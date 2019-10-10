Celsius Could Literally Become A Monster

The growth pathway is clear and we expect Celsius to continue growing strongly over the next couple of years.

SmaIn this raging bull market, it is extremely tough to find fast growing companies at a good value. Occasionally, however, the market misses out on some of these companies. Celsius Holdings(CELH) seems to be one of these hidden gems, with a capital light business model and strong growth yet with a reasonable valuation.

Business model

Celsius Holdings is an asset light beverage company that sells calorie burning energy drinks and the powders used to create these drinks. The original Celsius line has 8 flavors but it has launched 3 more sparkling flavors and 7 Celsius Heat flavors. Celsius doesn't directly manufacture the beverage, but rather sells ingredients and materials to third party manufacturers, which in turn manufacture and distribute the product. Celsius is sold in many countries around the world, but it mainly generates revenue from North America, China, and Europe.

Source: google images

Competitive advantage

Although the energy drink segment is dominated by giants like Monster(MNST) and Red Bull, Celsius is unique in many ways compared to its competitors.

The most popular energy drinks usually have high amounts of sugar and other artificial ingredients that make them extremely unhealthy to drink. Celsius, meanwhile, has zero sugar and artificial sweeteners and is far healthier, which makes it ideal for everyone from office workers looking for an alternative to coffee to professional sportsmen looking for a way to burn calories.

Source: Amazon

It also helps that Celsius has sponsored research which has proven the benefits of energy drinks. You can read more about the studies in the 10K under the heading "Clinical studies" or you can search for the studies online - here is an example. This research allows Celsius to defend itself from lawsuits.

According to multiple clinical studies we funded, a single serving of Celsius burns 100 to 140 calories by increasing a consumer’s resting metabolism an average of 12% and providing sustained energy for up to a three-hour period. Our exercise focused studies show Celsius delivers additional benefits when consumed prior to exercise. The studies show benefits such as increase in fat burn, increase in lean muscle mass and increased endurance. 10K 2018

There seem to be no independent scientific studies of Celsius, unfortunately, which probably isn't surprising considering the small amount of revenues Celsius generates. However, there are independent reviewers who have tried the drink and found it works. Take this review on Amazon, for example:

Source: Amazon

Is there a risk that Celsius doesn't burn fat? Yes, but the risk is limited due to the scientific studies, independent reviews, and the fact that Celsius has won lawsuits from parties claiming it is using false advertising. Its also doubtful that large investors, like the ones we'll mention below, would've invested without doing their due diligence on Celsius's claims.

Celsius keeps its fat burning formulation, which it calls Metaplus, a trade secret as patenting it might require its disclosure. It enters into agreements with its distributors and suppliers to keep its trademarks confidential. The trademarks Metaplus and Celsius are registered with the US patent office.

Its strong brand, combined with a small distribution footprint, has led to incredible demand, which have led to hilarious reviews like these:

Source: Amazon

Shortages are common as current the replenishment systems of many retailers fail to adequately restock Celsius. Celsius is actively working to resolve the problem, though.

Expanding to a national distribution direct store delivery network will increase our in-store experience, our in-store presence, the execution in the trade and it will expand our availability and will eliminate the out of stocks we are currently seeing at Target and CBS and many other retailers across the country as Celsius is outselling the retailer's internal replenishment systems. Q2 2019 call

This shows Celsius is constrained not by consumer demand, but by the unwillingness of retailers to give up shelf space. However, its becoming pretty clear to these retailers that despite the abundance of choice in the energy drink market, Celsius has its own crowd of fans which will buy Celsius whenever possible.

Could there be competition? Yes, but Celsius is protected by its proprietary trademarks and strong brand awareness in major markets. Just like most consumers will continue to drink Coke despite the proliferation of cheaper substitutes like "Fun Cola", we believe most consumers should continue to drink Celsius, which is a proven product, instead of taking the risk of drinking a knockoff.

Source: Investor presentation

This chart shows the stores Celsius is stocked in and the major distribution channels. In total, Celsius is stocked in 7000 stores in the US. Notably, Celsius signed an agreement with Kroger recently to stock its stores with Celsius.

Growth drivers

The number one challenge to drive growth is not expanding the overall demand for Celsius - as you can see from the above, demand for Celsius is more than enough, but rather expanding distribution to meet the demand for Celsius.

As a rather small brand compared to others in the beverage industry, Celsius struggles to get its fair share of shelf space from retailers. However, with the performance energy drink sector growing quickly, retailers have becoming more willing to stock more Celsius.

Yes. Thank you, Jeff, and good morning. There is considerable momentum taking place and really disruption in the energy category. The traditional energy drinks you're seeing a transformation. If you look at a lot of the SPINS data, third-party data, a lot of these brands, Full Throttle, NOS, Rockstar, they're seeing decreases. Consumers want healthy, better-for-you options. And just last night, on Monster's earnings call, Rodney Sacks indicated and really clarified what's happening in the energy drinks category as well. There's really a real transformation taking place, and retailers are reacting now to add additional shelf space to this category of performance energy. Q2 2019 call

We expect Celsius to continue gaining shelf space as retailers continue to understand the high demand for healthy energy drinks and we expect this to be a strong growth driver in the long term.

International also has a strong growth pathway. Celsius's business in Europe and China has slowed in recent years as the company focused on growing its North America distribution. The reason Celsius is not expanding internationally as quickly as it likes is due to capital constraints, not demand constraints.

Yes, I think on a full year on the international side, I think you have to break it out by China and then Europe. Obviously, the China will be more in line with the royalty model, as we continue to ramp volumes as we progress through the launch cycle, as we continue to expand in China. Europe, we've stated prior and within our European market really about stabilization within the region and we anticipate that move to more normalized levels as we stated in the past. We do have a strong presence with ACV there. We don't see a tremendous amount of expansion at this point. We're using all of our capital resources for North America, so more of a stabilization. Q1 2019 call

Valuation

An obvious comparable for Celsius is Monster Beverage. Monster trades at 7.5x TTM revenue even though sales are only growing at 10%. Bai Brands, which we have also followed, was sold at a similar multiple to Dr Pepper Snapple(KDP) and grows at a similar rate to Celsius. Celsius, meanwhile, only trades at below 3x P/S. Admittedly, both Monster and Bai are probably profitable, but we believe Celsius can easily reach profitability as it scales. Operating loss has narrowed from over 80% of revenue in Q2 2018 to below 20% in Q2 2019.

Source: WY Capital, company filings

It also helps that Carl DeSantis, an entrepreneur who built Rexall Sundown(sold for $1.7bil) and Li Ka Shing(Around $20bil net worth), one of the richest men in Asia, are both investors in Celsius. Both these investors can likely create significant value for Celsius by providing their knowledge and connections to help Celsius achieve its full potential.

We couldn't find any many KPIs in Celsius's filings, but the CEO recently noted that these metrics are moving in the right direction in the earlier press release.

Spins based brand performance in the Grocery (MULU) channel for Celsius over the past 52 weeks through 09/08/19, demonstrates tremendous momentum in this channel with over 110% growth in the past year. In addition, we have increased our total ACV from 15% to 24% over the past 52 weeks in the grocery channel with a 32% growth rate in same store sales. Press release

Liquidity

Celsius likely has more than enough capital to maintain their growth and increase distribution. It has recouped its China investment recently by signing an agreement with Qifeng Foods and this should help provide cash over the next few years. It also has around $5mil of cash available on the balance sheet.

Despite the small amount of cash on the balance sheet, the situation is actually not too bad for Celsius. It is currently adjusted FCF positive, which means it can self fund and even if it is forced to ramp up marketing in some way and doesn't have cash available, there is funding available from Carl DeSantis, who has historically helped fund the company at attractive rates due to him being a large shareholder. Li Ka Shing could also provide funding in the unlikely event Carl runs out of money.

Admittedly the company has raised capital recently to fund the acquisition of Func Foods, raising $25mil worth of equity, which will likely be used to help pay Func Foods. Celsius is assuming $9.5mil of debt and buying $33mil of debt from the debtholders for $15mil, so the transaction should add around $10mil of cash and debt to the balance sheet. Overall, it isn't going to significantly affect Celsius's balance sheet. The acquisition looks like a one time event, and we don't expect more dilution at the current prices.

Takeaway

Overall, Celsius is dominating a rapidly expanding niche. To see its potential one only has to look at Monster, who has provided phenomenal returns to early investors despite having less than $100mil in sales when it begin trading.

Data by YCharts

[object HTMLElement]

Of course, the path towards becoming a Monster is filled with pitfalls and fierce competition. However, with talented leadership and a brand that consumers adore, it seems more likely than not that Celsius would be able to provide the phenomenal returns that Monster shareholders have realized over the long term.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CELH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.