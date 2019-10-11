Ford Motor Company: Lock, Stock And Barrel

This balanced article aims to give you the ammunition to determine whether Ford's stock is right for your portfolio.

We'll tackle the industry more broadly, the challenging and expensive push toward EVs, Ford's various global partnerships, and its financial position and earnings power.

The auto manufacturing sector is one of our favorites within the Global Dividend Stocks sleeve of our model portfolio. Valuations and expectations are low.

Ford Motor Company (F) will be releasing Q3 results on October 23rd. Its stock has been in a multi-year downtrend while common sense suggests it should be near cyclical highs. Ford is in the midst of transforming its business, and it is not a cheap endeavor. This is not an article for or against Ford, but rather a comprehensive, unbiased analysis. It'll have done its job if you learn bullish and bearish aspects of Ford you didn't know before.

Source: Ford. New Ranger Pickup.

Quick Overview Of The Global Market & Players

We'll begin with industry level data to ensure we are sufficiently educated on the sector. In aggregate, the auto industry is one of the largest in the U.S. economy. In 2018, motor vehicles and parts accounted for $518.1 billion of the $18.566 trillion in total U.S. GDP or 2.8%. Given we are looking at Ford, we note that the U.S. is the second largest global auto manufacturer, second to China, but ahead of numbers three and four which are Japan and Germany, respectively. Those with material current or past weightings in the First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund (NASDAQ:CARZ) are provided below and are a good snapshot of the players involved. Tickers of even the obscure companies are provided for your convenience.

Daimler AG (OTCPK:DMLRY)

Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM)

Volkswagen AG (OTCPK:VWAGY)

General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC)

Peugeot S.A. (OTCPK:PUGOY)

Ford Motor Company

Renault S.A. (OTCPK:RNLSY)

BMW AG (OTCPK:BMWYY)

Hyundai Motor Company (OTCPK:HYMTF)

Subaru Corp. (OTCPK:FUJHY)

Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. (OTCPK:NSANY)

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Suzuki Motor Corporation (OTCPK:SZKMY)

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCPK:POAHF)

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCPK:GELYF)

Kia Motors Corporation (OTCPK:KIMTF)

Mazda Motor Corporation (OTCPK:MZDAY)

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCPK:YAMHF)

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Outside of certain Chinese and Indian manufacturers, such as Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM), the Index is comprehensive and well diversified in our view. For those interested in the Index, note that it is tactically structured and not based on market capitalization. Honda is the largest holding as of 10/4/2019 at 8.55%, while Toyota, which is four times its size by market cap, is third at 7.88%.

For context, by revenue the Volkswagen Group and Toyota rank as #1 and #2 all global manufacturing companies. Apple (AAPL) ranks number three and is king of U.S. companies in this category. General Motors and Ford are not far behind on this list of heavy hitters at #7 and #8, respectively.

Of the top 10 largest manufacturing companies in the world by revenue, seven are in the automotive sector and six are car manufacturers. Electronics, represented by Apple and Samsung (OTC:SSNLF), is the next most prominent industry. Our guess is few people are cognizant of these basic industry facts.

We spend a lot of time going through macro and sector-level data before investing valuable hours into an individual company's financials and metrics. It's not a top-down approach; it's just being thorough. Williams Equity Research ("WER") shares what we believe are the most critical aspects of that research to drive certain points home and paint the most accurate picture possible.

Yes, the auto manufactures face serious challenges as we'll explore in detail, but they also generate revenue that humbles other industry types - without exception. When an automaker fits not only their cars but also their business models piece together correctly, as the Japanese often and the U.S. automakers occasionally do, staggering profits are possible.

Rising Themes & Sales

The sector provides $500 billion in annual compensation and benefits to employees, representing a good chunk of the firepower behind U.S. consumer spending. Two newer themes from a global perspective are electric cars and international tariffs. Each geographical region has layers of complexity. In the U.S., for instance, Ford is impacted by the North American Free Trade Agreement ("NAFTA") specific to Mexico, the U.S., and Canada as well as fluctuating tariffs between the U.S. and major markets such as Europe and China. Ford is constantly trying to optimize production in North America, Europe, and Asia. We'll breakdown annual sales by country shortly.

Source: NAFTA

U.S. auto sales took a major hit during the Great Recession falling from a previous peak of 17.5 million to only 7.5 million vehicles in 2009. Despite what some car maker stock charts suggest, vehicle sales are only down a couple percent from all-time highs and are in line with previous cyclical highs in 1998 and 1999. The full-year data through the end of last year, including sales and average sales price which result in total consumer spending, is very strong.

2019's data has been much more mixed and increasingly in the news. Per independent sources rather than the automakers:

The sales of US light vehicles are expected to decline by 4% in 2019, which translates to 16.6 million units only. This phenomenon will begin a downward trend as the number of units sold is projected to go down to 16.5 million in 2020.

While a very healthy number historically speaking, the first decline below 17.0 million units in four years has investors running toward the exits.

Source: Yahoo! Finance

Ford's stock has been in a downtrend for the last five years. WER's portfolio managers got long Ford and Honda Motor Company in December of last year at similar levels to where the stocks trade today. We issued a buy alert on Ford in March of 2019 just below current levels. At points in 2019, the stock has been up 20-22% since our recommended entry. Today we'll determine what the current strategy is for Ford.

There are a multitude of challenges the broader industry is facing, which includes Ford:

Extremely expensive yet uncertain electric vehicle development;

deteriorating margins in the context of increasing spending;

global tariff regimes and uncertainty;

deleterious and high labor costs including legacy pension expenses and pressure from unions;

increasingly complex and diverse global regulatory environments; and

Incongruity between current consumer demand and perceived future consumer demand illustrated by governments and automakers aggressively pushing for electric cars as light truck and SUV sales represent the majority of industry profits and growth.

There are others, but we believe these are the most relevant from an investor's perspective. Environmental and sustainability challenges are layered into several of these bullet points.

Ford Credit

There are serious conflicts when an automaker's credit division makes loans to consumers to buy their products. From an investor perspective, we cannot fully separate the liabilities of the lending division from that of the combined parent entity. Determining the "true" risk here cannot be accomplished mathematically; it's more akin to scenario analysis. Before we get into the financial performance and balance sheet metrics, we need to make conclusions regarding how to incorporate Ford Credit. We could write an entire article on this topic alone, but will stick to the most critical aspects. The following two excerpts are from Ford's SEC filings, and the language is consistent across multiple periods.

In order to compensate Ford Credit for the lower interest or lease payments offered to the retail customer, we pay the discounted value of the incentive directly to Ford Credit when it originates the retail finance or lease contract with the dealer's customer. These programs increase Ford Credit's financing volume and share.

Keep the $3 billion cited below in mind.

We have an Amended and Restated Relationship Agreement with Ford Credit, pursuant to which, if Ford Credit's managed leverage for a calendar quarter were to be higher than 11.5:1 (as reported in its most recent periodic report), Ford Credit could require us to make or cause to be made a capital contribution to it in an amount sufficient to have caused such managed leverage to have been 11.5:1. No capital contributions have been made pursuant to this agreement. The agreement also allocates to Ford Credit $3 billion of commitments under our corporate credit facility.

The arrangement is complex with Ford on the hook for Ford Credit. The division's revenues have been consistent in recent years at approximately $12 billion annually or 6-8% of total revenues. Margins for Ford Credit appear to be significantly better than the company's average at 20-22%. This assumes that "Ford Credit interest, operating, and other expenses" means the parent is not absorbing costs outside of what that line item portrays. It seems feasible given 7,000 employees work at Ford Credit versus 191,000 in Automotive.

As of 6/30/2019, Ford Credit has net finance receivables of $53.8 billion, which has been steady over recent periods. This is a very large number not only in absolute terms but also against Ford's overall earnings power and financial situation. The same applies to Ford Credit's debt payable within one year of $50.9 billion. The division's long-term debt totaled $91.0 billion, meaning total liabilities on the Ford Credit side surpass $140.0 billion based on our calculations. For comparison, the automotive division's (everything but Ford Credit and the tiny Mobility division) long-term debt as of 6/30/2019 stood at only $11.8 billion.

Ford Credit's asset-backed debt is stated as $36.8 billion, but a majority is listed as unsecured, which we must presume has little to no collateral behind it. Using a 10% discount rate on the asset-backed portion since many are likely underwater on their car loans and there are significant costs to rectify a defaulted borrower, Automotive, short-term "other" debt, asset-backed debt with a 10% penalty, and unsecured debt sum to just over $50.0 billion. Ford's large cash position pushes net debt a little under $20.0 billion.

Ford's own numbers align with our calculations as shown below.

Source: SEC.gov Q2 2019 10-Q

We highlighted the fact Ford Credit's debt has risen nearly 50% since 2014 from $104.7 billion to $140.1 billion. Automotive and Other debt decreased modestly over the period.

Ford Credit's Earnings Before Taxes ("EBT") reached $2.6 billion in 2018, which was the highest figure in eight years. The gain from 2016 to 2017 was even larger; it is not difficult to see why Ford is allowing Ford Credit to grow its loan book to try to improve firm-wide margins. In fact, we looked back at the last decade, noting that its market share has doubled from 29% to 56% (Ford Credit was associated with the financing of less than one third of Ford vehicles sold in 2010, but well over half as of Q2 2019). Recent results were led by strong lease residual values and higher loan volumes.

Less than 10 years ago, however, Ford Credit was forced to conduct a $2.1 billion write-down because of the Great Recession despite lower total receivables of $92.5 billion at the end of 2009. Given Ford Credit's balance sheet is now 50% larger, we have to assume multi-billion-dollar balance sheet risk before adjusting for the much longer loan terms, and subsequently less favorable residual values long-term, of today's loan market.

Source: SEC.gov 2010 10-K

Those who cannot learn from history are doomed to repeat it - George Santayana

As the carnage of the Great Recession flowed through the automaker's financial statements, Ford Credit was generating annual charge-offs of $1.1 billion in both 2008 and 2009. As a percentage of retail loans, this was a 1.1% to 1.25% of the portfolio.

In the second quarter of 2019, the most recent data available, allowance for Ford Credit consumer loan losses stood at $496 million with $117 million in charge-offs. 2018 ended with $573 million in allowances for credit losses including $123 million in charge-offs.

On a percentage basis, today's write-offs are less than 10% of the levels during the Great Recession on an apples-to-apples basis. While good, this is also a grave reminder of the level of risk Ford is taking. If charge-offs were to reach even half the level of the years surrounding the Great Recession, Ford would see approximately $1.6 billion in annual charge-offs. This alone would wipe out most if not all annual net income and cash flow and assumes Ford's other divisions are operating in today's healthy rather than a recessionary environment.

Recent Credit Downgrade

Moody's recently downgraded Ford to junk status which the markets took in stride. This is thought to be due to S&P and Fitch maintaining their credit ratings, which are actually two notches from junk territory. There are a multitude of reasons why credit downgrades should concern investors; here's an example from the last 10-Q (emphasis mine):

The corporate credit facility contains a liquidity covenant that requires us to maintain a minimum of $4 billion in aggregate of domestic cash, cash equivalents, and loaned and marketable securities and/or availability under the facility. If our senior, unsecured, long-term debt does not maintain at least two investment-grade ratings from Fitch, Moody's, and S&P, the guarantees of certain subsidiaries will be required.

From a legal and financial perspective, the single downgrade has little immediate effect. It does increase the probability of Ford failing to maintain at least two investment-grade ratings. If and when that occurs, Ford's already small margins will compress further as interest rate costs rise.

Source: FINRA

In reality, a modest negative impact is already in effect as the market is demanding higher interest on outstanding Ford debt. We took a screenshot of a $2.0 billion issuance due 2043 as an example of the market's confidence (and the overall interest rate environment) in recent years.

At December 31, 2018, our ratio of Company debt to net income attributable to Ford was 41.9:1, and our ratio of adjusted debt to EBITDA was 3.2:1.

That statement from management excludes Ford Credit but should it? Certainly some of the liabilities associated with consumer auto loans are risky.

A big plus for Ford is its liquidity which stands at nearly $40 billion in aggregate. Per the aforementioned quote, Ford at least partially learned its lesson by refusing to enter the next recession without enough liquidity to ride out the storm. That doesn't change the fact Ford is having to borrow approximately 50% of its medium-term spending plan of $11 billion. That liquidity position does give Ford considerable optionality; a dividend cut or exit from a major market will be Ford's choice rather than external factors forcing its hand.

Pension Liabilities & Unions

Similar to Ford Credit, the company's pension liabilities are a serious and complex concern. It's yet another area of Ford's business that is not necessarily properly represented on its financial statements. Like many large, legacy pension plans, Ford's is significantly underfunded to the tune of $6.3 billion as of the end of 2018, though it improved by $300 million year over year. As of the end of 2019, Ford no longer expects to have a legal requirement to fund its major U.S. plans. Pension accounting is complicated and the liabilities depend on the plan type, discount rate, withdrawal rate, and contribution levels. Ford's situation is better than some peers and appears manageable from an investment point of view, though there may be public relations backlash depending on how it turns out.

The United Auto Works ("UAW") recently stated that it had made progress negotiating with Ford in contrast to more troublesome discussions with General Motors. 90% of the committees involved in the discussions, each presumably representing a key issue, have reached tentative deals. The limitations applied to both General Motors and Ford by the UAW have caused both firms immense financial stress and lower flexibility in recent decades. More recently, Ford appears to have negotiated better as some of the terms General Motors has agreed to are truly egregious and impacting the production of the upcoming 2020 Corvette. Regardless, we need to see a complete agreement reached, voted on, and ratified which will take time.

Even if Ford gets beyond this series of negotiations faster than its primary U.S. competitor General Motors, there is no guarantee that the results will be favorable to investors. As automation increases alongside competition from non-unionized firms like Tesla (TSLA), something has to give. No one knows the outcome but it's an advantage for Tesla and firms like it and a negative for Ford and General Motors.

Electric Vehicle Program

Every new passenger vehicle Ford will manufacture in Europe includes an electrification option. Ford has carbon dioxide targets for its European operations and is on track to meet them in both 2020 and 2021. While hybrid sales are now a meaningful component of U.S. and global sales, electric vehicles ("EV") remain comparatively low.

Source: Inside EVs

2019's EV sales are projected to fall slightly compared to 2018. Interestingly but perhaps unsurprisingly, relatively small changes in Tesla's year-over-year production figures often dictate the entire EV market's results. 361,307 or 2.1% of the 17.5 million cars sold in the U.S. last year were classified as EVs per Consumer Reports. This 81% growth appears to have stalled with 2019 sales year-to-date approximately in line with last year. So why are automakers practically obsessed with this market?

First, government regulation, particularly in Europe, is forcing companies to grow the EV channel and everyone is scared of being left behind. Second, even less strict governments are pushing initiatives to improve automaker-wide fuel consumption and carbon dioxide emissions. By growing their EV production, companies like Ford can continue producing the light trucks and SUVs people are willing to pay a premium for.

Second, there are now over 40 types of electric vehicles on U.S. roads up, from just three in 2010 (includes plug-in hybrids). While hyper-competitive, it's also clear that consumers are willing to look beyond just the top models.

Lastly, Tesla's success in terms of volumes cannot be ignored. 2018 saw Tesla as the first automaker to produce over 100,000 EVs and 20,000 EVs in a single year and month, respectively. Let's put that into context.

Source

You can add up all the Mercedes-Benz S Class sales in the U.S., the most popular car in its class, for 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, and 2018, and you still won't reach the number of cars Tesla sold in 2018. True, much of that was the Model 3, which is more of a competitor to the C and E class or BMW 3 series versus the Model S which arguably competes directly with the S class in its higher trim levels.

The Model 3 quickly became the top-selling luxury car in the U.S. in 2018 and the best-selling car period in terms of revenue generated. On one hand, the fact more revenue was generated than Ford's 150 or Honda's accord is undoubtedly impressive. On the other hand, a component of this was truly pent-up demand as the equivalent of several years of buyers all took possession of their cars from an accounting point of view over a relatively short time period. This has borne out in subsequent SEC filings by Tesla.

Nonetheless, this caught everyone's attention and perhaps no more so than that of the major manufacturers. It is easy to over look that a relatively small segment of the car market represents almost all the industry's profits. Without strong positioning in the light truck and SUV segment, for example, a car company cannot maintain much less gain market share in today's environment. Mercedes alone has five unique lines of SUVs each with a long list of underlying models. The industry believes for a culmination of reasons, and only partly due to organic consumer demand, that a durable presence in the EV market is going to be necessary in the medium to long term.

Ford has been active in EV space even if its plug-in electric cars have not been terribly successful. Early in 2019, Ford announced a $500 million investment in Rivian, which it plans on extracting EV technology from. Ford was already developing an electric F-150 and Mustang inspired SUV. Ford will also be building a unique vehicle using Rivian's platform. The half-billion-dollar investment is only a small part of the firm's $11 billion commitment to EVs. Remember when we said how costly this tech race was? We were not exaggerating. We'll see if Ford's investment in Rivian fares better than its relationship with Lucid Motors in 2017. Thus far things appear to be going well.

In line with the parameters set in its gigantic spending plan, Ford plans on releasing 16 fully electric models by 2023, the first of which should occur in the next couple quarters. Most recently, Ford and Volkswagen announced they'd formed a cooperative in which Ford will be the first non-Volkswagen brand to use its MEB platform. This partnership has similarities to the one made with the Indian company Mahindra and makes sense; Volkswagen is shouldering immense costs at a time when its earnings and brand power are not particularly strong; Ford will allow the MEB operations to reach a higher level of scale and efficiency. Ford is perhaps the bigger winner as it has constantly struggled for profitability in Europe.

By selling EVs partly assembled and supported in and nearby the exact markets that want them in Europe, Ford has potentially solved several major hurdles simultaneously. Potentially is the key word here; the two firms have only agreed on sharing resources for one model with the option of increasing the partnership if the first goes smoothly. For what it is worth, we think the joint committee approach as described here is much smarter and equitable than the increasingly bizarre Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi "alliance" (or at least what is left of it), which involves shared company ownership.

Ford is embracing and investing in the EV market via smart partnerships (e.g. Volkswagen), relatively low cost start-up investments (e.g. $500 million for Rivian which has garnered a ton of press), leveraging its two strongest brands to sell the technology instead of starting completely from scratch (e.g. Mustang and F Series), and with a long-term focus.

Now that we've discussed the EV program, recent credit downgrade by Moody's, Pension and Union issues, and Ford Credit, we have sufficient context to properly understand Ford's financials.

Financial Performance

Source: Q2 Earnings

Auto manufacturing is a tough business. It's not as bad as the airline industry, but margins are tight, capital expenditures are very high, and regulatory risk is never ending and complex. As the most recent performance and portfolio updates. From there, we'll dissect longer-term themes and trends in more detail.

To start, Ford has released Q3 sales data, which shows U.S. sales fell 4.9% to 580,251 vehicles bolstered by a near 10% increase in truck sales but a similar decline in SUVs. The new expedition did very well (+48%) while the F Series and Mustang fell 6% and 12%, respectively. Car sales remain very weak and dropped 29.5%. Nearly 90% of Ford's sales are now in the truck and SUV category so large drops in the car segment, which it is in the process of shutting down, is not surprising. What's less obvious is that the F series sales were in the context of minimal incentives and higher average transaction pricing. This is where the little margins Ford is able to maintain reside, and it is good for the bottom line. Also less obvious is the fact the vehicle sales accounting was different year-over-year due to the Labor Day holiday counting toward August meaning a 6-9% decrease in sales depending on the manufacturer means flat sales.

Source: Q2 Earnings

This chart demonstrates year-to-date ("YTD") performance and balance sheet metrics versus management's guidance. Adjusted free cash flow for the first half of 2019 stood at $2.1 billion, which is an 80% improvement on 2018's number. Cash levels are strong at $23.2 billion with $37.3 billion in total liquidity. Quarterly revenue, earnings before interest and taxes ("EBIT"), adjusted EBIT margins, and adjusted earnings per share ("EPS") were all decent, but flat versus Q2 of 2018. Q2's automotive margin did experience good growth, up nearly 20% versus 2018.

Source

This is a theme we'll touch on throughout the article: car sales mimic Ford's stock in recent years (couldn't resist) while truck and SUV sales gain market share.

What is Ford is pretty good at? Selling trucks and SUVs.

Source: Ford 2019 JPMorgan Conference

The Ford Explorer and F Series trucks are part of the American story. In many ways, its brands supersede Ford itself. The Ford Bronco is not far behind in terms of brand recognition, and the company is bringing the new version to the market within the next 12 months. The new Ranger pickup is also well situated in today's marketplace. Unlike American car companies of the past, Ford has shed various overseas albatrosses and even its own languishing U.S. car division and is focusing almost explicitly where it can drive margins and leverage its brand power most effectively. It needs to; Ford's margins have underwhelmed versus General Motors' in recent years.

What has Ford always been good at in the U.S.? Building and selling trucks, SUVs, transport vans, and Mustangs.

What did Ford used to do? Own and poorly manage British luxury marques like Jaguar, Land Rover, and Aston Martin, quirky Scandinavian cars such as Volvo which cost billions, and sink money into sub-par legacy brands like Mercury to compete against sub-par brands from General Motors.

What is Ford doing now in the U.S.? Building trucks, SUVs, transport vans, and Mustangs with an emphasis on developing hybrid electric drive trains and models. And it also acquired e-scooter company SPIN. Sigh, at least SPIN won't cost Ford $750 million in a single year to restructure like Volvo (knock on wood).

The smaller passenger vehicles remain in China and other markets where demand for that class remains very high.

Source: Ford 2019 JPMorgan Conference

It took a few decades to internalize, but they are making progress on the "keep it simple stupid" mantra.

Let's look back further to get a better grasp on Ford's financial and operational performance.

Source: Ford 2018 Annual Report

Revenue rose slightly in 2018 versus 2017, but all other key metrics declined. Production and labor costs only rose slightly, but coupled with a decline in EBIT margins from 6.1% to 4.4%, net income fell by 52% to $3.7 billion. This isn't the first or last time we discuss the importance of margins for Ford and its peers. That $3.7 billion is still a lot of money, translating to $1.30 per share in adjusted earnings or a very modest 6.7x earnings multiple.

Critics justly point out that Ford is experiencing declining margins and profitability in the context of all-time highs in not just global car production, but specifically the areas Ford specializes in: light trucks and SUVs. If Ford is struggling to earn much more than a dollar in earnings per share ("EPS") now, what's going to happen when a recession eventually hits and or gas prices spike? A slide toward bankruptcy like 2009?

From a financial standpoint, 2018 was a disappointing year.

That line is right out of Ford's own 2018 annual report. From Ford's perspective, it has absorbed above-average development and investment costs in recent periods as part of its "transformation." Our lead portfolio manager is quite the "car guy" and spent time reading and watching reviews of the new Explorer, Mustang, and other recently released Ford models. Critics gave strongly positive reviews with few exceptions. This bodes well for Ford, but we'll have to wait and see if that momentum is maintained.

Over 75% of Ford's U.S. product lineup will be new by 2020. Large investments in its electric vehicle division, which we purposefully dedicated an entire section to, are designed to produce economic returns over the next 5-25 years, not in 2019 or 2020. More short-term technology-related expenditures have also been substantial such as the integration of every new Ford vehicle into its mobility cloud network.

Source: SEC.gov 10-K

This chart gives a good summary of where Ford sells cars and trends in the last few years.

China

Total sales have declined from 6.651 million in 2016 globally to 5.982 million last year. The entire differential is due to China where sales fell from 1.267 million cars in 2016 to only 731,000 last year.

Changan Ford ("CAF") builds and sells Ford passenger cars and SUVs while Ford and truck maker Jiangling Motors ("JMC") manufactures trucks and commercial vans and a few specialty models such as the Everest. In both cases, Ford works alongside the Chinese companies. In addition to selling cars through the CAF and JMC joint ventures, Ford imports vehicles under the Ford and Lincoln brands. As shown above, it was the JVs that saw massive year-over-year declines in sales volumes. There is not one culprit to point to; Ford's dealer network is performing poorly, and it needs to improve and customize its products for the Chinese market.

Recognizing this, Ford hired Anning Chen, the former CEO of Chinese automaker Chery, as president and CEO of Ford China 11 months ago. Chen is hiring more executives with deep local experience to improve Ford's operations and brand in China. These actions have made little impact thus far; sales have fallen 27% in 2019 alone.

Source

The recent focus in China is not due to the decrease in sales alone; Ford was generating substantial profits prior to experiencing a $1.5 billion loss in 2018.

Source: WSJ

Ford is not the only company experiencing issues; its problems are compounded by a broad decline in Chinese auto sales that has now persisted for over a year. Ford hired Chen after admitting it lazily (WER's interpretation) applied strategies that have worked in the U.S. and Europe to China without performing enough due diligence to verify it would work. Chinese buyers are very sensitive to relatively minor technological updates such as USB compatibility. Ford resisted customizing its vehicles for China and paid a heavy price. While Chinese sales, even at its peak, are far behind what Ford does in the U.S., the firm has little to no chance of resuming peak profitability and volumes sales without stabilizing then recovering its market share there.

Ford maintains 10-15% market share in the U.S., Canada, Argentina, the United Kingdom, and Turkey. It earned 5-10% market share in Brazil, Germany, Europe as a whole, Australia, the Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam. On a global level, Ford was responsible for 6.3% of vehicle sales in 2018.

Dividend & The "Right" Valuation?

At this point, readers should have a much clearer understanding of why Ford's stock has moved lower. Risk of losses at Ford Credit are potentially very high during a severe or even mild recession. China, once Ford's strongest growth market and 19.0% of its global sales, is now hemorrhaging cash ($1.5 billion in 2018 alone) and deteriorated to only 12.3% of sales. Pension costs and liabilities are decreasing and less damaging to Ford than some of its domestic peers, but still an issue in the near-term. Ford's electrification ambitions are admirable in terms of scale and dedication but come with an $11 billion price tag in the midst of growing leverage ratios, a credit downgrade to junk status by Moody's, and a very costly firm-wide turnaround effort. On top of that, margins and cash flow have been underwhelming despite low gas prices, consumer trends working in Ford's favor, and a strong global economic environment and particularly so in its largest market the U.S. True net leverage ratios per the calculations we included in the "Ford Credit" section are closer to 3.15x. That will spike to 4-6x if the charge-offs associated with Ford Credit return to just half the level experienced during the Great Recession.

If Ford's stock was at $14 or higher, the discussion would end here - avoid it. That is far from the case with the stock declining into the mid $8 range, representing an earnings multiple of 6.5-7x based of 2018's full-year numbers. Using the first half of 2019's $0.33 per share, however, the multiple jumps to nearly 13x. Ford is only cheap if earnings hold up or increase. It can quickly turn very expensive if the earnings decline continues.

A key return component that has not varied is Ford's common share dividend of $0.15 per quarter now resulting in a 6.9% yield. That base dividend has remained at this level since 2015, but year-end special dividends have increased Q1's figure to $0.40, $0.20, $0.28, and $0.30 for 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2019, respectively (per Yahoo! Finance).

The net income payout ratio is unavoidably volatile and approximately 46% to 52% in past periods, but rises to 91% if we annualized the first of 2019's results. Free cash flow is notoriously difficult to pin down for companies like Ford. A ballpark estimate for 2018 is $15.0 billion in operating cash flow against annual CapEx of approximately $8.0 billion. The $2.4 billion in annual dividends results in nearly 3x dividend coverage by free cash flow looking through this lens. Back in 2012 and 2013, however, free cash flow fell below $4.0 billion and today's levels are far below the recent peak of $10+ billion a few years ago. Due to the variability and uncertainty in gauging Ford's true CapEx at the moment, free cash flow cannot be more than a loose estimate.

The answer everyone wants is if the dividend is "safe." In this case, that's an emotional or judgment question rather than an accounting one. In the context of Ford's extensive spending plans and financial challenges despite a strong global economy, it's difficult to make the argument that the dividend is overly safe from a financial point of view.

If Ford is able to moderate the decline in China and improve general margins back to where they were just a couple years ago, the EPS payout ratio would likely fall to well below 50% signaling above-average dividend reliability and durability. On the other hand, the continued sharp decline in the Chinese auto market and more modest decrease here in the U.S., coupled with Ford's massive spending plans on its general turnaround and electrification program, makes it very difficult to imagine a meaningful recovery in EPS in the next 12 months and still improbable in the next two to three years. You can add in tariff troubles as well which impact the exact wrong countries for Ford. These conclusions are not unique; Moody's commentary alongside its downgrade shares many of these concerns.

Our previous price alert for Ford was $8.26, which is still likely to prove a favorable entry point long term. Very recent data out of Ford's top two markets, Ford Credit, and the rating agencies have caused us to shift our buy point lower, which uses a bear case of EPS normalizing at $1.0 per share. That's enough to maintain the dividend provided the Board thinks it makes sense.

While we reserve risk ratings and specific buy and sell points for subscribers to Institutional Income Plus, it's safe to say the risks associated with investing in Ford stock have increased. For those with a long-term time horizon, an even mildly successful turnaround for Ford will likely see substantial capital gains. The company has weathered many, many storms.

Source: Ford Model T.

As always, thank you for reading and commenting and consider a free trail to our marketplace service if you find our research compelling. - WER Portfolio Managers

