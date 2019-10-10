Rexford Industrial Realty: Pure Play Industrial REIT On An Acquisition Spree Offers Robust Investment Opportunity

REITs are considered safe havens for investors looking for regular dividend income and steady capital appreciation. Among different REITs, the industrial REIT sector occupies a primary place due to its distinct characteristics. Within this sector, there are some REIT firms which fly under the radar but provide solid returns if spotted at the right time. Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR) is one such industrial REIT firm which displays some compelling features. Here we will see whether this stock will be a viable addition to a long-term, income oriented portfolio.

The Growth Drivers

The single biggest growth driver for a REIT is its property portfolio or its holdings. There are several factors which need to be scrutinized to assess the overall potential of the property portfolio to perform above par. Rexford Industrial Realty positions itself as a Pure Play REIT, which may be a cause of concern for some investors, but in this case, the strategy has paid off well in the past and continues to remain an attractive proposition. By pure play, Rexford Industrial Realty mainly refers to its prime position in the California market, specifically in Southern California. The company's focus on this market offers it several benefits, in addition to having access to one of the fastest developing geographic segments.

Source: Company Website

While the portfolio is concentrated in California market, it offers diversification on other fronts. Its property base is mainly invested in warehouse and distribution segment, constituting nearly 53 percent of its total holding. Distribution segment happens to be one of the most attractive sub segments in industrial segment. This segment is expected to benefit from the current upswing in the general economy. The US economy is performing better than ever, leading to more robust demand for industrial real estate and consequently higher rental revenue.

However, there is another growth driver for the segment in the form of e-commerce. As California happens to be an e-commerce hub, Rexford Industrial Realty is in prime position to exploit the opportunity in this area. Due to the structuring of the e-commerce market, the distribution space requirement of the segment is two to three times higher than the traditional retail segment. Thus, the demand for e-commerce warehousing is expected to go through a boom phase, as e-commerce itself is poised to post robust growth rates in the near future. Rexford Industrial Realty properties are located close to two major ports in Los Angeles and Long Beach area. While it may seem like that this factor may expose the market unnecessarily to the whims of foreign trade, a large portion of tenants actually serve the domestic market and thus are impervious to fluctuations in global markets and trade wars.

The REIT is also placed in prime 'last mile' area for the delivery of e-commerce goods. The company is consistently increasing its presence in e-commerce warehousing area and it is consistently accounting for a larger share of the company's operations. The strong demand is also expected to give fillip to the rental rates, which will feed the bottom line of the REIT.

Source: Company Website

Coming back to the REIT's pure play positioning, its focus on California market gives Rexford Industrial Realty an edge over its peers. While California is a growing market, it also has high entry barrier, making it a rather onerous task for new players to enter its real estate market. The land and the buildings are in relatively short supply and are limited, whereas the demand side is on the rise. Overall, the situation is ripe for rentals to increase, indicative of the good times ahead for industrial REITs. Southern California, in particular, is a prime real estate market. It boasts of one of the highest occupancy rates in the entire country, while its rental rates are also higher than the national average, making the local REITs much more efficient than their counterparts located elsewhere.

Source: Company Website

Rexford Industrial Realty has 100 percent of its properties, i.e. all of its 194 properties spanning 23.7 million SF, located in the SoCal market. This provides a competitive edge to the REIT, positioning it as an expert in the local market. The REIT has been growing its portfolio steadily yet aggressively, making it grow to 4.3 times the size it was at the time of its IPO in 2013. The REIT also gains advantage over its peers by undertaking its own research for identifying underdog properties, which are either off market or are marketed lightly. Such properties have accounted for nearly 69 percent of its acquisitions since its IPO. This strategy ensures that the company is able to contain its costs and boost its margins.

The Financial Standing

Apart from its rather unique, highly concentrated yet well diversified property portfolio, Rexford Industrial Realty also boasts of a strong financial position. The REIT is highly liquid and is in position to further grow its portfolio through acquisitions. The balance sheet is robust with relatively low leverage, which further makes it possible for the REIT to raise funds at reasonable terms and conditions. As of 31st March, 2019, Rexford Industrial Realty had Net Debt to EBITDA ratio of 2.9 times which falls on the conservative side. Further, the REIT does not have debt repayment liability until 2022.

Investment Thesis

The REIT has provided solid returns since its IPO. In the past 12 months, the stock has shot up nearly 50 percent. The growth is expected to continue as the company goes ahead with its aggressive plan to expand through acquisitions. In recent days, Rexford Industrial Realty has announced acquisition of three industrial properties worth $76 million. Prior to that, the REIT had acquired an eight building Industrial Park for $66.2 million. With its prime location, hardcore growth strategy and robust financial position, Rexford Industrial Realty is an under-rated REIT stock to be included in a long-term portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.