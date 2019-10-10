A Great Move By Domino's

The restaurant industry is rarely known for fast-growing, yet highly-profitable chains, particularly ones that have been around forever. There are, however, some rare exceptions to this, one of the most notable being Domino’s Pizza (DPZ). Despite posting a change in expectations where management indicated that the next two or three years might see sluggish same-store sales growth, the firm surprised investors with a massive share buyback initiative. When added to the firm’s strong history of growth, it should come as no surprise that the company has become an investor favorite, but while buying into the business may be a good long-term decision, it’s not without its downsides.

A look at recent developments

On October 8th, the management team at Domino’s announced financial results for the third quarter of the pizza chain’s 2019 fiscal year. In that press release, there were really two key takeaways that investors should take into consideration. The first was that, during the quarter and likely moving forward (near term), shareholders should be understanding about slower same-store sales growth. After all, during the latest quarter, company-operated stores saw growth in this category of just 1.7%, US franchised locations saw growth of 2.5%, and international stores saw growth of 1.7%. This compares to same-store sales growth in the same quarter last year of 4.9%, 6.4%, and 3.3%, respectively.

Not only did the firm see growth slump for the quarter, the company revised expectations for same-store sales growth for the next couple of years. Previously, the firm said that over the next three to five years, investors should expect an expansion of between 3% and 6% per year, but this has been pushed down to growth of between 2% and 5% per annum for the next two to three years. Initially, the market reacted negatively to this, pushing the firm’s stock price down early in the day and fearing that the advent of more delivery options might be harming the chain’s prospects. However, in its conference call with investors, the firm said that this was more about right-sizing the time frame over which it is looking at to provide more relevant near-term data and they said that their “fortressing" program centered around setting up and delivering to designated hotspots will have a short-term impact on their results.

The second newsworthy item centered around the firm’s share buyback plans. In the three years ending in 2018, the firm had spent about $1.83 billion on buying back stock. In just the latest quarter alone, the company allocated $93.7 million toward buybacks, bringing fiscal year 2019 buybacks to $105.1 million and leaving $53.6 million worth of stock under its current authorization. Now, though, management has decided to allocate a further $1 billion toward its buyback plan. If history is any indicator, this will help to significantly reduce the firm’s share count. At the current price per unit of $253.48, this implies a purchase of up to 4.16 million shares when combined with the remaining authorization still in place. To put this in perspective, there are only 40.90 million shares of the company still outstanding, so this would amount to 10.2% of all shares currently outstanding.

Domino’s has proven itself time and time again

Though I am not personally a fan of the Domino’s brand from a consumer taste perspective, a lot of people are. This is best reflected by looking at the company’s historical financial performance over the past several years. In the five years ending in 2018, for instance, the firm did extraordinarily well for itself, growing revenue from $1.99 billion to $3.43 billion ($358.5 million of this increase is due to US franchising advertising revenue booked as a result of an accounting change that took effect for 2018). This upside in revenue has been driven by strong results pretty much across the board.

*Taken from Domino's

Even as the number of company-owned stores, for instance, barely budged from 377 locations in 2014 to 390 last year, sales jumped 47.7% from $348.5 million to $514.8 million. This was driven, as the graph below illustrates, by robust same-store sales growth, the worst year of which was 2018 with an expansion of 4.8%. The graph also illustrates similar performance among the company’s domestic franchised locations, and for its international ones as well. It’s also worth mentioning that the jump in revenue from $230.2 million to $391.5 million for the firm’s domestic franchised locations was due, in part, to the store count among that network expanding by nearly 17% to 5,486 units.

*Created by Author

The biggest driver of upside for the company, though, had nothing to do with sales directly from company-owned or franchised stores but, rather, had to do with what management refers to as supply chain. These consist of food, equipment, and other products or services sold to all of their stores worldwide. Between 2014 and 2018, revenue associated with this ballooned, growing from $1.26 billion to $1.94 billion, driven not only by more domestic franchised locations, but by an explosion of stores internationally from 6,562 to 10,038.

*Created by Author

As a result of impressive sales growth, shareholders at Domino’s have benefited on the bottom line as well. Net Income over the five-year period covered expanded from $162.6 million to $362 million, while operating cash flow jumped a similar amount from $192.3 million to $394.2 million. In fact, by pretty much all possible measures, Domino’s has only gotten better, with the exception of its debt picture. Gross debt, from 2014 through to today, has risen from $1.50 billion to $3.44 billion, but that has nothing to do with growth and more to do with management’s large share buybacks. This is the one major area of caution I have for investors. Excited to reward shareholders, the company had made the conscious decision to lever up, but this does create some risks for investors and it also means the firm can’t keep up these large share buybacks forever.

Data by YCharts

The only other risk to take into consideration here appears to be pricing. While growth looks certain to continue (at least near-term but probably for the long haul), the market is not pricing Domino’s like your typical restaurant stock. Instead, it is being priced at a rather costly 26.3 times last year’s operating cash flows and 28.6 times last year’s net income. For as long as management continues to deliver on the growth end and for as long as they juice up the picture with share buybacks, these trading multiples are not terribly unreasonable, but should growth stop altogether or even take a real step back, pain would be the most likely outcome.

Takeaway

Right now, Domino’s is a fascinating growth story that, more or less, keeps on delivering in one way, shape, or form. Yes, near-term growth probably will disappoint like management said, but a large share buyback program, when coupled with long-term growth prospects and attractive bottom line results should more than offset this. At some point in time, strong upside will come to a halt, and when it does, the end result for investors will be pain via multiple contraction, but as the firm has demonstrated already in recent years, there’s no telling when that day might come so as long as the firm continues to post robust results, the market will likely see that the party is still going strong.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.