Amgen's Latest Data With KRAS G12C Inhibitor Drug Is Mixed, But Can Still Shine On Prior Evidence

Amgen (AMGN) presented results at the 2019 European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO). It presented results from its phase 1 study using AMG 510 to treat patients with a few solid tumors. Specifically, these were in colorectal cancer, appendiceal cancer, and prior reported non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The data from patients with colorectal cancer and appendiceal cancer was mixed. They were decent, but not as strong as the prior showing in NSCLC patients. Still, this is a new territory that is being explored in terms of treating cancers within the specific KRAS G12C mutation target space. Many years ago, it was thought that this was an "undruggable target". Having said that, I do see options for Amgen like using combination treatments where specific cancers don't respond to AMG 510 alone.

Phase 1 Data Still Needs Exploration

The latest data is mixed. It is not bad, but at the same time, not that groundbreaking quite yet. However, I believe that Amgen can eventually do well as it explores its other options. Such options are combining AMG 510 with other anti-cancer drugs to improve clinical outcomes. Results that were presented from the phase 1 study did show that AMG 510 had some clinical activity in generating an anti-tumor response in colorectal and appendiceal cancer. The study looked at 55 evaluable patients at a cutoff date of July of 2019. This includes the populations I noted above: NSCLC, colorectal and appendiceal cancer. For the patients in the arm of the study with colorectal cancer, 1 patient achieved a partial response. Then about another 10 patients had stable disease. This brought about a total disease control rate (DCR) of 92%. This specific cohort was treated with a dose of 960 mg once a day of AMG 510. In about two patients with appendiceal cancer, who responded to treatment, one patient achieved a partial response. Then another patient had stable disease.

The point here is that AMG 510 in these two types of cancer has shown encouraging signs of clinical activity, but still need additional evaluation. Maybe even possibly with the addition of another anti-cancer agent into the mix like a PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor. There is still a positive that Amgen can hang its hat on. It has already seen impressive anti-tumor response in a larger market anyways. This involves the use of AMG 510 in treating patients with NSCLC that harbor the mutation. In the latest NSCLC data, it was shown that about 54% or seven patients treated with AMG 510 alone had achieved a partial response at one or more time point during the study. Then, about 46% of patients achieved stable disease. This ended up being an overall disease control rate (DCR) of 100%.

Conclusion

While it appears as though AMG 510 needs additional improvement in some types of cancer like appendiceal and colorectal, it has shown impressive activity in NSCLC. Then you have to consider that for four decades doctors were claiming a drug targeting KRAS G12C was an undruggable target. It is not easy to develop a new clinical drug as it is. When you add in the fact that it is a mutation that has never been targeted before in over 40 years, it makes things quite complicated. Still, the partial responses observed in the NSCLC population are impressive. Not every drug is going to work alone as a monotherapy against every type of cancer. The biggest risk to Amgen's AMG 510 would be another biotech by the name of Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX). Mirati Therapeutics is likely to release some data from its phase 1/2 study using MRTX849, its KRAS G12C inhibitor drug, before the end of 2019. If the data ends up being superior to AMG 510, that will not be good news for Amgen.

In my opinion, I don't believe monotherapy is the endgame for either of these drugs. The ability to target KRAS G12C mutation is still being evaluated, especially after it not being druggable for four decades. How can this be proven? Well, both Amgen and its rival Mirati have already shifted towards combination studies. Mirati Therapeutics already made a deal to explore combinations of MRTX849 together with Novartis (NVS) TNO155 (SHP2 inhibitor) in solid tumors that harbor this mutation. Amgen is looking to combine AMG 510 together with other cancer drugs (like checkpoint inhibitors; PD-1/PD-L1) in hopes of achieving superior clinical outcomes. As I have stated on my occasions, I believe the future of many cancer treatments will involve combination therapies. While the appeal of monotherapy is quite intriguing to treat cancer, it's combination therapies that have reigned supreme against many types of cancer. Therefore, despite the mixed data presented by Amgen, I still see potential here with AMG 510 based on synergistic combinations with other anticancer agents.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.