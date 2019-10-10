Adaptimmune Is A Good Speculative Biotech, But More Confirmation Is Needed From Next Study

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (ADAP) is a good speculative biotech to look into in considering to add to the portfolio. That's because it announced some preliminary positive data in patients with synovial sarcoma. On the flip side, the data was only achieved in a phase 1 study. There is a currently ongoing phase 2 study but it could be some time before data from that study is known. Still, if this biotech can pull off T-cell Receptor Therapy (TCR) in solid tumors, it could achieve significant value in the long run. That's because cell therapies have been good at treating blood cancers, but have fallen short in treating solid tumors. Early evidence of ADP-A2M4 from the phase 1 study may offer this type of game changing route for cell therapies to be used to treat solid tumors. It is still risky, because the biotech is in early clinical development and may need more cash next year. However, depending upon how the phase 2 data turns out, things could change quickly in its favor.

Preliminary Data Shows A Good Amount of Responses To Therapy

Adaptimmune reported data at the 2019 European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO). This was data from a phase 1 study using its SPEAR T-cell product, ADP-A2M4, to treat patients with synovial sarcoma. Synovial sarcoma is a rare type of cancer dealing with abnormal growth of soft tissue. I believe that more treatment options are needed for this type of cancer. That's because the disease becomes metastatic in about 50% of cases and spreads to other parts of the body especially the lungs. Surgery and medication are available options, however, as I will describe below, each one has its own drawback. Surgery is a good option if the surgeon can clear the cancer without affecting the healthy tissue around it. Otherwise, it is no longer an appropriate option. The next go-to option is chemotherapy. However, as many know, chemotherapy is not an ideal option due to its toxicity. This is where a treatment like ADP-A2M4 can potentially be used to treat this type of cancer. Especially, after the data that was presented at ESMO recently. There were a total of 12 patients evaluable from this reported data. It was noted that about 7 patients had a partial response (PR) and then about 4 patients had stable disease (SD). This is not bad for a small pool of patients. This data was as of the cut-off date of September 3, 2019. There is another way to look at why this data is pretty good. That's because prior data, reported back in May of 2019, noted that 3 of 8 patients had achieved partial responses. If anything, pooling the PR and SD patients together, there was a disease control rate of 92%. This is very good data for a cell therapy in solid tumors. As I highlighted above, cell therapies typically perform poorly in solid tumors. An example I can point o, would be CAR-T therapies. CAR-T therapies have performed superb in hematological cancers (blood cancers), but limited success has been observed in solid tumors. There are some biotechs that have made some progress with cell therapies/CAR-T in solid tumors, but are still early in the development process.

Positioned For Potential Expansion

In my opinion, investors should view this preliminary data for synovial sarcoma in good light. That's because if this type of data was achieved in this type of solid tumor, it might be possible to achieve similar success in other solid tumors. Especially, ones that have larger market opportunities. For instance, Adaptimmune is looking at other early stage studies in other sarcoma tumors along with possibly non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). However, the progress in synovial sarcoma is going well. The clinical product ADP-A2M4 is already being explored in a phase 2 study. This phase 2 study is not only treating patients with synovial sarcoma, but also myxoid/round cell liposarcoma (MRCLS). If data from this study a few years from now comes out positive, the biotech believes this cell therapy could possibly receive marketing approval by 2022. I believe this may be possible if the FDA ultimately allows for accelerated approval based on the type of patients being treated.

Additional Progress Through Manufacturing And Supply Agreement

Adaptimmune recently had another positive news item to add to its list. Pending that things go well with its ADP-A2M4 therapy in synovial sarcoma in phase 2, it is already preparing plans for potential commercialization. If positive data is achieved in phase 2, the biotech believes it can possibly launch its product by 2022. To be on the safe side, it has already established a supply and manufacturing agreement with Cryoport Inc. (CYRX). This was established as a 3-year agreement to ensure safe and functional transport of Adaptimmune's cell therapies. Why the need for this agreement? Adaptimmune believes this is necessary after it has enhanced the patient's cells with its T-cell receptors ((TCRs)). This is especially needed considering that said TCRs are frozen and then shipped back to the hospital in question to give to the patients. I believe having a solid supply and manufacturing agreement is needed. Both in terms of having supply ready for clinical trials and for potential commercialization.

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC Filing, Adaptimmune has cash and cash equivalents of $34.6 million as of June 30, 2019. This is obviously a low amount of cash to carry the company forward. However, the company is managing its resources and it believes it has enough cash to fund its operations through Q3 of 2020. Based on the company's projection, that means it will likely need to further raise cash possibly by mid 2020. Barring any potential partnership with one of the cell therapies in its pipeline, Adaptimmune will have to raise cash through other means.

Conclusion

Adaptimmune definitely has some troubles to deal with both as a cell therapy treating solid tumors and as an early-stage biotech with limited amounts of cash. However, the responses observed in patients with synovial sarcoma using ADP-A2M4 are quite good. Especially with 7 of 12 patients obtaining a partial response when given the company's cell therapy treatment. Not only that, but this clinical product has already been advanced to a phase 2 study exploring both patients with synovial sarcoma and myxoid/round cell liposarcoma (MRCLS). The risk is that there is no guarantee that the phase 2 study, with a larger patient population, will yield a similar or better clinical outcome like the phase 1 study. On top of that, Adaptimmune carries many other risks. The first is that it has a low market cap of only $121 million. In addition, the average trading volume for the stock is 320,000 shares. That means the stock can be easily manipulated in either direction. The cash position remains well through Q3 of 2020, however, biotechs don't wait until they completely run out of cash to fund operations. As I noted above, the biotech may have to start looking for additional funding by mid 2020. Still, there is a lot of potential here with this biotech. That's because it has already shown preliminary evidence that its SPEAR-T product, ADP-A2M4, has achieved good response rates in patients with synovial sarcoma (solid tumor). If such clinical activity can be replicated in other solid tumors, that would be a major finding for the cell therapy space. As I stated before, cell therapies have achieved limited efficacy in solid tumors to date.

