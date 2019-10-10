JPMorgan Chase Moving With The Market Ahead Of Earnings

The company's valuation is somewhat attractive, but the beta reading suggests the stock will continue to move with the market.

Sentiment has been creeping toward the bearish side, but it is still far from extreme pessimism.

The company has seen consistent earnings and sales growth, but the quarterly estimates suggest slower growth for the quarter.

Third quarter earnings results for JPMorgan Chase (JPM) are due out on Tuesday morning and that will get this earnings' season started. Analysts expect the company to report earnings of $2.45 per share on revenue of $28.54 billion. In the third quarter of 2018, the company reported EPS of $2.34 on revenue of $27.82 billion. If the estimates are accurate, it would mean earnings growth of 4.7% and revenue growth of 2.6%.

Those growth figures would mark significant slowdowns from the growth rates of the last few years. Earnings have grown at a rate of 20% per year over the last three years while revenue has grown at a rate of 11% per year. In the second quarter, earnings were up by 23% and revenue was up 10%. For 2019 as a whole, earnings are expected to grow by 15% and revenue is expected to increase by 2.8%.

Looking at the management efficiency measurements for JPMorgan, the company has a return on equity of 12.5% and a profit margin of 30.6%.

When we add these statistics up - the earnings growth, the revenue growth, the ROE, and the profit margin - the company ranks very well in the industry. In fact, in Investor's Business Daily's rating system, JPMorgan is the highest rated money center bank.

The Stock Has Been Trending Higher Since December

If we look at the weekly chart for JPMorgan, we see that the stock has been trending higher since December. There were noticeable dips in March, May, and August, but the overall trend has been to the upside.

We see that a trend channel has formed since December with the upper rail connecting the highs from July and September while the parallel lower rail connects the lows from December and August. The stock is right in the middle of the channel at this point in time.

The weekly stochastic readings have just turned down and moved out of overbought territory. The indicators made a bearish crossover last week. The 10-week RSI was approaching overbought territory in early September, but never quite got there. The RSI hasn't been in overbought territory since early 2018. Conversely, it hasn't been in oversold territory in the last three years.

There is quite a bit of congestion in the $105 to $107 range with the lower rail of the channel, the 52-week moving average, and the 104-week moving average all sitting between those two levels at this time. This area should be a strong support range if the stock continues to pull back.

Sentiment Continues to Shift to a More Bearish Posture

I have written about JPMorgan on several occasions including back in April and again in July. The sentiment toward the stock keeps shifting a little each time it seems. The analysts' ratings have been somewhat consistent, but the short interest ratio has crept up a little each time and so has the put/call ratio.

There are 25 analysts covering the stock currently with 12 "buy" ratings and 13 "hold" ratings. We see on the table below that there were 14 "buy" ratings three months ago, with 13 "hold" ratings, and one "sell" rating. That put the buy percentage at 50% and now it's at 48%, not a big change there.

The short interest ratio is currently at 2.2 after readings of 1.48 in April and 2.0 in July. As I said, it is creeping higher, but it is still below average compared to other companies and that suggests that bearish sentiment is increasing, but it is far from extremely pessimistic.

As for the put/call ratio, it is at 1.15 currently and like the short interest ratio, it has been creeping higher. The ratio was at 0.764 in April and it was at 1.03 in July ahead of the earnings reports. There are 368,855 puts open at this time and 319,359 calls open. The fact that it is moving higher, like the short interest ratio, suggests that the sentiment is becoming more pessimistic, but far from an extreme reading.

My Overall Take on JPMorgan Chase

There isn't anything about JPMorgan that really jumps out to me. Nothing screams at me that it is ready to take off on another rally, but nothing really suggests to me that it is ready to drop sharply either. I think at this time, it is probably a market perform rating as far as I am concerned. If the market moves higher, JPMorgan will move higher. If the market moves down, JPMorgan will move down.

If you own the stock, I would keep an eye on the chart and the 52-week moving average. The stock fell below the trend line last fall and that ended up being a sign of worse things to come.

JPMorgan has beaten estimates in six of the last eight quarters. In April when the company beat by a pretty decent margin, the stock gapped higher. Last October, the company missed estimates and the stock moved lower. To me, it looks like the expectations are reasonable and, thus, I don't expect a big move in either direction after the report.

Based on previous quarters, the higher probability is that the company beats estimates by a small margin and that could help the stock move a little higher, but it could also depend on what the overall market does that day and in the days that follow.

Like I said before, I look for JPMorgan to follow the market in the coming months. That is what the stock has done for the most part for the past year, and I don't see the correlation breaking anytime soon. The beta for the stock is 0.95 currently, and I don't see a big change in that indicator.

One possible positive for JPMorgan is the company's valuation. It is a decent value currently with a P/E ratio of 11.75 and the forward P/E is just over 11. That seems to be the case with a number of the big financial institutions and it could help the stocks as it could attract value investors to the sector.

