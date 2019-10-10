Here's Why Citigroup Stock May Jump Higher Following Results

Looks can be so deceiving. For example, Citigroup's (C) stock is having a monster 2019, with shares up by more than 31%. Too bad the stock is down by almost 5% over the past 52 weeks. Blame it on falling rates and contracting spreads if you want. But some traders appear to be betting that Citigroup's stock will rise after the company reports earnings the morning of October 15.

Currently, analysts are forecasting that earnings grew by 13% year over year in the third quarter to $1.95 per share. Despite the strong earnings growth, analysts forecast revenue will be flat versus last year at $18.5 billion. It is worth noting that those revenue estimates have been on the decline, falling from $18.8 billion at the beginning of July.

Data by YCharts

I provide a Google spreadsheet that tracks all of my free Seeking Alpha articles. You can look at my success and failure rate here.

Falling Yields

Bank stocks have been weaker over the past year, as measured by the financial sector ETF (NYSEARCA:XLF). The group weakness is due to falling interest rates and spreads that have narrowed. Throw in fears of a recession and the potential impact it could have on loan growth, and the banks have been a group to avoid.

The yield curve has inverted over the past year, as shown by the chart below. As those yields have fallen and inverted, it has caused banks to see downward pressure on their net interest income driving revenue and profits lower.

Bullish Betting

Despite the headwinds facing Citigroup and many banks, someone is betting that Citigroup rises following results by as much as 6% from the current stock price of $69 on October 10. The $72.5 calls for expiration on November 15 have seen their open interest rise by almost 13,000 contracts to a total of 14,700. The calls trade for roughly $0.90 per contract, and that means for a buyer of the calls to earn a profit, the stock would need to rise to around $73.50 by the expiration date.

Technical Strength

The technical chart also suggests that the stock may rise soon. Currently, shares are approaching a region of resistance around $70 to $71.50. Should the stock manage to break out and rise above this region of resistance, it is likely to continue higher towards $75, a gain of about 9% from its current price.

Risks

Despite the positive view for earnings, bullish options betting, and technical chart, one could argue that the stock is fairly valued at best. Shares currently trade for a price to tangible book value of about 1. That is well off the high of 1.25 in 2018. However, from mid-2011 until mid-2017, the stock never traded above a price to tangible book value of 1. In fact, over that time, the stock traded in a range of 0.5 to 1 times price to tangible book.

The only reason why the stock and most of the bank stocks saw their valuation expand in mid-2017 was on the belief that the tax cut would stoke faster economic growth and, as a result, push interest rates higher. However, that trade has unwound, and rates have fallen, and that is why the valuation has been contracting. If yields continue to fall and spreads continue to narrow, it is likely the valuation will fall further.

It seems that over the short term, we may see the stock rise following results based on the positive analysts' view, options betting, and technical setup.

I first fell in love with the stock market when I was 16 years. Now, 25 years later, I still have the same love and passion as when I was first learning. By the time I moved on to college, I was investing regularly and was using the money I was making from the market to pay for my tuition. Now after a long career as a buy-side trader, I share all of my experience with you daily with timely thoughts throughout the day in Reading The Markets. Additionally, I use fundamental, technical, and options market analysis to identify individual stock ideas for you.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Mott Capital Management, LLC is a registered investment adviser. Information presented is for educational purposes only and does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Upon request, the advisor will provide a list of all recommendations made during the past twelve months. Past performance is not indicative of future results.