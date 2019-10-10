Strength Of Stocks Since Market Peak

At 7.7% annualized returns, the trailing twelve years have been sub-trend, but still decent given the historic drawdown at the beginning of this period.

As a follow-up to the 12-year anniversary of the market peak in the last cycle, this article looks at rolling 12-year returns for the S&P 500.

Yesterday marked the 12th anniversary since the S&P 500 (VOO) made its pre-crisis peak at 1565. I commemorated the anniversary yesterday by authoring Investing at Market Tops. That article detailed the 7.7% annualized return that the S&P 500 has made since the last market peak. Of course, this period featured a historic market drawdown early in that period, but over the past dozen years, buy-and-hold stock investors who held through those tumultuous times have turned a dollar into nearly $2.50.

In this article, I wanted to provide readers a long-run perspective on how that 7.7% annualized return has compared to other twelve year holding periods historically. Using data for the S&P 500 and its predecessor indices, I calculated rolling twelve year returns dating back to 1928. In the graph below, I show annualized returns (blue) and the 10.4% average annualized return (orange) over this long period.

The trailing twelve year average annual return of 7.7% is only in the 28th percentile of all observations in this dataset. Said differently, 72% of rolling twelve year periods have generated higher returns than we have realized in the last twelve years.

The most fascinating part of this dataset for me was that in the post-crisis era, there has only been one day, March 12th, 2015, where trailing twelve year returns have been above the long-run average of 10.4%. That day featured much of the early recovery from the financial crisis, but did not include any of the 2000-2002 drawdown.

This sub-trend realized return over the last twelve years got me thinking that maybe this rally has some more legs. If returns are mean-reverting over time, there have to be better returns ahead after a long period of below average returns. Of course, if you changed the rolling period to be 10 years and 7 months - back to the March 9th, 2009 bottom for stocks - you get a whole different picture. Over this highly contrived time horizon, the trailing return is in the 89th percentile. Much different than the 28th percentile for the trailing 12 years.

There are two takeaways from me from this work product. First, even a decade-plus later, the Global Financial Crisis has a dramatic impact on framing historical returns. Second, the near zero returns over the 10-12 year periods that culminated in the depths of the financial crisis are anomalous historically. Even a decade-plus removed from the crisis, I think some investors have probably taken too little equity risk because of a fear of that era repeating. The rolling 10-year, 7 month returns are fantastic, but the rolling 12-year returns still created a lot of real wealth for investors. I am going to continue to build my portfolio around capturing the equity risk premia in strategies I am comfortable holding over a business cycle.

Disclaimer

