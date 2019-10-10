Plus Products: Time To Replicate Its California Success (Initiating)

Welcome to our Discover Cannabis series, where we publish in-depth research to introduce new cannabis companies to our coverage.

Introduction

Plus Products (OTCQB:PLPRF) is a U.S. cannabis company focusing on the edibles market. The company has achieved great success in California and it recently launched a hemp-based CBD product line nationwide. It hired John Legend to help promote the company and it also made a partnership with mattress firm Casper as part of the new product launch. As a relatively young company with an exclusive focus on edibles, we think the company will need to establish more track records before becoming suitable for most investors.

Company Overview

Plus Products ("Plus") is a cannabis edibles company primarily operating in the California market. The company claims to have achieved #1 best selling gummy brand in California with a 21% local market share and it has sold over 2.5 million units since the beginning of 2018. Its products are manufactured in its 12,000 sq ft facility and contain at most 5mg THC per serving. The company has achieved great success in California but the market is simply too small to support further growth. With a claimed 21% market share in California's edibles market, the company only generated sales of ~$3.5 million per quarter or ~$14 million annually. The company needs to expand outside California and eventually outside the edibles market.

And that's what the management team at Plus just did with its latest launch into the national CBD market. The company released a new hemp CBD product line featuring three products, each of which targets a specific end-user need. It is worth noting that the firm hired John Legend to help promote the new product launch and it also made a partnership with mattress firm Casper to promote the Sleep line. The launch included a brand-new e-commerce platform that is available nationwide and will open up the Plus products to consumers across the country.

We think the launch is a big step forward for the company as it tries to build a cannabis-focused CPG company. However, it remains to be seen how consumers will respond to its latest product launches against a very competitive CBD market. Industry leader Charlotte's Web (OTCQX:CWBHF) just recently launched its first-ever CBD-infused gummy line which will compete directly with Plus.

Plus is also expanding its THC gummies line beyond California, starting with Nevada later this year. The company has partnered with a local operator in Nevada to bring its products there by the end of 2019. It also plans to enter two additional legal recreational markets in the next 12 months. Ultimately, we believe Plus needs to expand its product offering beyond its current SKUs. In an industry that has a low barrier to entry and low consumer loyalty, it is important to scale fast and reach the mass market. To date, Plus is just at the beginning of its expansion plan and it is critical for the company to execute those initiatives perfectly in order to establish its track record outside CA.

Financials And Valuation

Plus is still a relatively small enterprise with Q2 2019 sales of $3.6 million. The company has low gross margins in the ~20% range and its operations have been cash-flow negative since the beginning. The cash burn accelerated in the recent quarters as it started spending a lot more money on sales and marketing, salaries and benefits, and general administrative expenses. We think the company is likely to stay unprofitable for the foreseeable future as it works to launch a new product line nationally. The fact that Plus enlisted John Legend to help promote its latest product launches is just one example of the types of sales and marketing expenses that will continue to grow.

The key metrics to watch going forward are its top line growth and gross margin. With the new product to be sold nationally, we think Plus will see increasing sales as CBD remains a hot consumer product in the U.S. However, the CBD market is hyper-competitive with a low barrier of entry and easy access to raw materials and manufacturing techniques. We think Plus will likely be required to invest heavily in branding and marketing if it wants to secure a meaningful market share in the U.S. CBD industry.

Plus completed its initial public offering on the CSE on October 29, 2018, at an offer price of C$3.25 per share. The stock reached as high as C$7.97 during the 2019 rebound before falling to the current price. The company has a market cap of ~$110 million and has no debt outstanding except the convertible debentures. With Q2 sales of $3.6 million, the company is trading at an EV/Sales of 7.7x which on the high-end amongst U.S. cannabis stocks. Plus raised C$25 million via convertible debentures in February 2019 with an 8% annual interest rate and a conversion price of C$6.50.

Looking Ahead

Plus had immense success in California but the narrow focus on edibles limited its addressable market. Moving into other states and nationally will help expand its potential market size but the level of success remains to be seen. We think the recent nationwide product launch of hemp CBD products is a good first step towards expanding outside California. The company has made a hit product in an important market, but it needs more to continue its growth story.

There is no reason why Plus could not replicate its success elsewhere but there is no track record from this management team outside their home market. We see a lot of potential from this company but we also acknowledge that the cannabis market is becoming more competitive each day. Based on the current valuation of Plus which is on the high-end among peers, we are initiating at a Neutral on this stock. We think the next two quarters will prove to investors whether the team at Plus is capable of leading the successful California-based edible brand into bigger success nationally.

