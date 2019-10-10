Moncler: Still In Vogue

Moncler (OTCPK:MONRF, OTC:MONRY) has steadily gone up since it went public at the end of 2013. In the meantime earnings have tripled and cash flow from operations has grown fourfold. This high fashion company has a great trajectory and an investment in it should be satisfactory for its shareholders.

Company overview

First, let's see how Morningstar sums it up:

Moncler SpA is an Italian luxury outerwear brand founded in 1952. It is one of the leading players in luxury outerwear (EUR 12 billion markets) with over 40% share in luxury down jackets (EUR 2 billion market). Moncler is globally present, with 12% of revenue generated in Italy, 29% in EMEA excluding Italy, 16% in the Americas, and 43% in Asia. Most of the company's sales are direct-to-consumer, with over 75% generated through the own retail channel (219 stores globally) and the remainder through 1,400 wholesale doors. Around 80% of revenue is generated in the core outerwear segment, with the remainder in the accessory, knitwear, and footwear categories.

This is of course all correct but even though the company was founded in 1952, the most important year for the current business was 2003. After over half a century, Moncler was bought by the Italian entrepreneur Remo Ruffini. Since then the brand has really started growing due to his leadership and the involvement of some private equity parties such as the Carlyle Group (CG):

Source: Moncler

Specializing in high-end down jackets, the company shows a resemblance to Canada Goose Holdings (GOOS). As can be expected with a focus on clothing for the colder parts of the year, interest in Moncler is quite seasonal:

Source: Google Trends

Something to consider is the fact that Moncler has its primary listing in Milan, Italy. For investors looking for more liquidity or a preference for trading in EUR, this might be a better option than the tickers mentioned at the start of this article.

Financials statements

Source: Seeking Alpha

The income statement is pretty much what you want to see when you make an equity investment. Revenues are up each year and the same thing applies to the bottom line. Also note that the yearly growth is very healthy with yearly increases of over 20% per year to net income for the last few years. Comparing the TTM figures to those of FY2018, this growth seems to have slowed at first glance. But this is due to seasonality. Q3 should bring in more than twice the profits of H1 and the same applies to the fourth quarter.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Maintaining a strong balance sheet, Moncler looks healthy as a horse. Over ten years, assets and equity have grown significantly, but total liabilities has stayed somewhat flat. The increase in the latest statement of the total liabilities is largely due to the adoption of IFRS 16. This added 562 million euros worth of lease commitments to the balance sheet. After deducting these 'new' liabilities, current assets cover all liabilities. Also observe that the company has a big cash position. This cash can of course be used for all kinds of interesting things for the shareholders.

Source: Seeking Alpha

The cash flow statements follow the same pattern as that of the income statements and balance sheets. It shows ever-expanding positive numbers. Cash from operations keeps growing and are constantly larger than net income. This leaves enough room to use the cash to grow the business organically via capex, reduce debt, increase dividends and perform buybacks. Even after all that Moncler has yearly positive net changes in cash. For a company valued at $9 billion this growth combined with ~$500 million in FCF, shows promise.

Path to further gains

Starting last year, Moncler has launched a new growth plan for the next few years. Perhaps the slide that sums this transition up best is the following:

Source: Moncler 2019 H1 Presentation

Ruffini bought the company in 2003 and the first couple of years were spend turning things around to provide a stable basis from which the expansion could start. This expansion saw, as can be seen in the first picture of this article, a boom into retail with stores opening around the globe. This process is still ongoing:

Source: Moncler 2019 H1 Presentation

The focus is now shifting towards an omnichannel approach. In short this means adding more attention to the online side of the business. A potentially larger driver for this distribution channel is the Genius project. With Moncler's business being highly seasonal, Genius aims at reducing this fact. What the project beholds is that, instead of one main designer, the company works with several designers who each work on different collections that come to market during different months. The goals is to reduce reliance on the classical seasonal fashion cycles along with the shows and marketing that comes with it. The new digital communication approach refers for example to the company's Instagram account which can now show new pieces of a new collection every month or so. Judging the current Google Trends results this has so far not yet been achieved. But the adoption to the new operating model is still a work-in-progress at the moment, so this still might come to pass.

What does stand is the new vision for Moncler by Ruffini, and given his track record, it follows a clear path towards more growth. What surely helps is that Moncler is growing within the growing sector that's luxury consumer goods.

Metrics

A glance at the growth ratios displays what the financial statements already made clear:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Moncler delivers above average growth as compared to the sector and has done so since it listed.

Source: Seeking Alpha

These percentage are almost comparable to fast growing tech companies and at an average 5 year diluted EPS growth rate of almost 28%, this means that the EPS almost doubles every 2,5 years if it keeps growing in the same pace. These growth rates also mean that elevated valuation metrics are applicable. Especially when pairing them with the company's profitability:

Source: Seeking Alpha

The earning power of Moncler is simply stunning. Net income margin is around 20% meaning the business has ample pricing power and thus a strong brand. Considering the company has a net cash position and low debt, having a ROE of over 30% is also stellar. Comparing the profitability metrics to the sector, which holds peers such as Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCPK:SFRGF), Tod's (OTC:TODGF), Prada (OTCPK:PRDSY) and Kering (OTCPK:PPRUF), these really stand out. Differences favor Moncler in most cases by over 100%.

Conclusion

Ever since the current majority shareholder Ruffini bought Moncler in 2003, it has been on a great run. The business is more profitable than its peers and with new growth initiatives, the wealth it creates can expand further. At the current valuation of $9 billion, it produces over $600 million in OCF. Paying 15 times OCF, while the average growth rate of OCF over the last 5 years has been over 40%, is simply a bargain. Especially for such a capital-light business as Moncler. At current levels, it's a clear buy.

