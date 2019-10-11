3 Reasons CVS Could Keep Roaring Higher

A business model that's likely to thrive no matter what the economy is doing and management that knows what it's doing.

Management is executing well on the Aetna merger which creates a potentially strong short-term catalyst.

As many of my readers know, I was once a developer in which I built stores for many regional and national retail chains. Part of my job was to build relationships with the best retailers in order to build a sustainable pipeline of new projects.

To underwrite each prospective customer, I would analyze the business models to make sure that the rent checks were repeatable, and also that the business model had strong sources of differentiation.

I was fortunate to land a few deals with Eckerd Drug, Walgreens (NASDAQ:WBA), and CVS Health (CVS) as I loved getting those rent checks from them because they were extremely reliable.

Now as my career as pivoted (to a REIT analyst), I still enjoy underwriting high-quality companies to build out my retirement portfolio. The purpose for this article today is twofold: (1) It helps me analyze credits driving net lease REITs, and (2) It helps me construct my own personal portfolio (and hopefully yours). Photo Source

The rest of this article was co-produced with Dividend Sensei.

We're big fans of the legendary value investor Joel Greenblatt's (40% CAGR total return over 21 years at Gotham Capital) description of his investing style as "buying above-average quality companies at below-average valuations."

This is why we have been so bullish on healthcare giant CVS Health in the first half of 2019 as it plunged into a 50% bear market.

CVS Total Returns Since June

(Source: Ycharts)

It appears that CVS' status as one of Wall Street's favorite whipping boys might be over, as the stock has nicely recovered over the past four months. But despite that impressive rally, which allowed CVS to double the market's returns over that time, there are three reasons why CVS remains one of my favorite "coiled springs" and is likely capable of 13% to 26% CAGR total returns over the next five years.

That makes CVS not just a potentially attractive high-yield defensive (recession resistant) choice for new money today, but a great long-term dividend growth investment in general.

One that Dividend Sensei is happy to own in his retirement portfolio (where he keeps 100% of his life savings), and it's also a holding in two Dividend Kings' model portfolios (Deep Value and High-Yield Blue Chip).

Reason One: Management Is Executing Well On The Aetna Merger Which Creates A Potentially Strong Short-Term Catalyst

Per the Dividend Kings' motto of "quality first, valuation second and proper risk management always" dividend safety is the first thing we consider when analyzing a company.

Metric CVS Safe Level For Industry Peer Average FCF Payout Ratio 29% 40% or less NA FCF/share trend 18.5% CAGR growth over the past 10 years, 18.1% CAGR over the past 20 years, positive FCF for 13 consecutive years steadily rising over time NA Debt/EBITDA 4.8 3.0 or less 2.3 Debt/Capital 55% 50% or less 42% S&P Credit Rating BBB (investment grade) BBB- or higher NA

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research, Gurufocus)

We use a five-point quality scale that factors in a company's payout ratio, stability, and balance sheet. CVS certainly has a lot of debt, courtesy of borrowing $40 billion to buy Aetna in a $78 billion mega-deal that turned CVS into the fifth-largest health insurer in America.

The increased debt is why S&P downgraded CVS from an A to BBB, and Moody's did the same, lowering its rating to Baa2 with a negative outlook. Here's why S&P downgraded CVS

We believe CVS/Aetna’s vertically integrated healthcare strategy is ambitious and potentially game-changing as it relates to the consumer experience and medical cost containment,...However, we believe the near-term execution risks are meaningful, as this type of combination, at this scale, is new and forward-thinking.” S&P

Here's what Moody's said in its Aug. 8 review of the company when it reiterated its Baa2 (BBB equivalent) negative outlook rating.

We estimate that lease-adjusted debt/EBITDA at the end of fiscal 2019 will be at around 4.5x. Headwinds including reimbursement pressure and a soft selling season for Caremark will lead to lower EBITDA in 2019. There also remain significant execution and integration risks associated with the transaction. We expect synergies to be in the $900 million range on a run-rate basis with $350-$400 million realized in 2019 and the company has a very good track record of achieving synergies in previous acquisitions of Caremark and Omnicare. We expect the company to continue to cut all share repurchases, maintain dividends per share at the current level and use all free cash flow to reduce debt. Although leverage is higher than originally expected, the company's credit profile is supported by strong qualitative factors including its strong market position, excellent liquidity with significant free cash flow and solid fundamentals of its industry sector... The combination of Aetna and CVS created a vertically-integrated company with a diversified revenue stream, very large scale and reach in the industry and the potential to reshape the entire health plan market. Both the retail pharmacy and PBM industries will benefit from broad demographic trends that will continue to drive increases in the use of prescription drugs over the longer term. " - Moody's

So the biggest dividend safety concern is the debt.

But CEO Larry Merlo, who has been in the top job for eight years during which the company has grown at double digits (more on this in a moment) and with CVS for 29 years, has made deleveraging a top priority.

Taking all of this into account, since the close of the transaction, we repaid approximately $6.6 billion of debt and we are focused on continuing to delever and remain on track with the plans we outlined at our Investor Day in June." - Larry Merlo Q2 2019 conference call (emphasis added)

In eight months CVS has repaid nearly $7 billion in debt, a testament to its strong free cash flow generation, which over 70% is free to pay down debt. Management hiked its operating cash flow guidance in Q2 and now plans to pay down $4.5 billion to $4.9 billion in debt in 2019.

(Source: investor presentation)

The company remains on track to hits 3.3 or lower leverage by the end of 2022, so 2023 is when buybacks and dividend growth might resume. Mind you low 3s leverage isn't going to get CVS back its A credit rating, but it could result in an upgrade to BBB+ or at least a stable outlook from Moody's. That would be sufficient to significantly de-risk CVS' dividend and would likely result in a much higher PE ratio and share price.

(Source: investor presentation)

In the meantime, CVS' dividend remains safe as it's expected to consume just 25% of the company's growing operating cash flow between 2020 and 2021. That leaves plenty of retained cash for reinvesting in the business and ongoing debt repayments.

And as both Moody's and CVS' own CEO point out the cost cutting that's part of the Aetna integration is going well.

We now expect to deliver approximately $400 million of synergy value this year with the largest contributor to our outperformance being formulary optimization. We have also fully integrated our mail operations ahead of our initial targeted integration date. Our expectation of approximately $800 million in synergies for next year remains on track." - CVS CEO (emphasis added)

Credit ratings are based on long-term probabilities of defaulting on bonds, across several economic cycles.

(S&P 2018 Global Default Report)

Over the past 30 years, just 7.6% of companies initially rated at BBB went on to default on their debt.

What will ultimately determine whether CVS is able to make good on its plans to maintain the dividend is its cash flow profile.

(Source: earnings presentation)

$2.6 billion dividend cost

$7.9 billion free cash flow

about $5.3 billion in post dividend retained cash flow, with $4.7 billion of that going to debt repayment

What about over the long-term? Here's management's most recent guidance.

(Source: earnings presentation)

Notice that CVS is on track to hit all of its key operating goals, not just paying down debt, but raising guidance on AET synergies and guiding for accelerating growth back to double digits by 2022 and beyond.

(Source: investor presentation)

That guidance isn't due to a lack of headwinds, but rather because management expects to be able to deal with those challenges as it has for decades.

While there are always risks to big M&A, especially funded by so much debt, CVS has a good track record of pulling such strategic deals off.

2006's $21 billion purchase of Caremark RX (which made it into one of America's largest pharmacy benefit managers)

2015's $12.7 billion purchase of Omnicare, another PBM that also gave it exposure to long-term care (senior housing)

2018's $78 billion (including debt) acquisition of health insurer Aetna, its largest deal ever

None as large as this, granted, which is why Wall Street has punished the stock. So let's turn to the second reason we like CVS, which is the recession-resistant business model with a long growth runway, and a competent management team we trust our my hard-earned money.

Reasons Two: A Business Model That's Likely To Thrive No Matter What The Economy Is Doing And Management That Knows What It's Doing

We know that a lot of people are skittish about CVS' business model. While acquiring Aetna will diversify its cash flow (and raise FCF margins) it also opens CVS up to more regulatory risk. But we must point out that management has done a great job of adapting to major regulatory shifts in the past, including the ACA, which was the biggest reform since Medicare past in 1965.

Since the ACA passed in March of 2010 CVS has grown

Adjusted EPS: 9.3% CAGR

FCF/share (what pays the dividend): 18.5% CAGR

Operating cash flow/Share: 18.5% CAGR

EBITDA/share (Chuck Carnevale's favorite intrinsic value metric): 10.5% CAGR

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

Dividends have grown at 23% annually since then, thanks to FCF payout ratio expansion from a very safe 19% to a safe 31% (and 29% expected this year).

CEO Larry Merlo is far from perfect, as the Omnicare writedowns in 2018 indicate (50% of the acquisition cost). But it's precisely because CVS has taken the bold strategy of vertically integrating that it's been able to achieve such impressive growth.

(Source: investor fact sheet)

CVS is now America's largest pharmacy chain with nearly 10,000 stores, and it's also the largest pharmacy benefit manager with 102 million customers filling 2.6 billion prescriptions per year.

CVS' market share in its businesses is dominant with:

26.5% in pharmacy, up 1.2% over the past year

31% in pharmacy benefits management (top three companies control 80% of this virtual oligopoly)

25% in specialty pharmacy

24% in Medicare Part D prescription fills

30% in walk-in "minute" clinics

(Source: Investor fact sheet)

Management has a good track record of both growing cash flow and investing that into growing the business and rewarding shareholders with rising dividends and copious amounts of buybacks.

Dividend Sensei's management quality/corporate culture score of 2/3 is based on above-average execution of navigating these challenging industry waters, fraught with all manner of headwinds, to deliver such growth. Growth that we should remind you management believes can return to double digits by 2022 and beyond.

How is CVS going to achieve that once AET integration and cost-cutting are complete by 2022 (deleveraging too)? Through modest growth in all its core businesses.

For example, while Walgreens has done well in its pharmacy business, its non-drug same-store sales have averaged about -2% for several years. In contrast, CVS has been generating consistent 2% comps in its retail business, which also is benefiting from strong secular growth in prescription sales due to an aging population.

(Source: earnings presentation)

But CVS isn't resting on its laurels in retail as it's ramping up its popular Minute Clinics which today account for 11% of its stores. The new Health Hub concept is being tested in four markets, and if those keep doing well, will be rolled out to 1,500 stores by 2021.

Aetna also is growing steadily, adding 735,000 new members in the first half of 2019 (about 7% annual member growth). AET's medical benefit ratio (percentage of sales going to providing healthcare) was 84% in Q2. In its industry 80% to 85% is considered very good and AET is gaining market share while maintaining above-average profitability.

In 2020 CVS is guiding for Aetna's revenue to grow at 4% to 6% while EPS from that business grows a more robust 7% to 9%. That's despite the numerous headwinds the health insurers have to deal with on a constant basis, that management is successfully adapting to.

(Source: Investor presentation)

The potential growth synergies of integrating Aetna are expected to ultimately result in $2.5 billion in extra operating income, a 21% increase over the past 12 months. $1.75 billion of that extra operating profit is from cost cutting which CVS has an above-average track record of delivering on.

What kind of growth do analysts expect from CVS in the future?

About 4% long-term growth in retail/LTC (2.5% comps and 1.5% store growth) factors in 1% growth headwind in falling prescription reimbursement over time.

AET membership growth of 2.5% to 3% over time (profit growth is faster due to highly scalable business model)

PBM 3.5% revenue growth, from 4% growth in claims minus 0.5% in pricing pressure

In 2020 CVS is guiding for 4% to 6% growth in retail/long-term care, which is actually impressive given Walgreens' (WBA) struggles with non-pharmacy comps and the challenges facing the assisted living industry right now.

These are not fast growth rates by any means, but they are likely to remain stable over time driven by strong demographic trends (10,000 baby boomers retire each day on average through 2034).

And as we'll now show, even slow top-line growth, when combined with increased and stable margins due to AET's more profitable business, and buybacks could result in 13% to 26% long-term annualized total returns.

Reason Three: Valuation Remains Highly Attractive Resulting In A Generous, Safe Yield And Excellent Long-Term Return Potential

The way we value companies is by looking at the valuation multiples real investors risking real money have paid for a company's dividends, earnings, and cash flow during periods of similar fundamentals and expected growth rates.

Company Yield Current Price Historical Fair Value Price 2019 Approximate Fair Value 2020 Discount To Historical 2019 Fair Value 5-Year CAGR Total Return Estimate (F.A.S.T Graphs) CVS Health 3.3% $61 $107 $110 43% 13% to 26%

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, Factset Research, analyst consensus, management guidance, Gordon Dividend Growth Model)

CVS, despite its 14% rally, remains one of the most undervalued above-average quality high-yield stocks you can buy. The company's true worth is likely between the ranges of its various historical fair value estimates which range from $82 based on 5-year average yield to $127 based on EBIT (pre-tax earnings).

$107 is my reasonable estimate of what it's worth today based on the average of nine historical multiple derived fair values. Next year's 3% consensus growth rate is likely to raise its fair value to $110, meaning CVS is even more of a bargain given that we're rapidly approaching 2020.

Why do we love recommending safe and deeply undervalued dividend stocks like CVS? Because not just is the generous yield (relative to the market's 1.9% yield or the 3% offered by most "high-yield" ETFs) likely to start growing in 2023 once deleveraging is complete, but CVS can realistically offer you Buffett-like returns in a low-risk/high probability and recession-resistant package.

While management is guiding for long-term, double-digit growth. Currently, analysts seem skeptical of that.

Reuters' long-term growth consensus: 3.3%

FactSet long-term growth consensus: 4.9% (up from 3% a few months ago)

Realistic long-term growth potential: 3.3% to 10%

It's interesting to note that analysts actually agree with management's guidance merely question whether or not it can be maintained beyond 2022.

2020 FactSet consensus growth: 3%

2021 consensus: 5%

2022 consensus: 10%

We believe management's double-digit guidance because as the company rapidly pays down debt and executes on cost savings, Aetna's higher-margin business should drop down to the bottom line. Combined with buybacks that should drive accelerating growth that management.

Morningstar's Damien Conover, known for his conservative growth expectations in healthcare companies, is similarly bullish on CVS' long-term growth prospects and also believes management's guidance is credible.

These assumptions result in consolidated revenue growth of 4%-5% annually through 2023 and a consolidated EBITDA margin that remains near 7% over the forecast period. Following debt reduction over the next two years, we assume a return to share repurchases will help generate roughly 10% EPS growth over the long run." - Morningstar (emphasis added)

CVS is currently on track to achieve its goal of "low 3s" on debt/EBITDA by the end of 2022. So 2023 is likely when the dividend can start growing again and eventually it will grow in line with earnings and cash flow (potentially low double digits).

BUT Dividend Kings believes in realistic total return potential ranges, which include a conservative return forecast, not just best-case scenarios.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research, Reuters', Gordon Dividend Growth Model)

If Reuters is right and CVS manages to grow at just 3.3% over time then its historically low 14.6 PE might not be what the company returns to. Mind you both Chuck Carnevale and Ben Graham consider a 15.0 PE or 15 times cash flow a "reasonable" multiple to pay for even slow-growing companies.

But to err on the side of conservatism let's assume that CVS growing at 3.3% over time will only command a very low 12.0 PE, perhaps due to the market's fears over never-ending healthcare regulatory risk. Today CVS is trading at 8.2 times earnings so even that modest multiple expansion results in 13% long-term total returns that nearly double your investment over the next five years.

Don't forget that many asset managers are expecting very weak returns from the S&P 500 over the coming years.

JPMorgan Asset Management: 5.3% CAGR over the next five to 15 years

Bank of America: 6% CAGR total returns over the next 10 years

Gordon Dividend Growth Model (used by Dividend Kings and Brookfield Asset Management): 7% to 8% CAGR total returns over the next five years

Even using the most conservative growth estimates available for CVS, and assuming a permanently lower valuation multiple, CVS Health can potentially double the market's returns, all while paying you 70% more yield while we wait for management to execute on its reasonable and prudent growth plan.

What if CVS achieves stronger growth, like what management, Morningstar, and we expect?

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research, Reuters', Gordon Dividend Growth Model)

CVS growing at 10% is likely to return to its historical 14.6 PE, which could result in up to 26% CAGR total returns over the next five years that more than triples your investment.

15+% long-term total returns are what some of the greatest investors in history have achieved.

CVS is offering the potential for similar returns, not from some complex hedge fund/private equity investment but from a well-established and defensive high-yield dividend stock.

Are 13% to 26% returns guaranteed on this stock? There are no guarantees on Wall Street. This return potential is merely a reasonable estimate of what CVS is likely to deliver if it grows as expected and returns to more rational market-determined valuations of the past.

All investing is probabilistic which is why the best we can do is buy above-average quality companies that fit our needs (like high-yield defensive ones) at below-average valuations that represent a good margin of safety.

Given CVS' 8/11 above average quality (which factors in its risk profile and debt) here's how I'd classify CVS.

Classification Discount To Fair Value Price In 2019 Price In 2020 Reasonable Buy 0% $107 $110 Good Buy 15% $91 $94 Strong Buy 25% $80 $83 Very Strong Buy 35% $70 $72

The reason we demand a margin of safety for all but the highest quality 11/11 Super SWANs is that every company has its own risk profile that investors need to consider. A high enough discount to intrinsic value is your margin of safety in case things don't go as planned, and a crucial component of overall risk management.

Risks To Consider

All companies have three kinds of risks to consider before buying them.

Fundamental risk: What could impair the business model and result in impaired cash flow, dividend cuts, or even bankruptcy (Buffett's definition of risk).

Valuation risk: Overpaying for a company so that even if it grows as expected your returns will be poor or negative for many years (one of Chuck Carnevale's key risk definitions).

Volatility risk: Being forced to sell a quality company bought at reasonable to attractive valuations purely for financial (poor planning) or emotional reasons.

Fundamental risks are the most important as those are what might break a thesis and most result in a permanent loss of capital.

For CVS the biggest fundamentals risks come in two forms, a temporary one, and a long-term one.

For the next few years, the Aetna integration will remain the most obvious risk the market focuses on. On the Aetna acquisition, Morningstar's Damien Conover explains

The high price paid, and significant debt incurred, increases the operational risks of an otherwise largely stable franchise, in our view. Following the write-down of Omnicare during 2018 due to poor financial performance, we think there's little room for error in investors' eyes with the Aetna acquisition. This complexity is accentuated by the increasing focus in Washington toward changing the current drug pricing paradigm, opening the door to potential market disruption at Caremark and the PBM industry at large." - Morningstar (emphasis added)

Mr. Conover is dead on that big debt-funded M&A is very risky, and the biggest reason CVS trades at such undervalued levels today. While the strategic reasoning behind buying AET is sound (it turns CVS into a mini-UnitedHealth Group) the company likely overpaid by about $20 billion.

That means a writedown might be coming in the future. And while CVS' track record on M&A is above average, the fact is that 80% of such deals fail to deliver long-term value according to The Harvard Business Review.

Wall Street might respond negatively to a large write down, creating a short-term crash in the stock. However, non-cash charges like write downs do not affect dividend safety nor CVS' long-term thesis.

(Source: earnings presentation)

What's more of a concern about the AET deal is the maturity schedule of the debt CVS now holds on the balance sheet. It's rather front loaded with about $14.5 billion coming due by the end of 2021. The bond market is currently estimating a 37% probability of recession within that time period, and if we do get an economic downturn by then that could increase CVS' refinancing costs.

Credit markets tighten during recessions for all but the strongest A-rated companies. CVS is facing no liquidity issues today (as Moody's confirmed in August), however that could change should it experience problems with the Aetna integration or any other missteps that hurt cash flow and its ability to repay debt quickly.

The long-term risk is healthcare regulatory reform which politicians have been promising for 50 years. As the Affordable Care Act (aka "ObamaCare") showed, most actual regulatory changes are not business, crushing sweeping changes, but something that competent management can adapt to.

What about major changes such as the Democrat's proposed "Medicare-for-All?"

We consider that a low probability risk that will always be with us. However, without 60 votes in the Senate to overcome the filibuster, there's very little chance that such drastic reform will happen.

(Source: 270towin.com)

Here's the current consensus 2020 Senate projection, based on analysis from Sabato's Crystal Ball, The Cook Political Report, and Inside Elections.

Right now Republicans have 50 safe seats locked up, meaning that realistically the best the Democrats can do in 2020 is a tie. The presidency could give them control since the VP casts tie-breaking votes in the Senate. However, that's still a far cry from the 60 votes it took to pass the ACA, much less something far more controversial like single-payer healthcare that could effectively eliminate private insurance (which polls show most Americans don't want).

What if the filibuster was repealed? That hasn't happened in 200 years because Senators realize that to do so would mean that whatever party won the last election could do whatever it wanted, creating wild swings in regulations that could undue previous wins (ACA would have been repealed years ago without a filibuster rule in place).

Even without a filibuster, the Supreme Court almost would certainly rule against such a law, given its current 5/4 conservative makeup, which would take many years to change.

But in case you think we're being overly optimistic about the risk of sweeping healthcare reform, here's Morningstar's take on the subject.

While we expect concerns around healthcare reform to pick up over the coming quarters as the 2020 election cycle begins to unfold, we believe the firm's economic moat will help protect against policy-driven volatility. We maintain that large-scale disruption is a low-probability event and think a more likely outcome would include private service providers playing a role in any policy solution to the nation's rising cost of healthcare." - Morningstar (Emphasis added)

The point is that it's worth knowing about regulatory risk if only because it can create potentially attractive opportunistic buying opportunities when Wall Street freaks out over grandstanding politicians promising reforms they have little chance of achieving.

Which brings us to valuation and volatility risk. CVS is currently trading near its lowest valuation in over 10 years. There isn't much risk of overpaying for its earnings, cash flow or dividends.

But volatility risk is something that even deeply undervalued quality companies will always have to deal with. CVS has been 49% less volatile than the S&P 500 over the past 33 years. That's likely due to its defensive business model with cash flow that's not much affected by recessions.

CVS Peak Declines Since 1986

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer) portfolio 1= CVS

CVS usually is an outperformer during major market declines, but like any stock has its fair share of bear markets and corrections.

CVS' biggest crash, the 2001 to 2003 62% plunge, coincided with major Medicare reform (that gutted the skilled nursing industry at the time) and the stock beginning the bear market 50% overvalued (PE of 35).

The current bear market, the second-worst in its history, began when CVS was 37% overvalued (PE of 23) and has persisted due to ongoing regulatory uncertainty and execution risk with the massive Aetna deal. That execution risk is decreasing with each passing quarter of rapid deleveraging and successful cost cutting.

But the point is that CVS can remain underwater for up to 4.5 years if you overpay for it. Even if you don't the market can still send its share price lower, though from current valuations it's likely to outperform the S&P 500 during any near-term correction.

That's unless the market's fears over major healthcare reform send it down to even more absurd valuations (7.4 PE at its recent low, lowest valuation in over a decade).

We don't point out these risks, including CVS' historical volatility to scare you out of owning it, especially if you're comfortable with the risk profile and want to buy at these low prices.

Just make sure to use prudent and reasonable risk management which starts with the proper asset allocation in bonds and cash. That will keep you from becoming a forced seller during a correction when even high-quality companies can trade at ridiculously low valuations.

Bonds/cash serve not just as a source of assets to sell during such periods (for retirees living on some form of the 4% rule) but also give you buying power to pick up discounted dividend stocks (how we personally use bonds).

Bottom Line: CVS Health Is A Great Undervalued Defensive High-Yield Stock That Should Reward Investors In The Years To Come

We fully realize that not everyone wants to invest in healthcare stocks. That's understandable given their high regulatory risk and the many, many scary headlines and short-term volatility that can result from this.

But if you're looking for a deeply undervalued quality defensive stock whose management we consider trustworthy and competent enough to entrust with our money, and who's guiding for low double-digit long-term growth, then CVS Health is a potentially attractive investment today.

Yes, it has a lot to prove in terms of the Aetna merger integration, most notably lowering its leverage ratio to a much safer level. However, CVS' free cash flow generation remains strong and is only getting better over time. With the dividend payout ratio comfortably low we consider its generous yield to be safe, and dividend growth is likely to start tracking earnings and cash flow growth in 2023 and beyond.

With 13% to 26% CAGR long-term total return potential (management's guidance is for the upper end of that range) we consider this healthcare giant to be one of the best low-risk/high probability means of earning Buffett like total returns over the next five years.

This is why Dividend Sensei and I don't just own it in my retirement portfolio, but Dividend Kings owns it in two of our model portfolios as well.

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CVS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.