The Path Of Least Resistance For Crude Oil As It Sits Near Support

Crude oil was sitting at just above its recent low and level of technical support over recent trading sessions. Crude oil is the energy commodity that continues to power the world. Despite the growing trend that embraces alternative fuels in place of hydrocarbons, oil demand around the globe remains robust.

A combination of concerns over the environment and technological advances will likely reduce oil's role in the future. However, the price action in the futures arena for crude oil will continue to be active, given the level of worldwide demand.

The two benchmarks for pricing crude oil around the world are the West Texas Intermediate price, which trades in the futures market on the NYMEX division of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. The Brent benchmark trades on the Intercontinental Exchange. Two-thirds of the world producers and consumers use the Brent price for output or requirements. Over 50% of the world's crude oil reserves come from the Middle East, the most turbulent political region on the earth. Middle Eastern crude oil uses the Brent benchmark for pricing. The United States Brent Oil Fund (BNO) tracks the price of nearby Brent crude oil futures.

Crude oil was falling before the mid-September attack on the Saudis

The price of both NYMEX WTI and ICE Brent futures were falling before the fateful Saturday in mid-September when more than a handful of drones strategically hit the Saudi oil fields.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart of the nearby NYMEX WTI futures shows that crude oil was making lower highs and lower lows before the attack. After trading to a high at $66.60 per barrel during the week of April 22, the price hit a low at $50.52 in early August. NYMEX futures remained above the $50 per barrel level and closed the week of September 9 at $54.82. The trend in the energy commodity was lower, but the attack caused the rally that took the price back to a high at $63.38 per barrel on a spike on Monday, September 16.

Source: CQG

The chart of nearby Brent futures displays a similar pattern. The high at $75.59 per barrel in late April gave way to a low at $55.88 in August. Brent closed at $60.22 on September 13 and spiked higher to $71 per barrel on September 16 in the aftermath of the attack. While WTI futures spiked 15.6% higher, Brent moved 17.9% to the upside. Brent is the pricing benchmark for Saudi petroleum, making it highly sensitive to events in the Middle East.

NYMEX crude oil futures fall back toward the $50 per barrel level

The price of oil did not hold in the weeks following the attacks. The Saudis quickly restored production, and by the end of September, it was back at the pre-attack level.

Source: CQG

The daily chart illustrates that NYMEX crude oil fell steadily throughout late September and reached its most recent low on October 3 at $50.99 per barrel. The low was marginally higher than the August bottom at $50.48. Open interest, the total number of open long and short positions in the NYMEX futures market rose as the price declined. The metric moved from 2.030 million contracts on September 25 to 2.12 million as of October 9. The rise of 90,000 contracts is a technical validation of the bearish trend in the futures market. Meanwhile, price momentum and relative strength indicators fell below neutral levels, and in the case of the slow stochastic, to an oversold condition on the daily chart. On October 10, the November contract was trading at around the $53.40 level.

Source: Barchart

Meanwhile, Brent futures fell to a low at $56.15 per barrel on October 3 and were at just under the $59 level on October 10.

One of the issues weighing on the price of crude oil has been the potential for a global recession because of the trade war between the US and China. During periods of economic contraction, demand for the energy commodity tends to decline.

Iran remains supportive

Meanwhile, almost one month has passed since the attack on Saudi Aramco. The US and Saudi Arabia have yet to retaliate for the hostile action that temporarily took out 6% of the world's supplies. While the theocracy in Teheran denies involvement in the mid-September attack, their fingerprints were all over the action.

US sanctions continue to choke the Iranian economy and prevent them from selling their crude oil to customers around the world. Iranian President Rouhani had promised that if his nation could not sell petroleum, they would prevent other countries in the region from selling their oil. The standoff is likely to continue, as the economic pressures on Iran have intensified since the mid-September attack.

The bottom line is that Iran is likely to continue to lash out with provocative actions because there has been no retaliation after the attack. The issues between Washington and Teheran and Iran and Saudi Arabia run deep and are not going away any time soon with the theocracy calling the shots in Iran.

The environment and Saudi plans are a long-term warning sign weighing on oil-related equities

The mid-September attack on Saudi Arabia likely threw a monkey wrench in their plans for an IPO of Aramco. In the days leading up to the attack, there were renewed rumblings about taking Aramco public. The gulf between valuation estimates between financial institutions around the world and Crown Prince MbS remained wide. The two sides were discussing the potential for an IPO of what would be the world's largest and most profitable company. The Saudis are looking to sell a 5% stake in Aramco to raise capital for their sovereign wealth fund. The goal of the fund in the Crown Prince's Vision 2030 is to make investments that diversify the Saudi economy away from reliance on crude oil revenues. However, the attacks were a reminder of the risk associated with an investment in Aramco.

Meanwhile, the Saudis' desire to diversify away from crude oil is a response to the global trend away from fossil fuels and toward alternative energy sources. The world remains addicted to crude oil, oil products, and natural gas-based fuels. However, the political environment is shifting policy that could limit the requirements for traditional energy sources in the coming years.

Europe and other parts of the world have been moving away from dependence on hydrocarbons. In the US, the 2020 election will be a referendum on the future of energy policy as the opposition party looks ready to adopt the Green New Deal. The US has become the world's leading producer of oil and gas under the Trump administration. The leading candidate for the opposition has stated that she would ban fracking on day one of her administration.

The potential for a sweeping change in the energy policy in the US has weighed on oil and gas-related stocks over the past year.

The short-term picture is not bearish - BNO could experience another price spike

The longer-term view of energy suggests that the world will continue to move away from oil and gas and embrace alternative sources of energy. In the short-term, any disruptions that impact the production, refining, or logistical routes in the Middle East could create the kind of price spike to the upside we witnessed in mid-September.

Source: CQG

The daily chart of the Brent versus WTI spread in the December futures contracts shows that the price relationship moved from a $3.47 premium for Brent in August to a $6.53 premium on September 16. At $5.54 per barrel, the premium for Brent was at an elevated level on October 10.

The Middle East is home to over 50% of the world's crude oil reserves. The Brent premium over WTI serves as a barometer of political risk in that part of the world. Any further hostilities in the Middle East that impact crude oil supplies or logistics would likely lift the price of Brent more than WTI futures, as we witnessed on September 16. At the same time, any surprise deal between the US and China that either ends or de-escalates the ongoing trade war would be bullish for global crude oil demand.

The most direct route for a risk position in crude oil is via the futures and futures options that trade on the NYMEX when it comes to WTI or the Intercontinental Exchange for the Brent benchmark. The United States Brent Oil Fund replicated the price action in the Brent futures market on a short-term basis. The most recent top holdings of BNO include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

BNO holds a long position in the nearby Brent futures contract and has net assets of $76.9 million. The product trades an average of around 1.1 million shares each day and charges an expense ratio of 0.90%.

The price of Brent rose 17.9% from September 13 through the 16 as the attack caused a spike on the upside.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Over the same period, BNO moved from $18.08 on September 13 to a high at $20.92 per share on September 16 or 15.7%. BNO only trades during the hours that the US stock market is open for business, while crude oil trades around the clock, which accounts for the difference in performance.

Crude oil is back near its lows, and $50 per barrel on WTI and around the $55 on Brent are critical levels of support. If the pries can hold those levels, we could see a recovery. Meanwhile, Iran remains the crucial variable when it comes to the path of least resistance for the price of the energy commodity over the coming days and weeks.

