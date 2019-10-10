Microsoft: Time To Sidestep

Investment Thesis

Since May 2017 I have been bullish Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT):

As you can see above, investors since that date have cleared 100% return.

And to be absolutely clear, this is not me picking out one particular date/article. I have been unwavering in my assertion that Microsoft made for a terrific investment, please see below.

However, I believe that despite Microsoft being a very strong performing company, with strong tailwinds to its back, today I'm no longer as bullish of its stock. Why? Because I believe that its valuation has got slightly ahead of itself.

Hence, why I'm sidestepping my recommendation, for now.

How To Profit From Investing?

From the word go, I should make something apparent. Hardly anyone wishes to hear the suggestion that their buy-and-hold (forever) investment is not likely to work out as satisfactorily going forward. I fully understand that.

Alas, for as long as the investment is ticking upwards over time, no investor is going to ask difficult questions of their holding.

Accordingly, most investors would look up Microsoft's share price of the past 5 years and contend that since it has gone up so steadily up until this moment, why would they consider selling something which has delivered them with such strong returns? (And a warm fuzzy feeling?)

And that's why I highlighted the information above. Because I have been highly consistent in my recommendation of Microsoft's stock. But now, I believe the stock has run its course, its margin of safety has been eroded, and I believe that now is the time to sidestep this investment.

Great Stock vs. Great Investment

Finding a great company with strong returns on invested capital, led by terrific management, in and of itself is not all that challenging a feat to accomplish. Anyone can tell you that Microsoft is one of the best companies in the world, with one of the strongest moats, and able to weather all kinds of economical downturns.

However, being right, when everyone else is right too does not make for a great investment! To be a great investor, one needs to make the right investments that are contrary to popular opinion. Furthermore, a contrary opinion sadly is not enough either. The investor needs to be a contrarian and correct. And finally, proven right in a timely fashion.

Valuation - Everything Boils Down To This

The past few months have been fairly brutal for tech investors. Many of Microsoft's peers have seen their share prices remain flat or even down. But not Microsoft, it has continued to plow on ahead.

Data by YCharts

Meanwhile, the table below is a reminder that even though Microsoft's peers are no pushovers, they have remained valued fairly close to their historical averages.

Source: author's calculations

In this instance, I recommend analyzing the respective company's P/Sales ratio as this ratio is less prone to underlying vicissitudes which the P/Cash Flow (before capex) metric is guilty of.

Have a look in detail, any of the above companies are presently priced fairly close to their historical averages (on a P/Sales ratio).

Whereas in the case of Microsoft, its P/Sales has fully expanded, as investors clambered on to its stock, which in turn has led the multiple to increase.

Source: author's calculations, including Q1 2020 guidance

However, this multiple expansion has coincided with Microsoft's growth rates starting to dwindle. And this makes sense, trees don't grow to the sky, and for Microsoft to keep growing at close to 15% as it did in fiscal 2018 is likely to be a thing of the past.

What's more, given that Microsoft is now adopting a recurring revenue model, its growth rates will become less and less bumpy and likely to remain fairly tightly bound around 10%.

Which circles back to its valuation: are investors likely to be rewarded paying 20x multiple to cash flows (before stock-based compensation) for a company growing at 10%-12% on the top-line? I contend that they will not be rewarded.

The Bottom Line

Microsoft has been a very rewarding investment over the past two and half years. And nobody wants to abandon ship ahead of time. But the last time that Microsoft was this expensive around 2000, investors were not financially rewarded for a further fifteen years. Is this time 'really' different? I do not think so.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.