treat PAH, and 1, Unituxin, to treat a rare form of cancer, high-risk neuroblastoma) that United sell, sales of AdCirca have decreased markedly, dropping by 22.87% between 2017 and 2018. More significantly, given that generics were only available for the final 4 months of 2018, sales dropped by 73.5% year on year between Q219 and Q218.

Source: my table, data taken from United Therapeutics 10Q

To make matters worse, United were forced to renegotiate the terms of their licensing agreement with Eli Lilly, who originally developed the drug, for AdCirca, from a 5% royalty rate to around 42.5% including milestone payments. This significantly increases the cost of sales, from $6.7 million to $47.5 million, for example, in Q218.

More Generics Pain In The Pipeline?

Adcirca is not the only United-owned drug to face a growing threat from rival generics, since Treprostinil became available as a generic drug on March 25th of this year. United are currently embroiled in legal disputes with 2 companies, Sandoz, owned by Novartis, and Raregen LLC, its marketing partner, who are now marketing generic versions of United's flagship treprostinil treatment Remodulin.

Sandoz won the right to create a generic version of Treprostinil in 2015 after a protracted legal battle with United. Sandoz are now realising, however, that developing a generic drug is merely half the battle. Sandoz has accused United, in a fresh legal suit, of conspiring with Smith's Medical, a device company that makes the only pumps available that can distribute Treprostinil subcutaneously, instructing pharmacies that only Remodulin may be used with its pumps, and threatening to stop selling generic cartridges altogether if Pharmacies try to administer the generic version.

United's response is that Smiths had made it clear some 8 years ago that they were considering discontinuing the pump, and that United made a significant investment into ensuring this did not happen. Why, then, should United allow its rivals to directly benefit from its own foresight?

Moral and ethical concerns aside (and in my opinion, what might look shocking at a distance is merely a symptom, albeit an ugly one, of the capitalist system in which drug developers and manufacturers must operate; not that that should stop us searching for a better solution), when it comes to marketing and selling drugs, the company that manoeuvres itself best and has the most far-sighted strategy and best relations with distributors, will win.

In my view, United Therapeutics have proved themselves to be skilful operators within the drug development and drug marketing and sales arenas.

United Therapeutics said in their most recent annual filing that Teva, Par and Dr. Reddy's could all launch their own generic versions of Remodulin in December. This could spell danger for the company, which derives around 40% of its revenues from the sale of Remodulin.

How Can New Technologies Help United Fight Off Competition From New Generics?

As mentioned previously, one of the major issues faced by companies developing PAH treatments is distribution. PAH treatments are administered mainly in 4 different ways: orally, subcutaneously, intravenously or via inhalation.

Across its portfolio United Therapeutics provides all 4 types of treatment (see table above). Remodulin, now responsible for nearly half of United's revenues, is administered either subcutaneously or intravenously.

During the Q2 earnings call Rothblatt suggested that new drug delivery systems the company are developing would help United overcome the issues it faces with competition from copycat generic drugs, most notably one released by Novartis, now that its patent has expired.

But United hopes to beat the competition by developing more advanced drug delivery platforms, and currently has 5 either awaiting, or passed FDA approval.

United has partnered with DEKA to develop a pre-filled, semi-disposable pump system, RemUnity, for subcutaneous delivery of Remodulin. Treyvent, a single use, pre-filled pump developed by recently acquired SteadyMed, has been accepted for review by the FDA, with a decision expected in April 2020.

Another solution, Implantable System for Remodulin (ISR), an intravenous solution developed in collaboration with Medtronic, has been approved by the FDA and is due to launch in 2020. RemoPro is designed to eliminate the pain associated with subcutaneous injections, and RemoLife caters for both subcutaneous and intravenous delivery, with the added bonus of being able to integrate with a patient's smartphone and store valuable data in the cloud.

Treprostinil Technosphere for dry inhalation has additionally been in-licensed from MannKind, further demonstrating that, with their hand having been forced by expiring patents, United Therapeutics are pinning their hopes on dominating the market by providing more palatable treatments than their generic rivals, controlling distribution (via agreements with the likes of Medtronic, MannKind, Smiths etc), and persuading physicians and pharmacies to favour their products over the newer, reputation-less generic rivals.

During the Q2 earnings call Rothblatt underlined the new approach:

We can triple our business by gaining more Remodulin patients with our novel infusion product than we lose to older technologies. Indeed, half of all pulmonary arterial hypertension patients actually die before trying any Remodulin product, due to the older technology's many problems.

In other words, Rothblatt and United expect to see the number of patients being recommended and prescribed their PAH treatments to grow rapidly as the drug delivery systems become less painful, and more efficient.

Can this make up for the market share lost to generics? Only time will tell, but as a strategy for growth, it certainly makes good sense.

A Big Bet On Ralinepag

That is not to say that United have turned completely away from new drug development. Far from it. In November 2018 the company paid Arena Pharmaceuticals $800m upfront, funded by a credit agreement secured with Wells Fargo, to exclusively develop, manufacture and commercialise ralinepag, "a next-generation, oral, selective and potent prostacyclin receptor agonist being developed for the treatment of PAH".

United will make a further payment of $250m as soon as it is granted permission to market the inhalable version of the drug in the US, and a further $150m when it is granted marketing permission overseas, with low double digit royalty payments also due to Arena on net sales.

United believe that ralinepag can rival uptravi, a PAH treatment manufactured and marketed by Swiss company Actelion. Uptravi retails at around $165,000 and global sales are estimated at around $1bn.

Clearly, this is a massive outlay - if ralinepag does not deliver by clearing Phase III clinical trials then it could cause terminal damage to United - already a small player battling the pharma giants.

As ever with United, much rests on the judgment of the management team, and CEO Rothblatt in particular. So far, there has not been much newsflow and Rothblatt sounded noncommittal on the Q2 earnings call about the progress of Phase III trials, noting that they had not begun in earnest yet.

Doubtless, ralinepag will be a topic of conversation when the next set of results are announced. If analysts sense that the deal was done more in hope than expectation, the share price will suffer, and the company's prospects will look quite bleak. On the flipside, ralinepag is one of the factors that could contribute to significant share price growth and make United investors very happy indeed.

United does not pay any dividends, so share price appreciation is all that counts here. A return to, or exceeding of, 2018 price levels would be very welcome. But don't hold your breath; in the short term, United will do well simply to find a way to control falling sales.

Organ Manufacturing

However you look at it, United Therapeutics is not an investment for the faint-hearted. Another "moonshot", if you want to call it that, is the company's organ manufacturing division. Essentially, United believes that they can take lungs from deceased patients that are deemed to be unsuitable for transplantation, fly the organ to one of its specialist centres, and re-engineer the lungs to make them satisfactory for transplantation.

United believes that there may be more than 1m Americans who require a new lung, kidney, or liver transplant and has recently opened a second restoration clinic, in partnership with the Mayo Clinic, to go with its existing centre in Silver Spring, Maryland. The company is also experimenting with animal organs, with a view to transplanting pig's kidneys into humans. As mentioned above, not for the faint-hearted, but is there value here? Although it is commanding a sizable R&D spend, on its own, the organ transplant division is unlikely to impact the share price for some time, if ever, in my view.

Conclusion: More Upside Than Downside At Current Price

Given the issues with patent expiries, and it is worth reiterating that exclusivity patents for Tyvaso and Orenitram expire in 2026 and 2027 respectively, it seems very clear that United's earnings would continue to decrease if the market size were to remain the same over the next few years, notwithstanding the progress the company is making with ensuring its treatments become easier and less painful to administer to patients.

As I noted earlier, however, United expects that these advancements, as well as an increased recognition and understanding of PAH as a treatable disease, which should logically result in more doctors prescribing United's treatments, will triple the market size over the coming years. Will that be enough to increase United's revenues (and boost its share price as a result)?

In my view that is the key question, and there are many factors at play here affecting the amount of market share United can potentially claim, including:

litigation in response to challenges from generics

demonstrating the efficacy of new treatments

relations with drug product manufacturers; advances in technology

the behaviour of major market players, the dominant pharma companies that could aggressively enter the space, and

United's continued ability to manufacture the drugs.

As such, United's past performance is not really at all indicative of its future performance, since the market has changed, and is changing, dramatically.

For United's share price to emerge from the doldrums and regain its 2019 losses, something dramatic needs to happen. Ralinepag to be approved by the FDA, for example, but that could take years. United's new treatment products to dominate the marketplace and effectively eliminate the competition, returning the companies revenues from its flagship drugs to pre-patent expiry levels, which also seems doubtful. Breakthrough lung, kidney, or liver transplants, justifying United's R&D outlay. Again, this may not happen soon.

There is also the potential of Unitruxin, the company's oncological play, and the possibility of pushing Tyvaso into new markets, to treat COPD and interstitial lung disease.

If United's future was reliant on only one of the above, I would have serious doubts about investing, but, like a well hedged portfolio, United is developing a range of potential revenue streams. Given the risk reward profile of pharma companies that specialise in drug discovery and development, that makes United a tempting play in my view. After all, at $78.5 at the time of writing, the downside is capped to an extent, while the potential gains - the stock has been twice as high in the past, and that was merely 18 months previously - are significant.

United has not only proved itself adept in the past at finding and developing promising drugs, it has also proved to be a skillful operator in terms of forging relationships with product makers, and obtaining finance at reasonable levels of interest.

Although I am still undecided on whether to invest in United personally, I hope I have given you some idea of what to look out for when the company delivers its next set of results, Q319. I will certainly be listening intently to what Rothblatt et al has to say.

