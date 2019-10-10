Crude Oil: The Tale Of Two Tales

Depending on the route crude takes to the $48-$43 region, there may be another short opportunity that presents itself just over the horizon.

For those who are patient for the entry, there will be a tremendous intermediate long trade in the not too distant future.

Crude oil is a fabulous instrument to trade for a host of reasons. Firstly, it moves swiftly, and as a percentage of the underlying price per barrel, it moves with great amplitude. Over time, it adheres nicely to Elliott Wave counts and Fibonacci extensions and retracements. Normally, the retracements are deep, which allows investors to enter long or short with very tight stops against the prior high or low. However, since the drone attacks affecting the Saudi oil supply and output, it has become subject to gap risks that can swiftly drive prices up both overnight and over weekends. This notwithstanding, for those who are patient, in the not too distant future, crude oil will set up an incredible upside trade opportunity.

In this article, I will discuss the two potential Elliott Wave structures that both lead to a buy zone target for crude oil that resides in the $48-$43 region, for a move up to $67-$72. There are many ETFs that investors can use for this move, including the non-leveraged United States Oil Fund (USO), the ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil 2x leveraged ETF (UCO), or the ProShares UltraPro 3x Crude Oil (OILU).

First, allow me to review the big Crude Oil Daily Chart below. The move down that occurred from October 2018 counts as an Elliott Wave 5 wave impulse. Impulsive moves are rarely standalone moves, and are virtually always accompanied by a corrective retracement against the move itself, to then be followed by a similar-sized or greater impulsive move in the same direction. In other words, this suggests that once this correction in crude oil is complete, another similar move down to that from October 2018 through the end of 2018 is very likely.

The question is not the expectation of another impulsive move down in crude of similar size to that which occurred in late 2018, it is from what price level. Corrective action is not only difficult, and takes time, but from an Elliott Wave perspective there are 13 different corrective structures that can occur. However, there are some anecdotal observations we can make that contribute greatly to our interpretation of where the move down will most likely commence from, and it’s within these observations that we find an opportunity to trade crude along the way. Firstly, note that crude is very good at hitting its Fibonacci levels.

Rarely, if ever, does crude not hit a Fibonacci retrace level, and when it fails to do so, one can normally assume at some point it will. What I’m referring to is the retracement of the move down into late 2018. As such, we would expect a move back to the $67-$72 region before crude commences a final c-wave into the $32 region to complete all of the correction before heading to levels in excess of $100. So, from a larger time frame perspective, we would expect a move down to the $48-$43 region, followed by a move up to $67-$72, followed by a move down to $33-$29, followed by a move up to over $100.

Crude Oil Daily Chart

Now, in the short term, the tale of two tales resides in the path by which crude oil gets to the $48-$43 region. Since the spike high that occurred after the Saudi attacks into the $63.95 region, crude has dropped in a fashion that can provide for two different outcomes, and until it proves itself, we cannot confidently discern which is most likely.

The first is a WXY pattern. WXY patterns consist of two back-to-back 3-wave moves, which are the W and the Y, connected by an X-wave. Off the September 15th high, thus far, crude has only provided a 3-wave move down for a potential W, as shown in the chart below. This means that it can quite literally bounce in an X-wave back to the $59 region before completing another 3-wave move for the Y wave portion down to the $48-$43 region. See the Crude Oil 4-Hour Chart below.

Crude Oil 4-Hour Chart

The alternative is what we would call the direct route to $48-$43. The direct route provides an impulsive c-wave of B. See below the Crude Oil 144-Minute Chart. This chart shows both potentials, the direct route in white, and the WXY pattern in green.

Crude Oil 144-Minute Chart

In conclusion, once crude oil enters into the buy zone of $48-$43, it will set up an extremely attractive intermediate buy for a move up to the $67-$72 region. Gap risk and surprises to the upside would concern me less about being in a long crude oil ETF position with leverage than they would being in a short position right now. Also note that in the green Elliott Wave count, if provided, can set up an opportunity for traders and investors to trade the move down from the high $50s to the $48-$46 region, but again with caution given the gap risks associated with crude oil.

Looking for detailed info on market opportunities; actionable entries and exits; Elliott Wave, Fibonacci, and Hurst Cycle counts? Check out my Marketplace Service, The Active Investor. Daily S&P, Gold, & Bitcoin analysis with easy to follow charts and videos.

Weekly in-depth analysis S&P 500, Metals, Bitcoin, Crude, Natural Gas, and US Dollar.

Active chat room

Start your free trial today. "Your charts are so clear, and so actionable, I really appreciate it." "This service is top notch!" "The analysis is so good and so clear that it keeps me in a SWAN mood."



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.