GoPro: A Stock To Avoid

How to find value in securities that have been left for dead.

Investment Thesis

Two and half years ago I wrote an article on GoPro (GPRO) where I declared:

[...] in spite of GPRO trading near all-time lows, my favorite place to search for bargains, this stock is still too expensive for me.

Since that time, the stock is down just over 55%.

Does this mean that the stock today is available at a bargain price? Sadly, this is still not the case. GoPro is not likely to offer shareholders a rewarding investment and is best avoided.

(Source)

How Deep Value Works

Deep value investing is searching around for left-for-dead, distressed equity, where the market has got the valuation wrong. The general premise is that overall the market is correct and the underlying company is going through challenging times, but the level of negativity is overblown -- that's where the investment opportunity is available.

In other words, the market is often right, simply prone to overreaction. Our job as deep value investors is to seek out those infrequent opportunities where the market is so wrong, that the downside is limited.

The Market Is Mostly Right On GoPro

For one to be a successful investor, it is mandatory that the investor is unemotional in their appraisal of the situation. That's not to say that investing is easy. Investing is certainly not easy.

But the facts demonstrate that if put aside all emotions, we can clearly see that GoPro is very slowly walking towards the grave.

Source: author's calculations

Over time, the company's war chest is dwindling. And I have not even felt the need to address its 2022 convertibles which are valued at $175 million. That would only further substantiate my argument.

On the other hand, to be fair to shareholders, GoPro is not a clear cut dead company walking. The company's revenues have remained fairly stable, oscillating around $1.2 billion for many years, firmly indicating that there is value still left in its brand.

My sole contention being that timing the bottom price at which the company may rebound makes for a very challenging endeavor.

Valuation - No Margin Of Safety

Whenever I look at 'left-for-dead' company, I start my research by looking at how shorted the stock is:

If the company is highly shorted, sometimes there is an opportunity, as short-sellers sometimes jump on the bandwagon and overstay their welcome. But this is not the case with GoPro, as the stock is only shorted around 20% -- which for a company which is consistently trading at new lows, implies the movement in the share price is being driven by more shareholders throwing in the towel, than the action of short-sellers.

Next, GoPro already trades for approximately $540 million market cap, so the upside from here, of say 50%, would see its market cap go close to $840 million.

For a market cap of approximately $800 million, GoPro would minimally have to generate free cash flow of $50 million. However, not only has GoPro not generated any cash flows from operations for several years but further cementing its prospects, it has cut back on its capex right to the bone.

Lastly, let's consider this: will investors be willing to pay more than 15x multiple for a company that is fundamentally plagued by competition? I cannot see this to be the case.

The Bottom Line

In summary, GoPro is not a clear cut investment either way. It is a highly speculative play. It may work out positively and offer shareholders a short-lived pop where they may be able to sell out at a higher price.

But my experience informs me that finding speculative investments such as this one rarely leads one to compounding their wealth forward at a rewarding clip.

On balance, this stock is best avoided.

Find High Upside Potential! GoPro was an awesome company! But numerous studies have shown that it is difficult to beat the market with popular names. Meanwhile, by being extremely selective and investing in less popular companies, your chances substantially improve. If you're looking for a deep value investing approach inspired by Buffett, Icahn, and Greenblatt that can help you generate between 50% and 200% potential upside in just a few years, then sign up for your two-week free trial with Deep Value Returns today!





Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.