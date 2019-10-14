The Warren Effect On Energy Markets

Many factors influence the path of least resistance of asset prices. In the world of commodities, fundamental supply and demand is one of many issues that can move prices over time. Exogenous events when it comes to the weather or policy changes in leading producing or consuming nations can also have a significant impact on price levels. Politics can be as fickle as the weather.

We have seen how the protectionist wave as a result of the ongoing trade war between the US and China has weighed on agricultural and industrial commodities prices. China is the world's leading consumer of many of the raw materials, and the slowdown in the Chinese economy has had an impact on the demand side of the equation.

Over recent years, discoveries of energy reserves, technological advances, and regulatory reforms in the United States have made the nation energy independent. Crude oil production has increased above the level of output from Saudi Arabia and Russia. At the same time, the US has become the world's leading producer of natural gas.

The 2020 Presidential election is likely to determine if the US continues to be the world's leading energy producer or if a policy change will stop the output dead in its tracks. As Senator Elizabeth Warren rises in the polls and could pose a significant challenge to the sitting President, the future of energy in the US hangs in the balance.

We could see lots of price variance in the energy sector over the coming year based on political polls. The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil product (UCO) and its bearish counterpart (SCO) magnify the price action in the NYMEX crude oil futures market.

Elizabeth Warren pulls into the lead to oppose President Trump

At the start of the process to determine which Democrat will challenge President Trump in his 2020 re-election bid, the field was crowded. Former Vice President Joe Biden pulled out to a commanding lead in the polls at first. However, the progressive wing of the party did not embrace his candidacy.

Democratic socialist Senator Bernie Sanders and Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren had been in the top tier of candidates since the beginning of the culling process. After Kamala Harris challenged candidate Biden in the first debate, she rose in the polls but turned out to be a shooting star. As time went on, the combined support for Senators Sanders and Warren rose to exceed the Joe Biden's polling numbers. Over recent weeks, a well-organized campaign and resonating message with voters from the opposition party lifted Senator Warren ahead of the former Vice President for the first time.

A recent event could have cemented her position

Last week, Senator Sanders suffered a mild heart attack during a campaign stop in Las Vegas. While he was released from the hospital on Friday, October 4, the Senator returned to Vermont to recuperate from a procedure to impact two stints in his heart. At the same time, he canceled upcoming campaign events to rest.

Given his age and health concerns, the Senator who challenged Hillary Clinton and almost won the nomination in 2016 may drop out of the race for the oval office. Grassroots support for the democratic socialist and his progressive agenda would likely move in mass to Senator Warren. She would become the sole stand bearer for the growing progressive wing of the party. With Bernie Sander's support, many Democrats will likely "feel the Bern" for Senator Warren and dispatch Joe Biden back to retirement. Moreover, accusations of corruption over his son's business dealings in Ukraine and China could turn off many voters when it comes to Joe Biden.

Some analysts are pointing to last week's volatility in the stock market on October 1 through 3 as the rising potential for Senator Warren's nomination in the wake of Senator Sander's heart problems.

In a recent interview on CNBC, hedge fund manager Leon Cooperman had said that a Warren victory in November 2020 could shave 25% off the value of the stock market.

The Green New Deal

Senator Warren is a supporter of the Green New Deal. The policy is sweeping reform legislation that aims to address both climate change and economic inequality in the United States. The proposal introduced by Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and Senator Edward Markey of Massachusetts calls on the federal government to wean the US from fossil fuels and curb greenhouse gas emissions across the economy.

Senator Warren has tied in her support for the Green New Deal to another of her most progressive proposals for an "ultra-millionaire tax" that would apply to the wealthiest Americans. In a February 2019 tweet she wrote:

Source: Twitter

In the tweet, the Senator referred to Howard Schultz, the founder of Starbucks, who remains an undeclared candidate for President.

An end to fracking

Over the past years, the US has achieved energy independence. A combination of technological advances in fracking and regulatory reforms under the Trump administration has made the United States the world's leading producer of both crude oil and natural gas.

The US is not only energy independent, but a net exporter of crude oil. At the same time, natural gas in liquid form now travels around the world by ocean vessel in what is a growing export business for the nation.

As President, Elizabeth Warren has pledged that she would issue an immediate, unilateral prohibition on fracking. Both Senators Sanders and Kamala Harris have made similar pledges.

Dramatic changes in both tax and energy policy will create clear divisions between the sitting President and any challenge from a nominee from the progressive wing of the opposition party. The bottom line is that the chances for a progressive nominee are rising by the day.

A Warren victory in November 2020 could lift oil and gas prices and send oil equities even lower

As President Trump faces challenges in the political polls and an impeachment inquiry, the 2020 election will be a divisive contest. We are likely to see energy and asset prices begin to react to political polls given the potential for a dramatic change in January 2021 when the next leader of the US takes the oath of office.

I expect that stocks and oil and gas prices will become ground zero for volatility over the coming months. The Green New Deal would undo President Trump's legacy and change the face of tax and energy policy in the US.

While moving towards renewable fuels would decrease the demand for hydrocarbons over time, the US and world remain addicted to oil and gas energy. An end to fracking on day-one of a Warren administration would have dramatic ramifications for the supply and demand equations for oil and gas markets. We are likely to see lots of volatility in the futures market over the coming months as US politics take the center of the stage.

The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil product and its bearish counterpart SCO are double leveraged products that move higher and lower with the price of NYMEX crude oil futures.

The fund summary for UCO states:

The investment seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to two times (2x) the daily performance of the Bloomberg WTI Crude Oil Subindex. The fund seeks to meet its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, in futures contracts for WTI sweet, light crude oil listed on the NYMEX, ICE Futures U.S. or other U.S. exchanges and listed options on such contracts. It will not invest directly in oil. Source: Yahoo Finance

The most recent top holdings of the UCO product include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

SCO is the inverse product intended for those looking for double leverage on the short side of the NYMEX crude oil market.

UCO has net assets of $301.56 million, trades an average of over 4.19 million shares each day, and charges a 0.95% expense ratio. SCO's net assets are $94.92 million, trades over 2.56 million shares on average each day, and charges the same expense ratio. The direct route for a risk position in the crude oil market is via the futures and futures options that trade on the NYMEX division of the CME. However, UCO and SCO provide an alternative to take advantage of price swings and volatile conditions in the oil futures market.

The 2020 Presidential election is setting up to be a contest that pits the status quo versus a dramatically different vision for the future in the energy markets. The prices of oil and gas could begin to reflect political polls over the coming months making the energy commodities highly volatile. The Warren effect on energy markets could trigger wide price variance and some wild swings as we head into 2020.

