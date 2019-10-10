Country Garden Services: Good Company With Both Defensive And Growth Qualities But Too Expensive

The company's new revenue stream from state-owned enterprises is a growth driver for the mid-to-long term, as it is expected to contribute minimal profit in the short term.

Value-added services help to diversify Country Garden Services' revenue away from its core property management services and improve the company's overall profitability.

Elevator Pitch

I like Hong Kong-listed Mainland China property management services company Country Garden Services Holdings Company Limited (OTCPK:CTRGF) [6098:HK] for its recurring property management fee income which makes it a defensive stock in uncertain times like this. The company's revenue from higher-margin value-added services is also growing rapidly, which diversifies Country Garden Services' revenue away from its core property management services and improves the company's overall profitability.

But the company's share price has rallied by more than 145% (excluding dividends) since its listing in mid-2018, and it currently trades at 40.2 times consensus forward FY2019 P/E and 31.0 times consensus forward FY2020 P/E. Moreover, Country Garden Services trades at a premium to its large-cap property management services peers in terms of forward P/E.

A significant part of Country Garden Services' share price out-performance and lofty valuation is attributable to the current risk-off market environment and the growth contributed by its parent, Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCPK:CTRYF) (OTCPK:CTRYY) [2007:HK]. If either the market environment shifts to a more risk-on stance or Country Garden Holdings' project deliveries and contracted sales slow, the stock could be due for a de-rating. I recommend to revisit Country Garden Services at a share price below HK$20 implying a 25 times forward FY2020 P/E.

Company Description

Country Garden Services is the property management services arm of Mainland China's largest property developer, Country Garden Holdings Company Limited. Country Garden Services was started in 1992 and spun off from Country Garden Holdings Company Limited as a separate listed company in June 2018. I wrote about Country Garden Holdings Company Limited in an article published on September 30, 2019.

Country Garden Services is China's largest property management services company managing approximately 584.2 million sq m of contracted Gross Floor Area or GFA as of end-June 2019. It has more than 3,000 managed projects in over 300 cities across 31 provinces, municipalities and autonomous regions in China. The company generated approximately 73.6%, 16.9% and 8.7% of its 1H2019 revenue from property management services, value-added services to non-property owners and community value-added services respectively. Other services accounted for the remaining 0.8% of the company's top line for 1H2019.

Core Property Management Services Delivers Strong Growth But Reliance On Parent Is A Concern

Country Garden Services' core property management services business charges property owners, residents and property developers a recurring management fee for basic services such as cleaning, gardening and security, etc. The management fees for property management services companies increase in tandem with a growth in GFA under management.

In 1H2019, Country Garden Services grew its overall revenue and net profit by +74.4% YoY and +72.3% YoY respectively. This was mainly driven by a +65.4% YoY increase in the core property management services business segment revenue from RMB1,563.7 million in 1H2018 to RMB2,586.2 million in 1H2019. The company's contracted GFA increased by +51.3% YoY from 386.0 million sq m in 1H2018 to 584.2 million sq m in 1H2019, while its revenue-bearing GFA grew by +58.5% YoY from 136.8 million sq m to 216.8 million sq m. Reserved GFA as of end-1H2019 was 367.4 sq m, calculated as the contracted GFA minus revenue-bearing GFA, and it refers to properties for which Country Garden Services has signed service contracts with property developers but have not been delivered yet (i.e. revenue yet to be recognized). Average property management fee was RMB2.09 per sq m per month, representing an increase of 1% YoY.

Notwithstanding the core property management services business segment's strong growth, there are concerns that Country Garden Services is overly reliant on its parent for growth in new GFA under management. Country Garden Services derived approximately 79% of its revenue-bearing GFA from its parent Country Garden Holdings in 1H2019, which was a significant improvement from 89% in 1H2018 and a slight decrease from 80% as of end-FY2018. In other words, a slowdown in project deliveries for Country Garden Holdings would hurt Country Garden Services' near-term sales growth, while a decline in Country Garden Holdings's contracted sales growth is likely to adversely impact Country Garden Services' mid-term revenue growth.

Country Garden Holdings' contracted sales of RMB371.35 billion for the first eight months of 2019 represented a disappointing -2% YoY decline, but its September 2019 contracted sales of RMB51.58 billion was up +10% QoQ and +40% YoY suggesting a possible turnaround. Country Garden has targeted to at least maintain flat contracted sales growth for full-year FY2019 to achieve RMB502 billion in total contracted sales. Country Garden Holdings' exposure to weak property conditions in Tier-3 and Tier-4 cities, which contributed approximately 47.8% of the company's total acquired attributable salable resources amounting to RMB1,758.7 billion as of end-June 2019, has been a key reason for the company's slower contracted sales growth this year.

In a bid to reduce reliance on its parent, Country Garden Services has been acquiring other property management services companies. In the first eight months of 2019, the company completed six acquisitions, namely Beijing Shengshi, Shanghai Lianyuan, Foshan Yuanhai, Asia Asset Real Estate Services, Calxon Group Property Services and Sino Estate Holdings. Future acquisitions are supported by Country Garden Services' net cash balance of RMB5,179.8 million equivalent to approximately 10% of its market capitalization. Also, Country Garden Services has established strategic relationships with hundreds of small and medium property developers to increase the proportion of managed GFA from third-party developers apart from its parent Country Garden Holdings.

Looking ahead, Country Garden Services is targeting to add 70 million sq m of revenue-bearing GFA in FY2019 and 80 million sq m of revenue-bearing GFA in FY2020. This compares favorably with the 58.7 million sq m of GFA added in FY2018, and the company's 35.3 million sq m increase in revenue-bearing GFA for 1H2019 implies that it is on track to meet its full-year 2019 target.

Value-Added Services To Diversify Revenue And Improve Overall Profitability

Community value-added services and value-added services to non-property owners contributed 8.7% and 16.9% of Country Garden Services' revenue for 1H2019 respectively. Community value-added services are additional services offered to property owners and residents such as real estate brokerage services, home living services such as repair & maintenance; while value-added services to non-property owners target property developers and other property management services companies with services like consulting services, sales assistance services and pre-delivery cleaning & other services. Country Garden Services introduced community value-added services in 2011 and value-added services in 2014, after having started property management services in 1992.

Country Garden Services has been successful in diversifying its top line to increase the proportion of revenue contribution from value-added services. Value-added services (including both community value-added services and value-added services to non-property owners) grew from 22.1% as a percentage of total revenue in 1H2018 to 25.6% in 1H2019. On an absolute basis, community value-added services revenue increased +79.4% YoY to RMB307.2 million for 1H2019, while revenue from value-added services to non-property owners rose by +116.1% to RMB595.7 million over the same period.

More importantly, the growth in value-added services also helps to improve the company's overall profitability. The core property management services business segment achieved a respectable gross margin of 35.7% for 1H2019, but the gross margins for community value-added services and value-added services to non-property owners were 62.8% and 47.6% respectively.

Going forward, the full-year contribution of the new car park agency services business should be a key driver of increased value-added services revenue for FY2019. Country Garden Services started a new car park agency services business in 4Q2018 which is engaged in the sale and leasing agency services of unsold parking spaces and properties; this new business accounted for 13.6% of the value-added services to non-property owners segment's 1H2019 revenue. Furthermore, community value-added services revenue should increase in tandem with the increase in managed GFA and core property management services.

New Revenue Stream From State-Owned Enterprises Is Mid To Long-Term Growth Driver

Country Garden Services established a joint venture company with a state-owned enterprise Strait Energy (Beijing) Intercontinental Investment Company Ltd in 2018 and entered into a business area referred to as "Three Supplies (water, electricity and heat supplies) and Property Management" or TSPM.

Country Garden Services owns 80% of the TSPM joint venture, the projects undertaken by the joint venture include 90.2 million of GFA for the property management segment and 41.7 million sq m of heating supply projects. Both the properties and heating supply projects are owned by state-owned enterprises and local governments. The company recorded a revenue of RMB65.2 million from the TSPM joint venture in 1H2019, of which RMB44.1 million was generated from 44 million sq of GFA for the property management segment, and another RMB21.1 million derived from 21 million sq m of heating supply projects. The TSPM joint venture is expected to fully take over all the properties and heat supply projects by the end of 2019.

In the mid-to-long term, Country Garden Services' TSPM joint venture could open up significant opportunities to manage properties and other facilities & equipment owned by state-owned enterprises and the government. Oil fields owned by the national oil companies have been mentioned as a possibility in future. Also, Country Garden Services is currently only providing basic property management services as part of the TSPM joint venture, and the company could potentially extend its value-added service offerings as part of this joint venture going forward.

Country Garden Services expects the TSPM joint venture to break-even in 2019, but guides for significant profit contribution by 2021.

Valuation

Country Garden Services trades at 40.2 times consensus forward FY2019 P/E and 31.0 times consensus forward FY2020 P/E based on its share price of HK$24.50 as of October 10, 2019.

The stock is also valued at a premium to its large-cap property management services peers. Greentown Service Group [2869:HK] trades at 34.1 times consensus forward FY2019 P/E and 25.3 times consensus forward FY2020 P/E. China Overseas Property Holdings (OTC:CNPPF) [2669:HK] is valued by the market at 26.1 times consensus forward FY2019 P/E and 20.8 times consensus forward FY2020 P/E.

Country Garden Services offers a trailing 0.4% dividend yield and a forward FY2019 dividend yield of 0.6%.

Variant View

The key risk factors for Country Garden Services include higher-than-expected operating costs, slower-than-expected delivery of projects from parent Country Garden Holdings, difficulties in integrating newly-acquired projects and companies and a failure to diversify away from core property management services to increase the contribution of value-added services.

Asia Value & Moat Stocks is a research service for value investors seeking value stocks with a huge gap between price and intrinsic value, leaning towards deep value balance sheet bargains (i.e. buying assets at a discount e.g. net cash stocks, net-nets, low P/B stocks, sum-of-the-parts discounts) and wide moat stocks (i.e. buying earnings power at a discount in great companies like "Magic Formula" stocks, high-quality businesses, hidden champions and wide moat compounders). Sign up here to get started today!



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.