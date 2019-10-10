Alleghany Corporation: Great Insurer But Poor Capital Allocator

Alleghany’s shareholders should seek a deal to sell or merge the company with Markel in order to maximize the long-term returns.

However, its corporate management has been limiting the benefits, due to its lack in confidence in pursuing its business model.

In the course of the last 20 years, it has greatly outperformed the market, thanks to its outstanding insurance results and a wise acquisition.

Alleghany is an insurance company whose business model is similar to Markel’s.

After expressing, in some of my past articles, my confidence in the long term, compounding power of Markel Corp. (NYSE:MKL), I started to receive several suggestions to consider another relatively small clone of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (BRK.B), with a lot of room to grow, just like Markel: Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y).

Here are the conclusions of my review.

Company Overview

Incorporated in Delaware, Alleghany Corporation is an insurance company with a curious and long history of disputes and retaliations when it comes to the railroad business. In fact, over a century ago, it was a railroad company named after a small town in Virginia: precisely Alleghany (not too distant from Richmond, Markel’s hometown).

The similarities between the two mini-Berkshires are evident. Both of them own profitable specialty insurance businesses and reinvest a significant part of the unpaid claims (float) in publicly listed equities as well as small private companies.

Following the excellent acquisition of Transatlantic Holdings in 2012, which makes up for the vast majority of its insurance profit, Alleghany’s current organization suggests it is mainly a reinsurer.

This could eventually change in the future as the company has proven to be, so to speak, prone to constant transformations, opportunistically buying and selling different companies over time.

For example, in 2015, it was even rumored it had arranged the sale of the previously-mentioned TransRe, three years after its acquisition, for roughly twice the purchase price.

The company’s stock has significantly outperformed the insurance market (as well as the S&P 500) in the course of the last two decades. Yet, it has not been able to beat its closest benchmarks (namely Berkshire and Markel).

Alleghany’s stock performance (blue line) vs. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF, Markel and Berkshire Hathaway – Source: Yahoo Finance

Yet, Alleghany’s price-to-book value (the best metric to evaluate such companies) is a bit lower: ~15% lower than Markel’s P/B and in line with Berkshire’s.

Management states it seeks a long-term growth in price-to-book value of 7-10% and, so far, they have effectively delivered such return while maintaining a conservative attitude.

The balance sheet reflects a genuine aversion to risk, reporting very little debt (except for the insurance liabilities, of course).

The performance of its insurance operations is impressive, as the company’s historical combined ratio clearly shows:

Markel Alleghany Industry Average 2014 95% 89% 97% 2015 89% 89% 98% 2016 92% 83% 101% 2017 105% 106% 104% 2018 98% 103% 102% Total 95.8% 94% 100.4%

Actually, these outstanding results were achieved with a constant focus on strict underwriting guidelines, which also implies less profits: net premiums earned have grown by about 12% in the last five years compared to Markel’s 22% growth.

Since after the sale of Pacific Compensation (an underwriter of workman’s compensation insurance) in 2017, the segment for Alleghany has been made up of:

Transatlantic Holdings: A leading global reinsurer (roughly 77% of Alleghany’s net premiums earned) RSUI: An underwriter of wholesale specialty insurance (15% of the net premiums earned) CapSpecialty: An underwriter of several specialty lines (8% of the net premiums earned)

Alleghany’s Erratic Strategy

Trying to follow the company’s developments in the last few years is somehow complex. The business reshapes itself constantly, as management tries to avoid major risks.

Eventually, this could fuel a vague sense of frustration in its shareholders, which, in turn, may lead to a lack of confidence in the long-term strategy and top management’s skills.

Here are some examples to explain my point.

In 2012, Alleghany bought TransRe, as previously mentioned. At that time, the company’s insurance activities were as follows:

Transatlantic Holdings

RSUI Group

Capitol Transamerica Corp.

Pacific Compensation Corp.

Homesite

The private capital part (Alleghany Capital) was made up of four companies:

Bourn & Koch

ORX Exploration

Stranded Oil Resources Corporation

Article One Partners

The public equity investment portfolio was focused on commodities and energy stocks, an arguable choice in a deflationary environment. In fact, it was largely overperformed by the broad stock market (16% vs 4%).

In 2013, one insurance company (Homesite) was sold.

They established Roundwood Asset management with the aim of managing their public equity investments.

Within the Alleghany’s capital division, a new company appeared: Kentucky Trailer, while Article One Partners seemed to have disappeared.

They acquired an interest in the alternative assets manager Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) in order to:

serve the converging reinsurance and capital markets.

Later, we will come back to this statement from Alleghany’s CEO Weston Hicks when we discuss the issue of insurance-linked securities (ILS).

In 2015, this was the list of its main public equity investments:

Visa

Health Care SPDR

Alphabet

The Walt Disney Company

CVS Health

JP Morgan Chase

Verizon

Microsoft

PPG Industries

CSX Corp.

Roper Tech

Boeing

Please note they held quite a large position in a passive EFT.

For the Alleghany Capital division, they carried to zero ORX’s goodwill, an American oil & gas exploration company.

In 2016, the main equity investment list slightly changed:

Alphabet

Microsoft

Visa

CSX

The World Disney Company

Roper Tech

Blackrock

JP Morgan Chase

Wells Fargo

In 2017, they sold another insurer: Pacific Compensation Corp.

They acquired interests in another two private companies and reorganized the equity investment functions, splitting the equity portfolio between an actively-managed portfolio and an allocation to passive assets. Chevron was their largest stock.

In 2018, they decreased this passive equity allocation by more than half and scaled down their position in Ares Management, claiming that:

the strategic promise of the so-called “hedge fund reinsurance” was not realized.

Meanwhile, Chevron disappeared from the investments list.

Moreover, it looks like they took Stranded Oil Corp out of the Alleghany Capital sector while a new temporary division appeared: Alleghany Properties, which owns some land in California and is expected to sell it in the next few years.

As you can see, it’s not easy to follow (and, most importantly, to understand) all the movements and changes in the company’s operations. If we compare this scenario with Markel’s business structure, which is always consistent with its declared strategy or even with Markel’s equity portfolio (whose composition has barely changed over the years), the difference between the two companies appears truly immense.

And that is not all.

The ILS Issue

It looks like Alleghany’s CEO is against the development of the ILS global business, which is quickly reshaping the reinsurance industry.

In 2017, he compared the alternative reinsurance market to the Frankenstein monster, describing the market as untested against “the big one.”

He also fears the risk of a misalignment of interests:

“Some new business models that separate the underwriting decision from the capital provider/risk bearer are, in our view, problematic because of a misalignment of incentives”

Moreover, in the 2018 annual letter, ILS markets are again criticized, this time with reference to the “tail risk” reinsurers and fronting companies would take when seeking collateral capital from investors to cover the policies.

“The “transformer” vehicle requires a policy-issuing facility that assumes all of the risk (to policy limits), but is provided collateral only up to a certain probability (say, 1-in-500). In an extreme scenario, the entity providing the reinsurance coverage to the insurer could be stuck with losses in excess of the amount of collateral….

We have a natural aversion to taking remote risks for a small profit, or what is better known as “picking up pennies in front of a steamroller.” It is important, in our view, to be realistic about the improbable.”

I respect Weston Hicks’ opinions, even though they seem unwarranted. For example, one could argue that, in the ILS world, the fund managers’ interests are perfectly aligned with their clients’ (when funds underperform, clients will flee), perhaps even more than in the insurance business, where executives are often compensated based on the mere “volume” of underwritten policies.

Furthermore, stating that the ILS business is untested is inaccurate. It has been around for a while now and has dealt with many CAT events.

Then, when it comes to the “tail risk,” it looks pretty clear to me how this applies to the whole insurance business, not just the ILS part. Isn’t part of an insurer’s job to calculate the best possible risk/reward return? And doesn’t the insurance business involve taking the tail risk into account and, eventually, using edging products to tackle it? If so, we should consider the whole insurance business as “picking pennies in front of a steamroller”.

Additionally, it’s worth mentioning that Alleghany is actually pioneering the ILS sector. In fact, it has been a long-term investor in the ILS fund manager Pillar Capital, with a stake in the managing company and capital in the Pillar funds. Consequently, Pillar must also be exposed to some risks through the TransRe platform.

Moreover, TransRe keeps third-party assets under management through its Pangaea collateralized reinsurance sidecars, also leveraging third-party capital for retrocession.

Alleghany’s CEO is probably not aware of that!

And what about the previously mentioned investment in Ares Capital Management? It certainly looked like an early attempt to establish a base for the development of an insurance-related asset management business, didn’t it?

Maybe, in the near future, the company will move away from its ILS operations. Could a large disinvestment (like the Ares affair) or even the sale of TransRe already be in the air?

If I were in the shoes of Markel’s management, I would follow this situation closely, because it could eventually lead to profitable M&A opportunities. In fact, acquiring some of Alleghany’s valuable insurance assets (whether they are related or not with its ILS operations) could certainly provide additional value to Markel’s shareholders. I also believe that a merge between the two Berkshire’s clones would be a wise long-term strategic move for both Markel and Alleghany’s shareholders. The two companies have outstanding insurance divisions and many similarities between their business models. It just looks like Markel is much more committed to its strategy and consistent in its execution. That means a merge would be lucrative only if it resulted in the removal of Alleghany’s management at a corporate level.

Conclusions

Since I like Berkshire’s business model but not Berkshire’s size, I try to follow all the smaller companies which are able to reproduce such a model. So far, Markel is my favorite (and the only one that has a comfortable space in my personal portfolio).

In this article, I examined another Berkshire clone with the same size as Markel’s: Alleghany Corporation.

Even though this company overperformed the broader market considerably, thanks to its outstanding insurance operations, and will probably fare very well in the years to come, I cannot see a significant edge over Markel.

The erratic investment strategy at a corporate level makes me reluctant to trust its management’s style and I simply don’t see the reason to divest even a small part of my Markel’s shares to buy Alleghany.

Despite its lower price-to-book value, chances are Alleghany will keep on overperforming the general insurance market and underperforming Markel’s returns, in the long run.

Nevertheless, I believe a merger between the two companies could provide exceptional value to both sides of the equation.

