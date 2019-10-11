Gold Is Trading Around The $1500 Level

After the early September high, the gold market stopped dead in its tracks. Over the recent weeks, the yellow metal has been hugging the $1500 per ounce level, which is still over $100 above the critical technical support at $1377.50 per ounce.

Gold rose to its highest price since 2013 as a combination of the trade war and falling global interest rates have provided support for the price of the precious metal. Even though the value of the US dollar has risen since February 2018, the inverse relationship between gold and the US currency has not held. A bull market in gold has been in place since the early 2000s when the price took off on the upside leading to the rally to an all-time peak at 1920.70 in 2011. Gold had traded in a $331.30 range for five years before the next leg on the upside began in June.

Gold is a unique asset. The precious metal is one part commodity and one-part currency. Central banks around the world continue to hold gold as part of their foreign currency reserves. The dollar may still be the king of the currencies, but gold is the undisputed monarch of money. Gold mining shares often outperform the price action in the yellow metal during bull markets. The Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 3X Shares (NUGT) turbocharges the price action in the leading gold mining stocks on a short-term basis.

Gold rallied sharply from June through early September

December gold futures on the COMEX division of the CME found a low for 2019 at $1266.00 in April and then took off on the upside.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart shows that the precious metal moved above its critical level of technical resistance at $1377.50, the July 2016 high, in mid-June. The technical breakout occurred after the US Federal Reserve told markets that interest rates would be heading lower by the end of 2019. The price rose to over the $1500 per ounce level in August after the central bank cut the Fed Funds rate for the first time in years. Moreover, an escalation in the trade war between the US and China caused the price of gold to move to the upside, reaching a high at $1559.80 per ounce in early September. From the April low to the early September peak, gold gained 23.2%.

The yellow metal catches its breath

Over the past five weeks, gold corrected and has been consolidating around the $1500 level.

Source: CQG

The daily chart highlights that December gold futures have traded in a range from $1465 to $1543.30 since September 6. Open interest, the total number of open long and short positions in the futures market has held steady at close to the 620,000-contract level. The metric hit a record high at just under 659,000 contracts on September 24. The period of price consolidation has moved both price momentum and relative strength indicators to neutral readings. At 13.99%, daily historical volatility remains at a slightly elevated level. Gold is both a commodity and currency or financial asset. Its daily price variance tends to be lower than in other raw material futures markets, but higher than other leading currencies. Gold has been catching its breath after the technical breakout, but it has remained far above its support level.

The areas of support remain far below the current price

Since July 2016, technical resistance in the gold futures market had been at the post-Brexit high at $1377.50. In June, when the price of gold challenged and conquered that level, it became technical support for the gold futures market.

The low on the continuous futures contract since the early September peak at just under $1560 per ounce has been at $1465. Gold has yet to challenge technical support, and on Tuesday, October 8, the price of the precious metal was at just over the $1500 level in the middle of its recent trading range.

A test of the level of support is always possible. However, there are more than a few factors that suggest that gold will continue to appreciate when the current period of price consolidation ends.

Lots of issues facing markets

Interest rates in the United States and around the world are heading lower. The most recent inflation data in the US suggests that the rate of inflation remains well below the Fed's 2% target rate. September's Producer Price Index came in at a disappointing -0.3%, which was the most significant decline in eight months. The data could support another Fed rate cut after the central bank moved twice in late July and September to lower short-term rates by 50 basis points. Market consensus was for two more rate cuts by the end of 2019 as of October 8.

Meanwhile, the ongoing trade war continues to threaten the global economy. Central banks around the world continue to lower interest rates to stimulate economies. In September, the European Central Bank dropped its deposit rate by ten basis points to a new low at negative 50 basis points. At the same time, the ECB told markets that they would begin buying high-quality government and corporate debt securities at the rate of 20 billion euros per month starting in November. A falling interest rate environment is bullish for the price of gold. Over the recent months, the price of gold in all currencies except for Swiss francs, and US dollars rose to a new all-time high. The price in the US dollar and Swiss francs also moved to the upside.

Iran remains a destabilizing factor in the Middle East, which could cause periods of fear and uncertainty in markets that would drive investors and traders into the safe-haven gold market. The EU and UK appear to be no closer to a Brexit deal than they were in the immediate aftermath of the June 2016 referendum as the deadline at the end of this month approaches.

In the US, the 2020 Presidential election is kicking into high gear. Meanwhile, the House of Representatives is turning up the heat on the incumbent President as it has become impeachment inquiries across several committees.

These issues and more could cause further rallies in the gold market. Above the early September high, the next target on the upside is at just above $1600 per ounce. The ultimate objective is the 2011 high at $1920.70 per ounce. The bull market in gold did not begin with the recent break above the 2016 high. The move was just another leg to the upside that started back at the turn of this century after gold found a bottom at around $250 per ounce. Before then, the all-time high in gold was at the 1980 high at $875 per ounce. Gold has not traded below $1000 since 2009, in a decade.

Gold mining stocks on dips - NUGT to turbocharge results

A bull market in gold makes the business of extracting gold from the crust of the earth a highly profitable venture. As the price of the yellow metal moves high, producers can mine for gold that has a higher production cost. Therefore, gold mining shares tend to outperform the price of the yellow metal on a percentage basis during periods of price appreciation. The move from the April low to the early September high took the price of gold 23.2% higher. In 2019, the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF product (GDX) moved from a low at $20.14 in April to a high at $30.96 in early September. The move of 53.7% was more than double the percentage move in the gold futures market.

Meanwhile, the Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 3X Shares is a short-term leveraged product that turbocharges the price action in the GDX ETF. The fund summary for NUGT states:

The investment seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 300% of the daily performance of the NYSE Arca Gold Miners Index. The fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowing for investment purposes) in financial instruments, such as swap agreements, and securities of the index, ETFs that track the index and other financial instruments that provide daily leveraged exposure to the index or ETFs that track the index. The index is comprised of publicly traded companies that operate globally in both developed and emerging markets, and are involved primarily in mining for gold and, in mining for silver. It is non-diversified. Source: Yahoo Finance

Products like NUGT are only appropriate for short-term positions as the price of the leverage is time decay. If the price of gold and gold mining stocks moves sideways or lower, products like NUGT will quickly lose value. However, when gold is rallying, the price appreciation in NUGT can be explosive.

NUGT has net assets of $1.28 billion and traded an average of over 10.9 million shares each day, making it a highly liquid product. NUGT charges an expense ratio of 1.23%.

Source: Barchart

The chart illustrates that while gold rallied by 23.2% and the GDX by 53.7%, NUGT moved from $14.06 on May 1 to a high at $45.10 on September 4 as the product over tripled in value over the period.

Gold is consolidating around the $1500 per ounce level. Meanwhile, the many issues facing the world suggest that it may only be a matter of time before gold begins to rise to new highs. NUGT is a product that depends on timing, but it can turbocharge results of the bull market in gold is going to continue over the rest of 2019 and into 2020.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.



The author is long gold