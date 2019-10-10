SunTrust: A Lot To Like

Despite net income compression in the short-term, there is great potential with the new bank, Truist.

The upcoming merger with BB&T is going to bring significant cost savings and potential synergies for capital appreciation.

SunTrust's dividend growth over the last five years has been outstanding.

SunTrust (NYSE:STI) had an ok Q2 2019, but the big news is the ongoing merger with BB&T (NYSE:BBT), which will bring significant cost savings and potential synergies to new the bank, Truist. Along with the merger, SunTrust has continued its ongoing trend of tremendous dividend growth over the last nine years.

Despite the current rate environment, which has seen the Fed lower rates and promising more in the future, SunTrust has been able to withstand the compression to net interest margin and show growth in its loan portfolio as well as investment income.

I think the new bank, Truist, has the potential to be a great, long-term holding for investors looking for capital appreciation and dividend growth.

Overview

SunTrust had a decent second quarter with earnings per share this quarter of $1.48, which was a 14% improvement from the previous quarter and up 1.3% YoY. Earnings were higher as a result of higher non-interest income and lower provision expenses.

Source: Q2 2019 Investor Presentation

SunTrust has shown continued improvements in profitability with a 63.4% efficiency ratio for the second quarter. STI has seen a sequential decrease in its efficiency ratio over the last eight years, from a high of 72% to 60.3% at the year-end 2018. One area that SunTrust has invested heavily is in technology; these investments include automation, self-service services, and cloud-based systems.

The balance sheet remains strong, with the current ROE of 11.5% and ROTCE of 15.79%. Asset quality and capital remain strong with a NCO ratio of 0.22% and NPL (non-performing loans) of 0.34%. NCO and NPL continue to remain below historical averages, which reflects the favorable operating environment and underwriting discipline.

There has been a continued decrease in ALLL driven by slower loan growth and lower net charge-offs. All great signs of a bank showing restraint in its loan portfolio.

I like the fact that SunTrust can maintain a very strong capital position with its Common Equity Tier 1 ratio of 9.2% in Q2 2019, which is well above the regulatory requirement of 4.5%

Until the merger with BB&T, share repurchases are suspended and presumably will resume once the merger is complete.

Source: Q2 2019 Investor Presentation

Net interest income decreased by $10 million or 3.16%, as strong loan growth offset NIM pressure. As loan growth continued to increase, there has been growth in interest income; however, with the rise in interest rates, there has been a steady increase in interest expense, which bears watching in this interest rate environment.

Net interest income increased $47 million or 3% over the prior year. Driving the increase was a 9% performing loan growth, partially offset by a lower net interest margin.

Non-interest income was up 5% or $36 million QoQ, excluding non-core items. The increase was a result of strength in commercial real estate-related income and higher investment banking income. Compared to the prior year, non-interest income decreased $9 million, or 1% due to lower investment banking income.

Non-interest expense decreased $25 million compared to the first quarter, driven by lower operating losses and a decrease in branch closure-related costs. Compared to the prior year, excluding non-core items, expenses increased $29 million or 2%, driven by higher compensation expense and ongoing investments in technology.

Overall, SunTrust is developing greater loan growth, higher profitability with continuing improvements in the efficiency ratio. Plus, there have been increases in the non-interest income and higher investment bank income and continued strength in its credit quality.

Growth

There are several areas where SunTrust is showing strength, one of those being its dividend growth.

Chart courtesy of intrinsic value formula

Over the last nine years, SunTrust has grown its dividend from $0.04 to the current forward dividend $2.24, a CAGR of 5.64% if you look at the shorter-time horizon of five years at 38.75%, three years at 25.07%, and one year of 21.18%.

Who wouldn't kill for that kind of growth in their dividend, and the current yield is 3.37%, with a four-year average of 2.45%

And with a payout ratio of 36.99%, the dividend is quite safe for now and into the future. And with the stock buybacks suspended during this period as SunTrust awaits the closing of the merger with BB&T. Another reason that the increased dividend is so attractive is once combined with buybacks in the future, it will increase the yield of any investment in SunTrust or Truist as it will be known as after the merger.

The other strength that SunTrust is moving towards is the upcoming merger with BB&T, which is expected to take place late in 2019.

Once completed, this merger will make the new bank the sixth-largest in the US, with a large presence in the southeastern US. As per management, Truist will have $442 billion in assets, $310 billion in loans, and $324 billion in deposits.

Since the financial crisis, many bank mergers were primarily done for cost savings, with the scale being rule number one in US banking. The rationale for this merger has been scale as well as merging the technology, along with cost savings as well. The deal has been touted as a merger of equals with the potential for gains in scale and cost savings very attractive to shareholders of Truist.

SunTrust has its strengths as a bank, among them its growth in loans, but BB&T also brings some strengths that once combined will create more opportunities for revenue.

BB&T has been specialized in non-interest income, particularly fee income, where it has grown over 8% YoY and 10% QoQ; it has also shown growth in the loan department, with average balances up over 4% at period end. QoQ loan growth was only 1.5%, which was meh, but when compared to peers like Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC), it was an improvement.

And added focus in regions that SunTrust already concentrates on will give it better deposit growth and exposure. For example, SunTrust has a large presence in Florida; BB&T is hardly active in Florida. BB&T is very active in Texas, and SunTrust is not.

The expected total synergies are 12.5% of the combined operating expense base of both banks, with as much as 50% realized in 2020 and 90% in 2021. There will be duplication of locations and positions, which means layoffs and closures - not welcome news for those affected. But investors will look for a reduction in expenses from real estate and personnel reductions as well as other cost savings.

All this will lead to a pre-tax cost savings of $1.6 billion over three years post-integration.

The merger of the two banks will help drive investments in technology allowing SunTrust or Truist to improve the competitiveness of the business. Also, the strong fee business and cost synergies should help counterbalance the NIM compression that is likely to continue into the near future with the current rate environment.

Finally, the all-stock deal (1.295 BB&T shares for each STI share) appears not to be overpaying as BB&T looks undervalued currently with a fair value in the mid-50s (current price $50.98).

All in all, SunTrust has some great things going for it. As a dividend investor, its fantastic yield and growing dividend are something to get excited about, along with the potential benefits of the upcoming merger.

Risks

Across the industry, we have seen interest expense rise about four times as fast as interest income, thanks to the Federal Reserve raising interest rates. This effect could persist through the end of the year and could get worse, deepening the compression on NIM.

SunTrust is not immune to this risk, as it has seen a decline in Q2 from a NIM of 3.27 in Q1 to the current NIM of 3.16%, which is also down from Q2 2018 of 3.28%.

This reduction of 11 bps has been driven by declines in short-term and long-term interest rates, continued increase in deposit costs, and higher wholesale funding.

With loan growth exceeding deposit growth, this has produced more pressure on the NIM downward with SunTrust having the balance of its income more reliant on loans than deposits, as deposits have been flat for the last five quarters.

With the Fed continuing to signal more rate increases in the short term, there is no relief in sight.

With the upcoming merger with BB&T, the new bank will be the sixth-largest in the US. With this comes more scrutiny as well as more regulation.

The expectation for the upcoming merger is to create more than $1.6 billion in pre-tax cost-saving targets presented by BB&T over the next three years after the merger.

The cost savings are based on branch rationalization or closures, as roughly 25% of branches are within a mile of each other. Additionally, there will be back-office consolidation and system integration. This represents about 12.5% of the combined companies' expenses.

The risk being that these closures, or that the consolidations, don't go as planned or take longer than expected. After all, in the business world, what goes as quickly or efficiently as we all want? If these cost savings take longer, this will lead to more compression on earnings as expenses will not decline to the anticipated 12.5%.

Valuation

SunTrust currently trades at a forward P/E ratio of 11.7; this is below its five-year average of 12.08, and it is slightly higher than many of its peers, which trade in the 10-11 range.

I will look at a dividend discount model to help value the company and use the following inputs to find the value of SunTrust.

The current dividend of $2.24

Cost of equity of 10%

Future growth of dividend of 6%

Looking at the range of values between 6% and 8% admittedly is quite conservative compared to the growth rate of the dividend over the last five years or less, but higher than the last 10 years, which does include the years of the financial crisis.

6% = $59.36

7% = $79.89

8% = $120.96

Using 7% as a guide, I think $79.89 is a reasonable target to shoot for, given the outstanding growth of the dividend and the potential for substantial cost savings as a result of the merger.

Final Thoughts

SunTrust has been on my radar for some time, and with the upcoming merger with BB&T, I think this is an excellent time to dive into the bank and discover a possible investment.

After exploring the pluses and minuses of SunTrust, I think this is a fantastic bank, and there is a lot of great things going on here, with the incredible growth of the dividend over the last five years and the potential synergies that exist as a result of the merger.

I like the merger and the potential upside that this brings to the new bank. As a long-term investor, I think this will increase the scale and opportunities for growth both in value and continued dividend growth.

Despite the net interest margin compression in the short term, I think that SunTrust is a good, solid investment for both capital appreciation and dividend growth.

Disclosure: I am/we are long STI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.